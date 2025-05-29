Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Stars – 5/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final matchup at American Airlines Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (3P) at STARS (2C)

Western Conference Final, Game 5

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic

Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (upper body)

Status report

Hyman, a forward, is likely to be out the rest of the postseason after having surgery Wednesday following an upper-body injury sustained during a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Tuesday. … Ekholm is expected to make his playoff debut after reaggravating an undisclosed injury April 11.

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith

Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate. … There is a possibility Bourque, a forward, could enter the lineup to provide offensive production.

