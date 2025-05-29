Could a Young NHL Star Be on the Move in a Sabres–Rangers Trade?

The Buffalo Sabres have a big offseason ahead as general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams and head coach Lindy Ruff, who are heading into the last year of their contracts, look to do everything in their power to break a 14-season-long playoff drought.

Every season, the Sabres deal with rumors about a young player being traded. We saw it with Sam Reinhart, who was then traded. Jack Eichel was also traded. Dylan Cozens’ trade rumors circulated for a few months this season, and he was eventually traded at the NHL trade deadline for Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

The current rumor links Buffalo with the New York Rangers. It surfaced around the trade deadline that the Rangers were eyeing J.J. Peterka, but nothing came of it. However, speculation suggests the Rangers are eyeing him again.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Peterka is coming off a career season of 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games. He will also be a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer, so yes, the Sabres do have control. However, if he is not willing to sign a long-term deal with the team, I think there is a good chance he will be moved.

Trading Peterka has two possible results. Either the Sabres acquire enough pieces to improve the roster, or they trade Peterka for an up-and-coming player(s) who vastly underperforms in Buffalo (because the organization doesn’t know how to develop players) while Peterka becomes an 80+ point player on another team’s first line. (Knowing Adams’ history, the second option is more likely.)

Rangers and Sabres Both Benefit from Trade Involving Peterka

That said, trading Peterka to the Rangers makes sense for both sides. Why would the Sabres trade a player who has a point-per-game ceiling and 30-35 goal potential? Well, the team is in desperate need of a right-handed defenseman and can sacrifice a player like Peterka, who, if he is not producing offensively, is invisible on the ice.

If the Sabres are looking to be a competitive team, they need to trade their surplus forward depth or prospects for defensive help. Their blue line is top-heavy with Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, but there’s a considerable drop-off in talent after those two. Of course, Bowen Byram has a decent ceiling, but like Peterka, his future is uncertain with the team. The Sabres have a prime opportunity to trade Peterka to a team that needs offense while his value is high.

For the Rangers, Artemi Panarin only has one year left on his deal (signed in 2019), and at 33 years old, the team needs to start looking for a possible replacement. Peterka is 23 with a 60+ point season under his belt, making him a perfect fit for New York’s offense. Slotting Peterka on the second line next to J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere could help the 23-year-old Lafreniere develop his game, as he is coming off a down season. In 2023-2024, he scored 28 goals and 57 points, compared to 17 goals and 45 points this season. He still has a lot of room to grow, but he needs to start playing like a $7.45 million a year player, and adding Peterka could help with that.

Here’s what a Peterka trade might look like:

Sabres Acquire

Braden Schneider (RHD)

Will Cuylle (LW)

2025 second-round draft pick

Rangers Acquire

J.J. Peterka (LW)

In this case, the Sabres get a second-pairing right-handed defenseman to play with Power, as well as a middle-six scoring winger in Cuylle. Buffalo adds scoring depth and significantly improves their blue line with this deal. Meanwhile, the Rangers acquire Peterka, who would help address some of their scoring issues, as they were just about average in goals for per game at 3.12 this season. Throwing him on the first power-play unit, and any time the Rangers need a goal, he will likely deliver, especially in his first season, when he could be slotted in alongside Panarin.

Whether or not Peterka is moved this summer, I think it’s likely the Rangers and Sabres will make a deal. Will the Rangers aggressively pursue Peterka?