Stars Send Clear Message with DeBoer Firing, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have fired head coach Peter DeBoer, and the sentiment circulating is that this was a clear message to the former coach regarding his decision-making and actions involving one player. A message was sent here, both to DeBoer and the rest of the Stars’ roster. Meanwhile, is Aaron Ekblad likely to test free agency this summer? Finally, how eager are the New York Rangers to move K’Andre Miller?

Stars Send a Clear Message With DeBoer Firing

The Dallas Stars made a bold, yet not entirely surprising, move by firing head coach Peter DeBoer on Friday. Despite three consecutive trips to the Western Conference Final and among the best records in the NHL over the past three seasons, DeBoer was released with a year remaining on his contract. This wasn’t about wins and losses — it was about leadership, accountability, and losing a room full of loyal hockey players.

Reports suggested that player exit meetings played a key role in the decision. Several Stars expressed frustration with DeBoer’s handling of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers, particularly the controversial decision to pull goaltender Jake Oettinger and then not speak to him for days. That apparent communication breakdown cost DeBoer the room — and ultimately, his job.

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer speaks to the media after the game against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty in Dallas, where players are unsure about their futures. The Stars want to remain an attractive destination, but players see the kind of stunt DeBoer pulled and often steer clear of such relationships. GM Jim Nill was reportedly not happy with the way things unfolded and how it reflected on the organization.

Nill said the team felt it needed “a new voice” to push toward a Stanley Cup, but he’s arguably going to have trouble finding a coach who can achieve the same level of regular-season success as DeBoer did. It is believed that wasn’t the priority, despite what the organization says. It can’t be a coincidence that DeBoer was fired right after all other coaching vacancies around the NHL were filled.

Ekblad Has No Desire to Test Free Agency

One of the bigger names that could be available as a free agent this summer is defenseman Aaron Ekblad. However, if he has his way, he won’t test free agency and will re-sign with the Florida Panthers.

Jameson Olive cites comments from Ekblad on being a pending UFA: “I live and breathe for the Florida Panthers. I bleed for the Florida Panthers. I’ve given my body and everything to this team. I want to keep doing it forever, for as long as they’ll let me keep coming to the rink.”

If the Panthers don’t feel the same way, Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff suggested the Dallas Stars could show interest, potentially being willing to clear some cap space to take a run at him. That would likely mean more smoke around rumors of a Jason Robertson trade.

Trade Talk Surrounds K’Andre Miller

The New York Rangers might have K’Andre Miller on the market. His name has reportedly come up at the NHL Combine as GMs gather and those types of discussions begin.

Nick Kypreos writes, “The Rangers have much to consider this summer and are exploring several options, one of which is getting a feel of the market for K’Andre Miller.” He adds, “The 25-year-old defenceman is an RFA this summer and the Rangers have a decision to make: sign him to a bridge contract that walks him to unrestricted free agency, work out a long-term extension to lock him in as a core piece of the roster, or possibly move him to shake up the team.”

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!