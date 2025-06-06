Oilers Unlocked Secret When McDavid and Draisaitl “Got The Memo”

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have long been known as the NHL’s most dangerous offensive duo. However, during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, the two superstars are proving they’ve added another dimension to their games: sound, committed defense, and roster flexibility. The minute these two “got the memo”, things changed, allowing head coach Kris Knoblauch the luxury of picking and choosing when he puts the two stars on the same line.

Coming into Game 2 versus the Florida Panthers on Friday night, it appears McDavid and Draisaitl will be pivoting separate lines. It worked in Game 1, and it has continued to work well throughout the playoffs. And, there are several reasons the Oilers are sticking with their game plan, primarily because both Draisaitl and McDavid understand what it means to have options.

McDavid and Draisaitl Understand Their Value Apart

McDavid and Draisaitl on separate lines is a strategy that was seemingly confirmed during the morning skate, even if the temptation to load the top line and take a commanding series lead on home ice might be there.

Knoblauch knows that their highest and most prolonged value is at even-strength, where they dominated while apart. There are several reasons for this. First, both players love playing with each other, but know that they can help more of the roster when on separate lines. They also understand that a commitment to team defense and elevating everyone allows the Oilers to maintain a deep attack where rolling four lines is a benefit and should eventually wear down the Panthers.

“It allows the rest of our team (to know) that they’ve got a role,” Knoblauch said of keeping the pair on different lines during most of the game. “They’ve got to play well, and we’re not just relying on this one line that’s going to do all the work.”

If They Play the Right Way, They’ll Get Their Opportunities Together

Both McDavid and Draisaitl understand that keeping them apart all the time isn’t a winning strategy either. There will be instances in a game when their elite chemistry will be needed. A perfect example was Game 1 against the Dallas Stars when the two stars shared a glance at each other on the bench, and it was clear they were aware it was time to take over.

What was different about that glance today than it might have been in seasons past was that there was an unspoken understanding that they needed to be more responsible defensively. They could do their magic, but winning meant shutting down the other team so that the coach could turn to them at any given moment for a goal, while also ensuring the opposition didn’t score one.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and forward Connor McDavid (97) talk before a face-off (Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

LeBrun cites the Athletic’s analytics expert, Dom Luszczyszyn, who said, “the shift in their chance suppression is something to behold.” He added:

“When McDavid and Draisaitl are on the ice together, they’re generating the same 3.9 expected goals per 60 minutes as usual, but their expected goals against rate has dropped considerably, from 2.7 over the past three playoffs to 2.1 this year. For further context, that’s the exact amount Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart — this year’s first- and second-place Selke finalists — have allowed for Florida during the playoffs this year and last. source – ‘The Oilers’ nuclear option: Do they keep Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl together?’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06-06-2025

It’s a testament to how seriously Edmonton’s stars are taking their all-around responsibilities. The impact extends well beyond the statistics sheet or their shared success as two stars who many outsiders believe control the team’s fate when they score. LeBrun added, “If defense wins championships, McDavid and Draisaitl got the memo.”

The Oilers Have Two Deadly Options Now

Even when separated, McDavid and Draisaitl elevate everyone around them. Look at the play of Kasperi Kapanen, Corey Perry, or Vasily Podkolzin as examples. Edmonton doesn’t have that balanced offense, and from the most unsuspecting of players, if their two stars only play together.

At the same time, the Oilers have a lethal and nuclear weapon they can deploy when the time comes to do so. There will always be the option to load them up if the Oilers need a spark, and now, less of a concern that doing so leaves the Oilers exposed defensively.

Apart, Knoblauch says, “It spreads out our scoring and keeps everyone in the game.” Together, they are nearly impossible to stop, especially when considering a 200-foot game as part of their attack.

