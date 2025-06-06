David Lewandowski – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

David Lewandowski

2024-25 Team: Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 20, 2007

Place of Birth: Düsseldorf, Germany

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: RW/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

David Lewandowski is a hard-working two-way winger who plays a smart, straightforward game with flashes of high-end creativity. A self-described playmaker who protects the puck well, he quickly adapted to the smaller, grittier style of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, adding an aggressiveness and physical edge to his game that wasn’t as prominent in previous leagues. With a much more well-rounded game, he’s sure to be an early selection in the middle rounds of the 2025 Draft.

A standout in the German junior ranks and internationally, Lewandowski made his Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) debut in 2024-25 with Düsseldorfer EG. He previously played 13 games with the ESC Essen Moskitos in Germany’s third-tier pro league, and despite being the youngest player on the roster, he put up 10 points in 13 games. In the DEL, though, he struggled to find his place. After seven games, zero points, 18 penalty minutes, and waning ice time, he packed up and transferred to Canada to join the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades, who selected him in the second round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft. It was a surprising move, but the Blades were persistent and finally convinced him that playing major junior hockey would be the best thing for his development.

David Lewandowski, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

The Blades quickly proved they knew what they were talking about. After just 14 games, Lewandowski already had 12 points, including a five-game point streak, and was becoming an instrumental part of a young Blades team that was surpassing all expectations. Fans in Saskatoon saw first-hand his impressive shot that he could fire from almost anywhere and somehow find the back of the net, and his ability to move the puck and control the pace of the game made him a dangerous player on offence. But the most impressive aspect of the Blades’ newest member was his vision. He was often one of the first players to react after a change on the ice, he anticipated where he would face the most pressure and place his body accordingly, and he kept track of his teammates so that when he went in for a puck battle, he knew exactly where he could send the puck when he won.

Lewandowski finished his first WHL season with 15 goals and 39 points in 52 games, which was lower than first anticipated, but as the season wore on, the German earned his coach’s trust as a player who could be employed on both offence and defence. He’s a hard worker and hustles back on the forecheck and backcheck, and will put his body on the line to block shots and fight for pucks in the corner. Additionally, he’s adept at winning battles behind the net and in the corner, and even though he’s on the slighter side at 176 pounds, he rarely lost one-on-one. He fully embraced the physical aspect of the game, becoming truly fearless when engaging the other team, never backing down and getting up in their face to force a mistake.

Lewandowski’s biggest weakness heading into the draft is his skating. To be fair, he’s not a bad skater and has decent speed up and down the ice, but his lateral movements aren’t as strong due to a choppy stride. He still uses changes in speed and quick movements to throw defenders off, but finding that next gear will take his game to new heights. Additionally, he’s not the strongest puck handler, and in one-on-one battles, he’s much more likely to outsmart an opponent than out-maneuver them, using well-developed protection techniques and his strength to get around a defender. There are moments where he is incredibly deceptive, but it wasn’t consistent enough throughout the season. Like his skating, adding an additional level of explosiveness with his puck handling will make him much more dangerous.

Overall, Lewandowski shows a lot of promise after his first season in the WHL. He’s a very intelligent player who never stops working, which will set him up for a long pro career. But some of his tools are still quite raw, and as he grows and develops, he’ll become a highly versatile two-way player who be relied on in any situation.

David Lewandowski – NHL Draft Projection

Lewandowski has all the tools to be a second-round pick. He’s strong and aggressive, plays a competent two-way game, and has improved his skating since joining the WHL. The consistency is still a work in progress, though, and a lot of people will view his point total as too low for a promising draft prospect. That may push him into the third or fourth rounds, but given his size and success at every level, he won’t fall beyond that.

Quotables

“As far as mid-round prospects go, I like what I see out of Lewandowski. He seems like a prospect with a high floor, as his hockey IQ, defensive instincts, and playmaking ability all stand out to me and give him a baseline as a responsible bottom-six winger that can get some PP2/PK time. Now, high-floor prospects aren’t exactly what you should be on the lookout for in the 2nd-3rd round range, as a lot of the time it’s better to take swings on players with dynamic traits. And while Lewandowski’s playmaking is good, I wouldn’t say it is a difference-making tool of his, in addition to good but not great skating and skill.” – Jackson Baird, All About the Jersey

“Lewandowski was excellent at the World Juniors, and I thought he was good in Texas. Albeit, I was hoping for a bit more offence – but his off-puck play was great, at least. He’s good around the net, using his muscle to outwork players and get into scoring lanes. The Saskatoon Blades forward feels like a future breakout candidate – someone who has the raw talent, but just needs to put it to use every single night. I like him a lot, and think he could be a decent mid-round pick.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Lewandowski checks a lot of the boxes that NHL teams look for in a complementary winger. He competes, he creates, and he doesn’t hurt you defensively. His development curve is heading in the right direction. While he may lack standout explosiveness, he thinks the game at a high level, plays a mature game, and projects as someone who can help an NHL team win in a variety of ways if he continues to round out his physical tools.” – Neutral Zone

Strengths

Strong shot

Physicality and grit

Puck protection

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Skating

Explosiveness and consistency

Puckhandling

NHL Potential

If Lewandowski can put all his tools together, he has the makings of a reliable middle-six winger capable of flirting with 20-30 goals and 60-70 points. Skating needs to improve even more for him to get there, but he has a high level of intelligence and has shown that he’s willing to work harder than anyone else to make things happen. If he can’t, he’ll likely find himself in a bit more of a grinding role on the bottom line, where he can use his size and competitiveness to their fullest extent.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2024-25 German U18 World Junior Team

2024-25 German U20 World Junior Team

2023-24 Germany 3 Rookie of the Year

2023-24 U18 World Junior D1A Gold Medal

