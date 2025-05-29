Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Stars – 5/29/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final matchup at American Airlines Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3P) at STARS (2C)
Western Conference Final, Game 5
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Trent Frederic
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: Connor Brown (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (upper body)
Status report
Hyman, a forward, is likely to be out the rest of the postseason after having surgery Wednesday following an upper-body injury sustained during a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Tuesday. … Ekholm is expected to make his playoff debut after reaggravating an undisclosed injury April 11.
Stars projected lineup
Mikael Granlund — Roope Hintz — Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Jason Robertson
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith
Injured: Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate. … There is a possibility Bourque, a forward, could enter the lineup to provide offensive production.
