3 Free Agent the Maple Leafs Should Target if Marner Leaves

It has been two weeks without any Toronto Maple Leafs hockey, and while fans process what inevitably feels like the end of this era of Maple Leafs hockey, they’re also trying to figure out who the team could replace Mitch Marner with, as it seems more and more likely that he’ll be heading to the open market on July 1.

This year’s free agent class isn’t great. The headliner is Marner, which poses a problem for the Maple Leafs — who are they going to replace him with? It seems like Easton Cowan could be someone the organization wants on the team next year. That could help with some of the point production if he can play as well as he did in the OHL. Still, they’d be down at least 55–60 points, so that’s where a free agent or two would come into play. They may not be direct replacements for Marner, but they would help make the team better than if they didn’t bring in anyone.

Brad Marchand

It’s everyone’s favourite villain. I’ve said it a few times now — since the Maple Leafs can’t seem to beat Brad Marchand in the playoffs, they might as well try to add him to the roster and hope it finally sparks a long playoff run. As soon as Toronto was eliminated, there was a lot of talk in Leafs Nation that he might be the best fit and that they should push to sign him.

May 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and forward John Tavares (91) and Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) battle for a puck during the second period of game five of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If they can bring in Marchand, he could slide in nicely on a line with William Nylander and John Tavares (if they re-sign him), creating a sort of perfection line 2.0. The 37-year-old had 51 points in 71 games between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers. If he plays a full season, there’s a chance he hits the 65–70 point mark at least one last time.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Next up is Nikolaj Ehlers, who’s been a long-time Winnipeg Jet but could be heading to free agency this summer. There haven’t been many reports suggesting he’ll stay in Winnipeg, though there’s still time for them to work something out. If he hits the open market, the Maple Leafs could be a potential suitor. It makes a lot of sense. Ehlers plays a similar game to Nylander, which could help replace a chunk of Marner’s production. But would Leafs Nation want another Nylander-style player?

If it helps the team get over the hump and go on a long playoff run, everyone in Leafs Nation would love the addition. Where Ehlers fits depends on how the top two lines shape up. If he and Nylander find chemistry early, it strengthens the second line and opens the door for Cowan or another free agent to play on the top line with Auston Matthews.

Sam Bennett

Lastly, the one free agent just about everyone in Leafs Nation would love to see in blue and white — Sam Bennett. Even after what happened in the second round between Bennett and Anthony Stolarz, fans would still welcome his grit and physicality. The concern here is that the Maple Leafs can’t overpay. They need to keep his contract reasonable based on the market and his asking price. With this era of the organization winding down, they need to avoid overpaying and spread the cap out more evenly across the roster.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bennett brings something the Leafs don’t have. Yes, they have Matthew Knies, who plays a physical game, but they don’t have someone who pushes the edge all game long. Bennett brings that, along with 45–50 points per season. Last season with the Panthers, he had 51 points in 76 games. In the playoffs, he has 14 points in 16 games and looks like he’s heading to a third straight Stanley Cup Final.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like a matter of if but when Marner walks to free agency. There’s no doubt that Leafs GM Brad Treliving is already meeting with his pro scouts to look at potential replacements — or even a sign-and-trade. Either way, this era of Maple Leafs hockey is coming to a close.