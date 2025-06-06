Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Oilers – 6/6/25

by

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3A) at OILERS (3P)

Stanley Cup Final, Game 2

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: A.J. Greer (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate that included none of the regulars, but coach Paul Maurice said Florida will dress the same lineup it used in Game 1. … Greer remains out, but coach Paul Maurice said the forward is expected back for Game 3 on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Status report

The Oilers held a full skate and are not expected to make any lineup changes.

Latest for THW:

