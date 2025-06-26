Miami Loses Artemi Nizameyev to Pro Deal in Russia

According to the team’s official announcement, 19-year-old forward Artemi Nizameyev has signed a two-way contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk for the 2025–26 season, allowing him to play for Chelmet in the VHL. He’ll likely spend the season with Chelmet, with potential call-ups to the main KHL squad during the season depending on his progression.

As a result, the Miami RedHawks (NCHC) have lost a big commitment from their incoming class.

Nizameyev, a Chelyabinsk native, just wrapped up a strong overage season with the United States Hockey League (USHL’s) Tri-City Storm, where he posted 55 points (27 goals, 28 assists) in 53 games and earned All-USHL Third Team honors. He added two more points in two Clark Cup Playoff games.

Artemi Nizameyev, Tri-City Storm (Photo credit: Tri-City Storm)

Given that he’s an overage prospect and was ranked 217th among North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings, he’s unlikely to be selected in the 2025 NHL Draft. That said, I still think he’s got the skill to outperform his draft slot if someone takes a late swing on him.

Nizameyev had committed to Miami University in October 2024 and was set to reunite with former Tri-City Storm coach Anthony Noreen in Oxford. IT’s a tough blow, no doubt, but I still really like this 2025-26 class. There’s a lot of talent coming in, and they should make an impact even without him.

The Hockey Writers wishes Artemi all the best. He was fun to watch in the USHL, and hopefully, he makes the most of the opportunity back home.

