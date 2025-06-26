Brandon Gorzynski – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Brandon Gorzynski

2024-25 Team: Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Date of Birth: Mar. 12, 2007

Place of Birth: Scottsdale, Arizona

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Brandon Gorzynski has largely flown under the radar this season. The 6-foot-2 left winger with the Calgary Hitmen plays an aggressive, offensive game, using his size and speed to drive the play and crash the net to scoop up rebounds and finish off scoring chances. He can be an effective agitator, getting under opponents’ skins, but is also strong on defence and was frequently used on the Hitmen’s penalty kill.

Gorzynski is best when he’s in front of the net. He’s a big presence who is the perfect player to finish off a rebound or jump on a misplay and turn it into a scoring chance. He possesses decent mobility for his size, allowing him to weave in and out of traffic, and he’s aggressive in chasing the puck and getting into the tougher areas to battle for possession. Along with decent vision and offensive instincts, he is often able to get in the right place at the right time to give the puck that final push needed to finish the play. He also has a quick, accurate shot that has a deceptive release, beating goalies who aren’t prepared for it.

The rest of Gorzynski’s offensive game isn’t quite as strong. Despite his speed, mobility, and vision, he doesn’t have the best anticipation, limiting his impact as a premier finisher. It also hinders his ability to be a top playmaker, as he isn’t the best puck handler, averaging an 83% in passing accuracy and 4.9 giveaways per game.

Brandon Gorzynski, Calgary Hitmen (Photo by Jenn Pierce/Calgary Hitmen)

Still, Gorzynski made massive strides from his rookie season. After joining the Hitmen in September 2023, he scored just four goals and put up nine points in 42 games. This season, he nearly quintupled his offensive output, scoring 17 goals and recording 42 points in 68 games. In the playoffs, he was Calgary’s fourth-highest scorer with four goals and eight points in 11 contests. Most players in the Western Hockey League (WHL) have at least a season and a half under their belt before entering the NHL Draft, but because Gorzynski began the 2023-24 season with an American U16 team, he’s a step behind some of his peers developmentally. Next season could see him really take off, especially with Carson Wetsch no longer with the organization.

Gorzynski also plays a strong defensive game. He positions himself well on the backcheck, showing well-developed defensive instincts, and has the awareness of where he should be to break up plays and block shots. His plus-27 rating was fourth among Calgary’s forwards, but he was the only one of those who played all 68 games. He lacked a bit of the aggression on defence that he showed on the forecheck and hasn’t had the same effectiveness against other teams’ top lines, but there is a strong foundation there he can build on in the future.

Brandon Gorzynski – NHL Draft Projection

Although TSN analyst Craig Button projects him to be a second-round pick, Gorzynski seems more likely to fall into the middle of the 2025 Draft. He is still a raw offensive forward who needs to see growth in most areas of his game, and while he’s shown strong two-way potential, he’s a riskier investment for an NHL team. Still, based on his size, he should end up a third-round pick.

Quotables

“Gorzynski moved up 31 spots on the final NHL Central Scouting list, and for good reason. The 6-foot-2 center is a great supporting forward who makes everyone around him better because he lets them focus on getting into scoring lanes. Gorzynski will never be a playdriver, but he works hard to win puck battles and is willing to compete in congested areas of the ice. He’s always moving and trying to chase down pucks. Gorzynski has the shot to be a solid producer at the junior level, but he also has the pure workman-like effort that teams absolutely crave.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“In the offensive zone is where Gorzynski thrives. He is a shoot-first player and rarely passes up an opportunity to get pucks on net. Gorzynski also understands where he needs to be in order to get quality shots off, which is why he is mostly found either in the slot or near the crease. The next step in Gorzynski’s development will be an improved transition game. On the rush, he is often deployed as the player who chases dump-ins, rather than carrying the puck into the offensive zone. If Gorzynski can become a more consistent play driver, it will add another dimension to his game.” – Adam Kierszenblat, The Hockey News

“Always in motion, Gorzynski is either first to the puck or immediately pressuring the puck carrier. With direct routes and physicality, he forces panic in opponents, punishes them, and wins possession. He skates every route with speed, knocking away sticks and colliding with opponents to create space for his teammates, and he’s always mucking it up around the net.” – Elite Prospects

Strengths

Offensive zone zone

Defensive positioning

Mobility

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Defensive aggression

Strength and physicality

Puck control

NHL Potential

Gorzynski projects to be a solid depth defensive winger or a regular on a checking line. He needs to add quite a bit of strength to his game so that he can win more puck battles (averaged a 48% success rate per game this season) and needs to add more of a physical edge to his game to reach that potential, but those aspects should come as he continues his career in junior hockey and works his way through the minors. He’s a project, but comes with less risk when compared to others in his projected draft range.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk –3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6.5/10, Defence – 6/10

Brandon Gorzynski Stats

Videos

