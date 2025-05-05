Arvid Drott – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Arvid Drott

2024-25 Team: Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

Date of Birth: Aug. 11, 2007

Place of Birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 187

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 43rd (among EU skaters)

Andrew Forbes’ March Rankings: 58th

Peter Baracchini’s March Rankings: 66th

Dobber Prospects: 41st

The Hockey News Tony Ferrari: 23rd

Smaht Scouting: 39th

Bob McKenzie’s Rankings: Honorable Mention

Arvid Drott’s game is defined by his versatility. He might not be elite in any one particular area, but he can contribute just about everywhere on the ice.

Drott utilizes physicality in all three zones. Offensively, he is unafraid to power inside and go to the net for scoring opportunities. When he doesn’t have the puck, his willingness to set picks creates chances for his teammates. In the neutral zone, he uses contact to win puck battles and gain possession. On defense, he never takes possessions off and dishes out hits when necessary. He loves to go to where the puck is, and chances are, there will be bodies there too.

Arvid Drott, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

At the same time, Drott’s play isn’t exclusively defined by throwing his weight around. He provides an excellent wrist shot which he unleashes with precision. His combination of strong shooting, confidence with the puck and comfort anywhere in the offensive zone makes him a key contributor to power plays. Over the last three seasons, he has risen through Djurgårdens IF’s youth system and maintained a high scoring rate, although the 2024-25 season was a slight step back in that regard. After averaging roughly two points per game for their U16 and J18 teams from 2022 to 2024, he had 36 points in 40 games for the J20 team this season.

Moving forward, Drott will need to improve his anticipation and reading of situations. He is still a very raw prospect, and he isn’t always able to think ahead when on the ice, which shows up on both offense and defense. In the case of the former, he’ll occasionally force a pass or try to make a play that isn’t there, simply because he didn’t expect a defender to be in the spot where he tried to put the puck. For the latter, he is so determined to get to the puck that he often rushes to it at times when he would be better served by dropping back and defending a player who isn’t involved in the moment but could be at any second. His hustle and tenacity are admirable, but they leave him out of position at times.

Drott shows a lot of promise, and he does a lot of small things that contribute to winning. He still has room to grow, and his potential makes him an intriguing prospect.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Arvid Drott — NHL Draft Projection

Drott has been ranked in a wide range of positions by various scouting outlets. The team that drafts him will likely be drafting on what they project him to become, more so than what he is now. His range likely falls somewhere from the middle of the second round to early in the third round.

Quotables

“There’s more to Drott’s game than the finer details: he’s a powerful skater who is able to beat defenders one-on-one to the outside, and an excellent shooter who rips the puck a whole lot. Overall, the completeness of his game gives him a very high floor to work with.” – Dan Haurin, Smaht Scouting

“Arvid Drott is a physically gifted, compact power-winger who combines a solid frame with speed, agility, and offensive instincts. As one of the younger players in his draft class (August 11, 2007), Drott displays flashes of high-end potential, particularly in net-front battles and corner play.” – Neutral Zone

“Drott profiles as a power-winger. He’s got good size and plays with a physical edge. He’s an exceptional skater with lightning quick straight-line speed and impressive agility, which he uses to create miles of separation on the rush. He’s constantly pushing the pace on and off the puck, pushing defenders on their heels on offence and disrupting opposing breakout attempts by forechecking hard.” – Felix Robbins, McKeen’s Hockey

Strengths

Physicality and tenacity

Determined skating

Shooting precision

Winning battles at the net

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Reading of plays

Defensive over-aggression and positioning

NHL Potential

Drott won’t be ready for the NHL for at least a couple of years, and will likely need some time in the American Hockey League to adjust to the pace and style of North American hockey. However, if he can make that transition, he could turn into a middle-six winger. A high-end comparison for him might be Jason Zucker. The two have similar builds and play power-forward styles combined with scoring ability.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2025 J20 SM Gold Medal

2025 J18 SM Gold Medal

2025 U18 WJC Silver Medal

2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Bronze Medal

Arvid Drott Stats

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter