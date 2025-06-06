2025 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 Right Wingers

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is stacked with right-wingers who will see their names called on the first night. Porter Martone and Victor Eklund will likely be selected in the top 10, with a handful of others destined to hear their names called in the first round. This year’s prospects have a nice mix of scorers, playmakers, and all-around players at this position.

10. Daniil Prokhorov – Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr. (Russia Jr)

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 18th (EU skaters)

At 6-foot-6, Daniil Prokhorov stands out on the ice thanks to his size. He uses his frame well at both ends of the ice. Starting on the offensive side, Prokhorov plays a mix of a power-forward and a goal-scorer’s game. While he does not use his body as much as many would expect to shield the puck away from opponents, when he does, he does it well.

He uses his strong skating and hands to help him get into a position to fire the puck and has no problem doing so. His shot is a hard one with a quick release, but he needs to improve his shooting efficiency and accuracy to take it to the next level. Overall, Prokhorov has plenty of raw talent to work with, and with the proper guidance and development, could turn into an impact player at the NHL level.

9. Shane Vansaghi – Michigan St. (NCAA)

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 33rd (NA skaters)

A player with tons of upside on a team stacked with talent, Shane Vansaghi did well as a freshman (and one of the youngest players in the NCAA) at Michigan State University this season. He has found himself in a middle-six role with the Spartans, mainly on the third line. As a third-liner, many expect him to be a grinder, but Vansaghi is much more than that. He has proven he can do the dirty work, and he also has the offensive skillset to turn himself into a top-six forward when the time comes.

Shane Vansaghi, Michigan State University (Photo credit: MSU Athletic Communications)

Vansaghi has plenty of potential with an already strong toolbox of skills. With further development, he could carve out a spot on an NHL team in a middle-six role as a power forward who provides secondary offense. With his commitment to playing a sound defensive game, he also possesses the tools to excel on special teams, particularly on the penalty kill.

8. Jacob Ihs Wozniak – Lulea Jr. (Sweden Jr)

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 8th (EU skaters)

Ihs-Wozniak may not be one of the most popular names heading into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but he could be one of the most underrated forwards selected. He started slow in his J20 Nationell team but came in strong in the second half of the season, including in international competition. He is a versatile power forward who has adapted to incorporate a physical side to his game while maintaining his offensive prowess.

Jakob Ihs Wozniak, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Ihs-Wozniak had five goals and two assists, helping Team Sweden capture the silver medal in the 2025 U18 Worlds. During the regular season with his J20 Nationell team, he had 57 points in 40 games while adding four points in three playoff contests. This season, he showed his ability to find open space while demonstrating how potent his shot can be.

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 31st (NA skaters)

Zonnon is a versatile player who can play both centre and on the wing. His compete level, hockey sense and intensity jump off the page. He utilizes his 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame and speed extremely well to win battles, create separation from puck and player and establish and dominate the forecheck. He’s a strong skater, and the agility in his first few steps makes him difficult to contain. He’s constantly in motion, and his IQ allows him the space to create plays.

Zonnon has tremendous skill with the puck, utilizing open space effectively to make himself available and draw players in. His playmaking awareness and vision make him a strong and cerebral puck facilitator. He’s smart with his decision-making, executes plays very well, and can connect with his teammates with firm and crisp passes. He can easily spot them with great cross-seam feeds, feathering pucks through traffic, working give-and-gos and has great hands and touches in the small areas of the ice. He can make swift and timely dekes and can be deceptive with his movements, with fake-outs and curlbacks, taking those extra few seconds to create or keep a play alive.

6. Eddie Genborg – Linkoping – (SHL)

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 6th (EU skaters)

Genborg split last season between the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and Sweden’s J20 Nationell league, playing 28 regular-season games in each. At the J20 level, he was one of Linköping HC’s best players, finishing with a team-leading 19 goals and the fifth-highest point total despite playing 10 fewer games than the next-highest scorer. He was also one of the team’s youngest players; of all U18 players in the J20 Nationell, he finished 18th in points and ninth in goals. No other Linköping player sat within the top 20.

Genborg doesn’t have as strong of an offensive game, playing a much simpler, straightforward style that gets the job done with little flash or pizzazz. He scores many of his goals while stationed in front of the net, picking up rebounds. While they aren’t the prettiest goals, they still count. In the J20, his size was much harder to deal with, which is why he was so productive offensively. In the SHL, he got out-muscled in some of those net-front battles, leading to fewer scoring opportunities.

5. Ryker Lee – Madison Capitols – (USHL)

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 28th (NA skaters)

Ryker Lee is a young forward who impacts all three zones and forechecks hard. He doesn’t just dump the puck—he dumps and chases, making sure he gets possession back and creates extra scoring chances out of nothing. With a high hockey IQ, he sets up a lot of goals with his slick dekes, leading the Madison Capitols in points this season. The United States Hockey League (USHL) rookie of the year finished with 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 58 regular-season games, recording more assists than goals. He tacked on six more points through six Clark Cup playoff games.

Lee plays with consistent creativity, always looking to show his skill and outwit defenders. He dangles them,

sometimes with busy, high-speed handling moves, sometimes by placing the puck in space in their triangle. He overcommits to some plays, taking on too many defenders, closing his space, and then moving the puck to nowhere in particular. Overall, he does bring many skills to the table that will serve him well in the future.

4. Alexander Zharovsky – Ufa Jr. (Russia Jr)

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 5th (EU skaters)

There’s always a lot of movement between the NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm and Final Rankings. Still, Alexander Zharovsky defied the odds by becoming one of the few players to go from an unranked prospect to the fifth-best European skater available. The unprecedented move has generated significant buzz for the Russian winger in the final couple of months leading up to the NHL Draft.

it doesn't matter if it's the MHL or the KHL, Alexander Zharovsky WILL make a defenseman look like a ballerina pic.twitter.com/Dxb2MA3As4 — Taahaa (@TaahaaLone) June 6, 2025

With his enviable offensive tools, Zharovsky led Tolpar Ufa with 24 goals and 50 points in 45 games, finishing 11th in MHL scoring. Although he didn’t see any Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) action during the regular season, he was dominant, going on a 12-game point streak from Dec. 18 to Feb. 15, where he put up 24 points.

Tolpar was bounced from the playoffs after just two games, and Zharkovsky was finally called up to the KHL with Salavat Yulaev, where he was the only U18 player and just one of four teenagers to see any playoff action. In seven games, he looked solid, too, putting up a single assist while averaging just over six minutes a game. He also spent some time in the Russian U18 playoffs, too, where he scored 12 goals in 10 games.

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 16th (NA skaters)

Justin Carbonneau is a force on the ice in any zone. His game begins with his explosive skill set and speed. In the defensive zone, he constantly scans the zone to pick up an opponent and support his defensemen from his center position. While he shows signs of being a solid defensive presence, this is one area of his game that could use further development and improvement, as he occasionally struggles with coverage and positioning. Once he gets the puck on his stick, that scanning of the ice continues. He is either looking for a passing lane or open ice to get moving with his speed and stick handling.

Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (Eric Young / CHL)

His passing ability is strong, and he has all the makings of an offensive force at the next level. The biggest downfall to his offensive game appears to be that, despite playing with good pace and possessing the speed to make great plays, he tends to play too quickly and tries to do too much himself at times. Improvements in this aspect of his game will come from maturation and slowing down his game.

2. Victor Eklund – Djurgarden – (HockeyAllsvenskan – Sweden)

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 2nd (EU skaters)

Victor, brother of San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund, is likely to be one of the first names off the draft board in June. He’s shown a knack for goal-scoring at a professional level this season, both from long-range and net-front. He is coming off his first full season of playing pro men’s hockey with Djurgårdens in the Swedish Hockey League, whom he helped promote to the top division in Sweden for the 2025-26 season.

Eklund was also a key member of the Swedish World Junior team. He had six points in seven games, even though he was one of the youngest forwards in the tournament. Eklund’s competitiveness is admirable. Again, he may be a smaller player, but he’ll surprise you with his determination. He wins quite a few puck battles, making him an excellent support player for his linemates. He’s not afraid to challenge players bigger than him if it means gaining possession. With and without the puck, Eklund is a nightmare for the opposition.

1. Porter Martone – Brampton (OHL)

NHL Central Scouting Ranking: 6th (NA skaters)

No prospect in this draft plays with a higher level of intensity than Brampton Steelheads forward Porter Martone. He has a lethal shot from mid-range, showing great power in his release, but he can also do a lot of damage in front of the net. He can battle for second-chance opportunities, digging for pucks and using his quick hands to get free and convert on his scoring chances.

2025 #NHLDraft prospect Porter Martone makes it 2-0 Canada with this shot. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/zTuthyhxkc — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 6, 2025

Martone was added to Team Canada for the Men’s World Championships, replacing Bo Horvat, who missed the remainder of the tournament due to an injury. He has continued to improve draft stock throughout the season with his balance of skill, physical play, and a winning mentality. That is his trademark as he leads by example, doing whatever it takes to make a significant impact. He plays a physical and intense brand of hockey, always playing with pace in the offensive zone, getting under opponents’ skin, mixing it up, and making a living in front of the net.

The biggest question for this draft is where Martone will be selected. A likely top-6 selection, there is some thought that he could be the second player taken after consensus number one, Matthew Schaefer. We will find out where these players land when the 2025 NHL Entry Draft gets underway on June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

