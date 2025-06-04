Daniil Prokhorov- 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Daniil Prokhorov

2024-25 Team: MHK Dynamo St. Petersberg (MHL)

Date of Birth: April 27, 2007

Place of Birth: Krasnodar, Russia

Height: 6-foot-6, Weight: 209 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Standing at 6-foot-6, Daniil Prokhorov immediately stands out whenever he is on the ice thanks to his size. He uses his frame well on both ends of the ice. Starting on the offensive side, Prokhorov plays a mix of a power-forward and goal-scorer style of game. While he does not use his body as much as many would expect to shield the puck away from his opponents, when he does do it, he does it well.

He uses his strong skating and hands to help him get into a position to fire the puck, and has no problem doing so. His shot is a hard one with a quick release, but he does need to improve on his shooting efficiency and accuracy to take it to the next level. When he is set up in the offensive zone, Prokhorov is a bit one-dimensional in his game, focusing more on scoring instead of becoming more of a playmaker for his teammates. His hockey sense and vision will be areas he needs to improve upon to make a major impact at the next level. Patience with the puck on his stick is another area he needs to improve; improvements on his vision will help in this area as he gets a bit of tunnel vision when he has control of the puck.

On the defensive side, Prokhorov has no problem throwing his body around when he is given the chance to do so. He lays massive hits that leave his opponents second-guessing coming his way on the ice. The biggest issue with this is that he has not learned 100% when not to throw a hit, taking himself out of position more often than hoped. When in the defensive zone, the inconsistency in his sense and vision lead to him wandering and not being in the greatest position to make a beneficial play on the puck. Overall, Prokhorov is a player who has plenty of raw talent to work with, and with the proper guidance and development, could turn into a strong impact player at the NHL level.

Daniil Prokhorov- NHL Draft Projection

With the size and skill that Prokhorov has, mixed in with his shooting ability, there is a strong chance he will hear his name being called toward the end of the second round or early in the third round. If an NHL team thinks they can help him unlock and realize his all-around potential, he could end up going a bit higher.

Quotables

“Daniil Prokhorov is a projectable power forward with rare size and natural scoring instincts, but one who will require time, structure, and dedicated development to round out his game. He’s physically ready but lacks polish in key areas — particularly finishing, decision-making, and puck management.”- Neutral Zone

“He has a really enticing and exciting toolbox to work with, but it’s not quite there yet. The passing, playmaking, and intensity need to come a ways, and he’s physical as you might expect, but I find he tends to use his physicality in unproductive ways too often: taking runs at guys without much care for actually getting the puck, and not leveraging his frame to shield off pressure as much as he could.”- Gray Matter, SMAHT Scouting

Strengths

Uses his 6-foot-6 frame well- plays a power-forward style of game

Top-tier shooting ability

Solid skater for his size

Physicality on the forecheck

Strong north-south skater and strong at moving in transition

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Offensive game (He is a bit one-dimensional offensively and needs to develop a more well-rounded game)

Shot efficiency and accuracy

Physicality (Can put himself out of position when throwing his body around and needs to learn when to use his physicality)

Patience with the puck

Defensive game (he gets caught wandering and out of position at times)

NHL Potential

The raw talent Prokhorov has in his game already makes him a player who can be impactful at the NHL level. If he can develop his all-around game and become a two-way threat in the offensive zone, there is a good chance he can turn into a middle-six player who can add some high-level secondary scoring while being a significant physical presence on the defensive end of the ice.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk: 3/5 Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7/10 Defense: 5/10

Awards/Achievements

The Puck Bunker (YouTube)- The Most Divisive Prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft, Daniil Prokhorov

Daniil Prokhorov Stats

Videos

Daniil Prokhorov continues to thoroughly impress me. He had 2g 1a today, and was once again dominant. He has eight goals in his last eight MHL games. He's 6-5, 210…and still only 17. Here were three of his hits and his two goals: @sickpodnhldraft pic.twitter.com/zNOhQEfWEW — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 9, 2025

Daniil Prokhorov unloads his powerful shot off the rush to score his 19th goal of the season!



He's up to 9 points in his last 5.3 games played.#2025NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/Qvy2HA9dDV — dylan griffing (@GriffingDylan) March 16, 2025

