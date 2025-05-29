Flyers Sign Tyson Foerster to 2-Year Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers signed 23-year-old winger Tyson Foerster to a two-year contract extension on May 29, 2025. According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, it’ll come with a $3.75 million cap hit and expire in the summer of 2027.

Foerster’s 2024–25 campaign was his second as a full-time NHL player. He recorded 25 goals and 18 assists in 81 games for the Flyers last season on 16:52 of average ice time. Thirty-five of those points were scored at even strength, tying him with players such as Dylan Cozens, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Kevin Fiala.

While his shooting percentage was abundantly unsustainable at 40.91%, Foerster’s numbers saw a substantial rise after defensively-minded head coach John Tortorella was relieved of his duties on March 27. From that point onward, the sophomore scored a league-high nine goals (four-way tie) in as many games, and added two assists.

Foerster has had multiple stretches of offensive excellence in his young career, but his defensive game shone under Tortorella’s watch. Among forwards with at least 1,000 minutes played across the last two seasons, he ranks in the 94th percentile for expected goals against per 60 minutes at 5-on-5.

With Rick Tocchet as the Flyers’ new head coach, Foerster may have more offensive freedom moving forward. If shutdown defense takes a bit of a step back, his point production could be more consistent. Given this context, a two-year bridge deal makes sense for both parties. A long-term extension is in play if the 23-year-old can develop scoring-wise over the next couple of seasons.

Stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick