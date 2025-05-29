Tomas Poletin – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tomas Poletin

2024-25 Team: Pelicans (Liiga)

Date of Birth: Apr. 30, 2007

Place of Birth: Praha, CZE

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 196 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

When the game is on the line, you want Tomas Poletin on your team. The 6-foot-1 Czech winger is the perfect supporting player. He finishes plays, crashes the net, throws big hits in the corners, and forces turnovers. He knows where to be and what to do when he gets there and has proven time and again throughout his draft season that he could be relied on to do what it takes to help his team win. There are far flashier players, but there aren’t many more effective players outside of the first round.

Although a Czech national, Poletin has spent the last two seasons in Finland playing for the Lahti Pelicans. It was a big move for the then-16-year-old, who was starting to become a bit of a star in his home country after captaining the U17 national team, which he led with 27 goals and 53 points in 36 games. But he wanted to gain foreign experience, undoubtedly in preparation for making the journey to the NHL. His first season with the Pelicans went well. He split time between the U18 and U20 teams, producing well in both, and continued to star for the Czechs internationally. However, while he was a point-per-game player at the U17 level, he struggled to compete against the older age groups. He had the strength and tenacity, but his skating was holding him back from getting his game to the next level.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Skating is a far lesser issue for Poletin now. There are still parts that need work, as he has a short, heavier stride that limits his top-end speed and prevents him from winning a lot of foot races, but he’s become much better at using his edges to get a quick start, and is much more efficient at maintaining momentum once he’s moving. With that added tool in his repertoire, he had a breakout in 2024-25, scoring nearly a point-per-game at the U20 level with 13 goals and 20 points in 23 games, and earned his Liiga debut, where he stuck around for 15 games, plus another eight in the playoffs. Of all the 17-year-olds to play in Finland’s top league this season, only one other player hit double digits.

With his improved skating, Poletin’s other abilities were more able to shine. He is most effective when he is set up in front of the net, using his size and strength to create screens and push out other defenders to keep shooting lanes open. While he does have the hand-eye coordination to deflect pucks in, he more frequently goes for the rebound, using his quick stick to catch the loose puck and put it in the back of the net.

His stick isn’t only good in front of the net, though. Poletin excels at creating turnovers, getting his stick in the way of passes and forcing opponents to make hurried decisions. Stickhandling around him isn’t really an option; if he isn’t able to get his stick in between the defender and puck, he will use his size and strength to finish the job. He’s not the most physical player on the ice, nor is he the biggest, but he’s not afraid to use his body to stop an opponent in his tracks and is great at absorbing hits while pushing the puck back to his teammates to maintain possession. He’s always working to support his team, and sometimes that means taking some punishment.

To take his game to the next level and find sustained success in the Liiga, Poletin will need to improve his physicality. Although he’s great at absorbing hits and using his strength to stop opponents, he doesn’t throw that many hits throughout the game, instead relying on his stick to create turnovers. He also isn’t as consistent in his positioning and coverage in the defensive zone as he is on offence. Finally, his shot needs to be stronger. His positioning and vision are excellent and lead to a lot of goals, but that seems to be one of his only weapons right now. A stronger shot from down range would greatly improve his offensive game.

Thomas Poletin – NHL Draft Projection

Following a strong season in Finland, Poletin suited up for the Czechs at the U18 World Championship, where he donned the ‘C’ once again for his nation. However, Czechia didn’t have a strong tournament, finishing with just one win before being sent home by the Canadians in the opening round of the playoffs. That performance may push him out of the second round and fully into the third, especially considering that he plays an aggressive, physical game but lacks the size to compete against other grinders. However, he shouldn’t last past the 96th pick, as he brings too much to the table as a reliable two-way player.

Quotables

“Poletin isn’t big, but he’s got some real muscle behind him. He likes to push players around the net and makes things happen after winning close battles. I also think Poletin was one of Czechia’s better players in transition, although I wonder if the numbers would agree with me. He was one of Czechia’s best skaters with quick footwork and mobility, and he can play well at that pace, too. Poletin’s offensive game can be a bit too basic at times, but it felt more varied now compared to the Hlinka.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Tomáš Poletín was the best player for Czechia in the game against Finland (at the U18 Five Nations Cup in February). He played a solid two-way game. Offensively, he showed good awareness with the puck and made smart plays in tight spaces. He plays at a low pace and doesn’t have shiftiness in his skating but showed some ability to control space with the puck and make the smart plays to open up more space for his team. He also showed a will to challenge defenders on the inside. Along the boards, he showed aggression and the ability to spin off opponents with smart positioning, using the energy from the impact of a hit to his advantage. On the power play, Czechia used him as the net-front player where he occupied an active role, moving down beside the goal at times to be able for a pass or to push himself in with the puck in close range. I also liked his defensive game. He showed smart awareness on the forecheck, breaking up passes and turning the puck over for his team. A two-way forward with some middle-six elements.” – Lassi Alanen, Elite Prospects

“Poletin really looks the part. He’s got a great frame and sharp, powerful, smooth skating. He gets on his horse and pursues the puck well. He’s sharp in tight and engages opponents well with his stick and body. Knows how to win the puck out of a tight spot and make quick plays to lock in possession. And he’s strong on the puck. But for all of his strengths, he’s struggled significantly to generate chances with his decisions on the puck. Needs a better instinct for creative plays and a better drive towards the net. But still, it’s hard to dislike him as a prospect. He works hard and looks slick. A hot coffee and early selection of Poletin would be a fine start to day two.” – Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting

“Tomas is a player who I believe will be guaranteed a place in the NHL next year. He has already had an incredible career development at this stage of his career; he competed in the under-18 competition a year younger, and his development both physically and in his game has been incredible. I believe that Tomas will make a huge leap in his development next season.” –

Janne Laukkanen, Pelicans Sports Manager (translated from Finnish)

Strengths

Strong net-front presence

Aggressive in pressuring opponents

Competitiveness

Active stick

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Shooting

Defensive awareness

Using physicality consistently

NHL Potential

Poletin projects to be a middle-six contributor with the ability to play on a power-play unit. He’s a strong leader and capable of contributing in a variety of situations, and his ability to find himself in the right place at the right time shows his well-developed vision and hockey sense. While he doesn’t have high-end offensive potential, his versatility will make him a valuable forward in the NHL one day.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk –2/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6.5/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2024-25 U18 World Championship Czechia captain

2024-25 Czechia Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal

Tomas Poletin Stats

Videos

V utkání U18 mezi Českem a Švýcarskem zazářil Tomáš Poletín, když využil chyby soupeře, zmocnil se puku a bekhendovým blafákem překonal brankáře. 🔥



📲 Sestřihy z mládežnických soutěží přináší https://t.co/dETwmH3loi#U18 #narodnitym #mladeznickyhokej #ceskyhokej #hokej #hockey pic.twitter.com/mlY6tf5SSS — Český hokej (@czehockey) February 6, 2025

