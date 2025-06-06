Should the LA Kings Be All-In on Mitch Marner?

While the Los Angeles Kings can maybe find some solace in the fact that the team they have lost to year after year in the first round has continuously proved that they are one of the league’s most dominant, the truth is, they have just repeatedly been shown that they aren’t in that same category nor conversation among the league’s very best.

That’s the goal, though, right? To be in that conversation. And in all honesty, the Kings aren’t that far from a reality where they are contending for the Stanley Cup. They have proved to be a consistent playoff team most recently hitting 105 points on the season which is undoubtedly that all important first step to the ultimate goal, but after a while, aka four seasons of being eliminated in Round 1, “running it back” and hoping the outcome is different, is no longer a palatable decision. The inability to make any progress in the postseason for the past four seasons has left a sour taste throughout this organization, and change is imminent in multiple facets.

We have already seen change in one way, with Ken Holland taking over as the general manager (GM) after Rob Blake and the Kings decided to mutually part ways. Not only is hiring a new GM obvious signs of change, but after hearing Holland and president Luc Robitaille speak, following another Round 1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, some changes throughout the roster shouldn’t be surprising. The message seems to be that Holland is going to try to make the necessary moves and decisions to put the Kings in a position where they should be able to get over this hump. He has the full authority to make a big splash as well if it makes sense.

Related: What We Learned From Kings GM Ken Holland’s Introductory Press Conference

“The LA Kings want to be in the big boy league. We’re prepared to go to the cap, now you’re not just going to spend it to spend it,” Holland said. “If we think there’s a player out there that is going to cost a lot of money and a lot of term, the answer is yes (he has full authorization to make that deal), I will work with Luc, I’ll work with Dan and obviously ownership, but this is an organization that is committed, certainly that’s why I’m here.”

The Kings are “committed” and willing to spend the necessary amount of cap space to bring in a player that is going to move the needle, a superstar that will undoubtedly make a difference. It’s one of those elements the Kings haven’t been lucky enough to have for a long time. As good as Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala are, they do not have a bona fide superstar. Not only have they lacked individuals who can take over games, but it’s that same superstar talent that has conquered them year after year.

It just so happens that 102-point Mitch Marner will most likely be looking for a new place to play come July 1, and it’s about time the Kings do what they can to bring in a proven superstar that can shift the dynamic and help propel this team to the next level. It’s not very often a player like Marner hits free agency, and even more so, the fact that the Kings are reportedly very high on his list of teams he would like to go to.

James Mirtle, Senior NHL writer for The Athletic, listed the Kings as one of the four teams that are “the most likely fits” for Marner. “The Kings won’t be the front-runner, but they’re certainly in the mix.” (From ‘Mitch Marner NHL free agency sweepstakes: Ranking all 32 potential landing spots’ – The Athletic, 6/2/2025)

NHL insider of The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta, said on Jeff Marek’s “The Sheet” that the Kings are high on Marner’s list of teams that he’s looking at, higher than the Vegas Golden Knights are, and that the Kings will be fairly aggressive in pursuit of him. “I think LA is absolutely a team and a market that he (Marner) is interested in exploring.”

Why Go After Marner?

Everyone likes to talk about how Marner disappears come playoff time, and that when it really matters, he doesn’t show up. While there is obviously truth to that and the fact that Marner has struggled in the postseason, there are so many things he can do and provide for a team that outweigh his playoff performances on a Maple Leaf team that has seen more than just Marner struggle to get the job done time and time again.

Maybe a change of scenery is all that Marner needs? A new place to play, to put all of the past struggles behind him. A place to play where he can just focus on his job out on the ice and not about all the outside noise and the amount of pressure that has always been forced upon him from the fans, media, etc, in Toronto. What better place than Los Angeles that would still give Marner that big city feel without the tons of added pressure to constantly be perfect?

It’s hard to think of a player as skilled as Marner who would be a better fit for the Kings. Right off the bat, it’s his incredible regular-season production that stands out. From never finishing a season with less than 60 points, potting 25-plus goals five times in his career, and hitting 90-plus points four times, Marner’s regular-season dominance over the past nine seasons has made him the superstar that he is. For reference, the top three point producers for the Kings on average over the past three seasons have not cracked over 75 points individually in a single season.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

The ability to produce offensively is huge and is something the Kings are desperately looking for someone to bring on a consistent basis. There’s no doubt that the Kings’ offense will reach another level with the addition of Marner, and just thinking about what damage a possible trio of Marner, Quinton Byfield, and Kevin Fiala could do is promising. His production is enough to make him a hot commodity, but that’s not the only thing he can do. What makes Marner’s fit with the Kings even better is because of how defensively responsible he is. As a former Selke finalist, he is one of the most elite defensive forwards in the NHL and someone who can thrive under a very defensively focused Kings system. He can produce, and his game away from the puck will leave head coach Jim Hiller with a smile on his face.

It’s the multiple scenarios and positions Marner can play that allow him to fit in the lineup in a few different ways. Power play, penalty kill, center, wing, Marner’s versatility is endless. Assuming the Kings get a deal done with restricted free agent (RFA) Alex Laferriere, he would be the only right-shot forward on the roster. The Kings desperately need another right-handed forward, and there is no better available option than Marner. He is a 28-year-old superstar who fits in perfectly with what the Kings are trying to build, and most importantly, he isn’t going to cost any assets.

Obviously, money is a big factor, and Marner is expected to earn a pretty massive salary on his next contract. The Kings have $21,710,000 in projected cap space, so the room to sign Marner to a contract around $13-14 million is definitely possible. At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to where Marner wants to go and out of those teams, who is willing to offer the better contract. While the Kings have some wiggle room to try and offer a large contract to Marner, there has to be a limit to the amount of money they are willing to fork out, with a couple of other areas needing to be addressed. One of those areas being Vladislav Gavrikov or his replacement.

The opportunity to add a player of Marner’s caliber as a free agent is rare, and to have that opportunity come during a window in which the Kings are trying to win now, it should be a no-brainer for both sides. The fit is almost perfect, and there is no reason the Kings shouldn’t do everything they can to bring him to the city of angels.

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!