Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Oilers – 6/6/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3A) at OILERS (3P)

Stanley Cup Final, Game 2

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: A.J. Greer (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate that included none of the regulars, but coach Paul Maurice said Florida will dress the same lineup it used in Game 1. … Greer remains out, but coach Paul Maurice said the forward is expected back for Game 3 on Monday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Status report

The Oilers held a full skate and are not expected to make any lineup changes.

