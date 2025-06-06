Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Oilers – 6/6/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at OILERS (3P)
Stanley Cup Final, Game 2
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: A.J. Greer (lower body)
Status report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate that included none of the regulars, but coach Paul Maurice said Florida will dress the same lineup it used in Game 1. … Greer remains out, but coach Paul Maurice said the forward is expected back for Game 3 on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Stars Send Clear Message with DeBoer Firing, & More NHL Rumors
- Florida Panthers’ Consistency Brings Analytics Conversation to Light
- 4 Takeaways From Panthers’ Game 1 OT Loss to Oilers
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)
Status report
The Oilers held a full skate and are not expected to make any lineup changes.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Unlocked Secret When McDavid and Draisaitl “Got The Memo”
- Edmonton Oilers Are a Team of Destiny
- 4 Keys to an Oilers’ Game 2 Win vs. the Panthers
Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!