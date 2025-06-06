Fixing Elias Pettersson: Is the Canucks Star Forward About to Hit the Market?

It might have seemed like a small thing at first glance: a Vancouver Canucks team graphic making the rounds online, featuring key players — but notably excluding Elias Pettersson. The recent Facebook ad and the season ticket site video left out the team’s highest-paid player entirely, save for a fan sign bearing his number. Across NHL circles, the omission didn’t go unnoticed. As Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli shared on Halford and Brough, the snub was a topic of conversation in front offices around the league.

One general manager even asked Seravalli directly: “Do you know why the Canucks left Pettersson off that infographic? He’s their highest-paid player.” That question cuts to the heart of a bigger one: What exactly is going on with Pettersson in Vancouver?

Pettersson Isn’t the Only Player Missing from the Canucks Ads

Pettersson isn’t the only notable name missing from the Canucks’ latest marketing push — and that might be just as telling. Pettersson’s absence raised eyebrows, but so has the absence of another key figure: Thatcher Demko. Despite being the undisputed No. 1 goalie, Demko is nowhere to be seen, while new backup Kevin Lankinen appears prominently.

Related: Meet the New Canucks’ Assistant Coaches Kevin Dean, Scott Young & Brett McLean

Is this a sign that both players are being quietly shopped? Possibly. Or maybe it reflects internal frustrations with players the organization sees as entitled or difficult — a cultural reset in motion. Either way, it’s striking that two of the team’s most recognizable stars can no longer be reliably used to sell tickets.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Whatever the reason, it makes me wonder if this might not be another gaffe the organization’s leadership group has stumbled into. Toward that thought, the photo above represents almost a perfect meme for the Canucks’ 2024-25 season. About every second season, something happens that might have been done differently – and more wisely. Is this another one of those times?

A Canucks’ Snub That Spoke Volumes

Pettersson’s absence from a team marketing graphic doesn’t mean a trade is imminent, but it does indicate something’s not quite right between the player and the organization. Whether the decision was intentional or a PR oversight sparked plenty of speculation. Either way seems to be an issue.

Related: Too Good to Risk? Šilovs’ Rise Complicates Canucks’ Goalie Plans

After signing a massive extension earlier this year, Pettersson was supposed to be the Canucks’ franchise centerpiece. But his underwhelming play at the Four Nations Face-Off — under the eyes of the global hockey community — only added fuel to the growing narrative that something’s off. He didn’t look comfortable, didn’t dominate, and didn’t live up to expectations.

Front Offices Are Taking Note of the Vancouver Situation

Behind the scenes, league insiders like Seravalli believe the Canucks’ office decisions — including that graphic — are feeding league-wide curiosity. General managers are watching, and fans of the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers have begun to openly hope that their team might make a run at Pettersson. Now that former Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is with the Flyers, his potential interest (or not) in Pettersson would speak volumes about what’s going on with the Swedish forward’s game.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Could that fan energy in Vancouver trickle into actual interest from GMs? Seravalli believes it might.

“This time of year is when front offices have time to get creative,” he said. “Starting in April, when a team’s season ends early, execs throw ideas at the wall. They hold think-tank sessions — literally sitting on couches with whiteboards, writing down 50 names and asking, ‘What if?’”

Related: Canucks’ Goalie Future Hinges on Demko Decision

According to Seravalli, that’s how many trade ideas — even the ones that sound far-fetched — begin to form. And when a player like Pettersson is involved, it doesn’t take much for the wheels to start turning.

The “Fix Him” Mentality

The narrative around Pettersson now mirrors something we’ve seen many times in hockey: the idea that a change of scenery could unlock a struggling star. Several teams reportedly believe they could be the ones to “fix” Pettersson—to get him out of a high-pressure market like Vancouver and place him in a quieter city with supportive teammates, a better fit, and a tailored training staff.

Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

It’s a classic hockey belief: talented players don’t just forget how to play; sometimes, they need the right situation. For a team willing to take the risk, Pettersson represents an intriguing high-upside gamble. He’s still young. He’s under contract, and if he bounces back, he’s a steal.

What’s Next for Pettersson and the Canucks?

Of course, all this is speculative, but speculation often becomes reality in the NHL. The Canucks aren’t publicly shopping Pettersson, but the rumblings are louder than ever. Leaving your franchise player off a marketing piece, especially one you just signed to a long-term deal, sends a message — intentionally or not.

Related: NHL Rumors: Kings, Canucks, Stars, Maple Leafs

Whether Vancouver is quietly considering a change or just managing a rocky situation with their star forward, we’ll likely hear more in the weeks ahead. The draft and free agency are coming fast. Pettersson might still be a Canuck by fall — but don’t be surprised if more teams start picking up the phone.

After all, GMs are fans too, and they’ve noticed something’s up. What they do with this information is a story for the offseason.

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!