2025 NHL Draft: Reimer’s Top 96 Final Rankings

With less than two weeks until the 2025 NHL Draft, it’s time for one more prospect ranking.

At this point, the top two picks are set. Matthew Schaefer has dealt with a significant injury this season, but he impressed enough people in his 26 games to earn top consideration, and his comments at the combine all but sealed the deal. He’ll be followed by Michael Misa, a centre with practically no flaws in his game, who scored 62 goals in 65 games while playing a solid two-way game.

After that, the draft really opens up. The next seven picks have all made a case for why they could be the next name off the board, and the order will come down to each team’s preference rather than who’s the best player available. Those decisions are only amplified after the top 10; the next 20-30 players are all incredibly close in their NHL potential, but bring a different set of skills to the table. It will be almost impossible to predict, especially now that the draft has been decentralized.

However, there are a few names to keep an eye on on draft day. Brady Martin stole the show at the U18 World Championship after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), as did the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Braeden Cootes, who proved doubters wrong with a massive performance at the tournament. Kashawn Aitcheson has also been rapidly rising thanks to his combination of clutch performances and heavy-hitting style.

Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, and Caleb Desnoyers (The Hockey Writers)

Others to watch are those who suffered significant injuries, which may cause them to fall on draft day. Carter Bear partially tore his Achilles just ahead of the WHL playoffs and didn’t participate in the NHL Combine drills early this month, which could raise some concerns among NHL teams. Roger McQueen could also scare some teams after a back injury, similar to Cayden Lindstrom’s situation last season. Both are arguably top-10 talents in terms of skill, but uncertainty around their recovery and potential for re-injury may cause them to fall.

Finally, there’s the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)-NCAA change that’s starting to muddy the junior landscape. Already, Malcolm Spence, Jackson Smith, and Cole Reschny have committed to college programs, leaving their major junior teams in the lurch. Will NHL teams see that as a player putting their NHL career first, or a move of disloyalty to the team that developed them into the talent they are today? Opinions on the moves are already highly varied, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out on the draft floor.

Whereas I provided write-ups (and nearly 10,000 words) on the first two rounds last year, I’ve limited myself to a brief explanation on my top-40 prospects – the first round and those just outside of it. While I always enjoy taking a final ranking for 96 players is always a challenge, as it requires me to watch footage of 120 or more players, some of whom have very few clips that are easily accessible. As those names become increasingly obscure, I try to focus on the skills I believe are most important to make the NHL: skating, intelligence, and work ethic. If a player is lacking in other areas but has those three, there’s a greater chance they’ll end up with an NHL team than not.

With that said, let’s get into the ranking.

First Round

1. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

There is no question that Schaefer is the best player heading into the 2025 Draft. Not only is he the most complete player, bringing skating, a great offensive sense, strong vision, and a well-rounded two-way game, but he’s also a fantastic person. At the Draft Combine, he shared that he skipped his high school graduation to help out at a grief centre. He’s dealt with his own pain, losing his billet mom, his birth mom, and team owner in a single year, yet he chose to spend one of the biggest nights of his young life helping others. “I want to help people,” he said in the media scrum in Buffalo. “A lot of people are going through this, and people don’t realize how important grief centres are, so for me to take my time out of my schedule…I would go to this grief centre 10 times out of 10 over my grad or anything, because it means a lot to me to be able to help people.”

So, not only could Schaefer be another Norris-calibre defenceman in the mould of Miro Heiskanen or, according to Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson, a left-shot Drew Doughty, but he’s also a compassionate leader and all-around good guy? Yeah, he’s the first pick.

2. Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

After Schaefer, Misa is clearly the next best option. Some have argued that he deserves to be the first overall pick. I had another writer at The Hockey Writers ask me if any red flags would prevent the New York Islanders from taking Misa first overall, and I couldn’t find a single one. He’s a brilliant skater, works hard every shift, has an incredibly dangerous shot, and is a brilliant tactician. He’s even strong on defence, although that would be his weakest area. The problem comes down to his position. Personally, if given the choice between a future All-Star centre and a future All-Star defenceman, I’d take the defenceman every day simply because there are fewer of them. Misa will be a fantastic NHLer, but he remains my number two.

3. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

It will be fascinating to see who ends up going third overall, but my favourite for the spot is Caleb Desnoyers. He’s big, he scores goals, and he makes things happen. In the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) playoffs, he was unstoppable, putting up nine goals and 30 points in 19 games en route to claiming the league championship and the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the playoff MVP. He also took home the Mike Bossy Trophy as the league’s best pro prospect, the Paul Dermot Personality of the Year Trophy, and was a QMJHL All-Star. While there are still some concerns about his ability to push the pace of the game, he’s incredibly creative, creates space, and uses his physicality well. His upside is fantastic, which led me to move him up to my third spot.

4. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

Although I moved him from third overall, I still really like James Hagens. He’s a very well-rounded centre who put up a point-per-game as a freshman in the NCAA and exhibits high-end awareness and intelligence, all while skating at top speed. He projects to be a skilled top-six centre in the NHL, and almost certainly a top-line player. But, in a perfect world, I don’t know if his upside is as high as Desnoyers’s. He just doesn’t have that je ne sais quoi for me that I get from watching Desnoyers, leading to a slight demotion. That being said, I could see Hagens becoming a better NHLer, similar to the Taylor vs. Tyler debate at the 2010 Draft; Taylor Hall was better now, but Tyler Seguin was expected to be better later, which turned out to be true, but it was too close to call for years.

5. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

I’ve struggled in the past to see the hype around Porter Martone. He’s drawn comparisons to the Tkachuk brothers for his combination of size and skill, and I echoed those reports back in April, writing that he was a modern power forward. However, as I’ve watched more of him, I think that paints a slightly misleading picture. Yes, Martone is big and strong, which he combines with high-end skill, but he’s not mean, which is a crucial component to be the next Matthew Tkachuk. He doesn’t show that utter disdain for the rules in general, nor does he have the nastiness to back it up. He only fought three times this season and was severely outmatched when facing guys in his weight class (like Aitcheson).

Porter Martone, Mississauga (now Brampton) Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

That’s when I stumbled upon an old Hockey Writers‘ draft profile for Jason Robertson, in which Mark Scheig wrote, “He has top-six upside, but could also fall short of that if he doesn’t adapt to the speed of the game.” No one seems to be worried about Martone’s potential as a top-six big-time forward, but skating is one of his weakest areas right now. That could hold him back just like it did at the 2025 World Juniors. But if given time to improve like Robertson, he could follow in his footsteps and become one of the best wingers in the NHL. However, if he’s forced into a power forward role, he could instead follow Todd Bertuzzi’s path, who couldn’t find a spot with the Islanders and didn’t emerge as an impactful player until he was moved. Because of that risk to his development, he closes out my top five.

6. Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

After initially placing him 29th in April, I’ll admit that I was wrong about Brady Martin. This is a player who can significantly alter the flow of the game in so many ways. He’s got a great shot that some have said is nearly NHL-ready and is surprisingly creative with the puck, as shown by his 33 goals and 72 points this season. But he’s also a tireless worker, incredibly aggressive, and is a devastating hitter, making it a nightmare to go toe-to-toe with him. His performance at the U18s was a big eye-opener for many (myself included), and he won a few more fans when he said he wasn’t planning on attending the decentralized draft in L.A. because he had work to do on the family farm. No wonder he’s a great worker and is immoveable on the ice. If a team is looking at Martone and hoping he becomes a power forward, they should instead look at Martin. He’ll be a much better fit for that role in the NHL.

7. Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

I was a big fan of William Eklund heading into the 2021 Draft, and I’m similarly fascinated with his younger brother Victor, who shows a lot of the same characteristics: he’s unbelievably fast, works hard, and has an edge to his game that is tough to find in a lot of smaller prospects. I’ve really started to see some of that aggression in recent viewings, which is why I’ve moved him up slightly from my previous ranking, and reading that he compares his game to Travis Konecny makes me feel like I’ve made the right decision.

8. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

I’ve always viewed Eklund and Anton Frondell as a duo; both are often on the same line for Djurgårdens and frequently collaborate on scoring chances. Frondell, the bigger of the two, is a dangerous shooter – arguably the best of his draft class – who seems to prefer being on the outside of the battle, ready to receive the puck and send it blazing past the goalie. He has great vision and knows where he needs to be, and if the scoring chance disappears, he’s happy to pass it to a teammate, showing a lot of creativity. However, Eklund is often the one in the battle, fighting for the puck and sending it to his teammate. I’d still be happy with either player on my team, especially if Frondell becomes someone like Aleksander Barkov, but if I had to choose now, I’d take Eklund before Frondell.

9. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

There are some big questions about McQueen heading into draft day. Has he fully recovered from his back injury, or will it be a lingering concern? Can he return to his early-season form, when he scored eight goals in six games, or has his injury set his development back a step? After putting up nine points in nine games to close out the season, he left the playoffs early with another injury, raising further concerns.

McQueen put some doubts to rest at the Combine, where he participated in all tests and finished eighth in the horizontal jump. Given his early performances, I’m still willing to bet on him as a top-10 pick, as some of his lack of pace late in the season is probably due to his recovery. He still tends to disappear in games, but the things he can do with the puck have me very excited for what may come next.

10. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Jake O’Brien is a brilliant puck mover with a very high hockey IQ. He positions himself well on offence and defence, giving him a big advantage in creating turnovers and catching loose pucks. I think he can slip into the background a little bit because he is so focused on feeding the puck to his teammates, which he does arguably better than anyone else. I just wish he were a better skater. I don’t think he’s bad by any means, but I think that if he could add another element to his skating, whether that’s improving his edgework or agility, he could be a top-five player in his draft class.

11. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Another massive riser from my April rankings, Kashawn Aitcheson might be one of the most impactful players outside of the top 10. He loves to throw his weight around, but he’s also good with a puck, earning the nickname “Mr. Clutch” thanks to his ability to score precisely when needed. This season, he led all OHL defencemen in game-winning goals with six, surpassing last year’s 11th overall selection, Sam Dickinson. There are other defencemen available who play better offensive games and skate better than Aitcheson, but no one has such a complete style that can change the flow of the game in so many ways.

12. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Like Martone, it seems as though people see Lynden Lakovic’s 6-foot-4 frame and assume he should be an aggressive power forward, but his game is built on subtlety and patience. He’s a fantastic conductor, and in the games I’ve seen him live, he’s always one of the most noticeable players on the ice. On a weak Moose Jaw Warriors team, he pushed the offence forward with smart passes, good positioning, and big shots from outside. On a much stronger team last season, he was more of a net-front presence, knocking in rebounds and scoring clutch goals. At the Combine, he spoke about wanting to add an edge like Matthew Knies, and he’s spent time with a sports psychologist to help him work on his consistency, which speaks to his desire to constantly improve. That’s an easy player to bet on to succeed in the NHL.

13. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

In my April ranking, I wrote that Braeden Cootes hadn’t shown the highest ceiling due to a lack of high-end offence. He checked every box, though: a high-end work ethic, strong skating mechanics, and a great two-way presence. If he could just have a big performance at the U18s, he could prove that he’s a top-tier prospect. Well, not only did he serve as Canada’s captain at the tournament, but he also led the team with six goals and 12 points. That’s the very definition of a big performance. I fell in love with his game from the moment I first saw him play, and I’m excited to see how far he rises on draft day.

14. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

While I love Jackson Smith’s skating and offensive game, I have a mild concern about his overall upside, much like I did with Carter Yakemchuk last year. There’s no denying Smith’s offence. He has a big shot, has an active stick, and is one of the most beautiful skaters in his draft class, but he’s prone to poor reads, leading to turnovers, especially when he’s under pressure. He cleaned up that part of his game as the season wore on, but it was likely a symptom of trying to do too much. However, unlike the 2023-24 Calgary Hitmen, the 2024-25 Tri-City Americans were a decent team. Although they were bounced in the first round of the WHL playoffs, they were one of the Western Conference’s best teams for a while. I’m not sure why he’s trying to do so much already, and while it worked out for Yakemchuk, I’m still hesitant to move him into my top 10.

15. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

Similar to Aitcheson, Cole Reschny makes things happen when he’s on the ice. He’s a brilliant tactician who can conduct the flow of the game when he has the puck. He often doesn’t stand out as much as Cootes or Smith, who really steal the spotlight, but he’s just so effective at the little parts of the game that often go unnoticed. Reschny skates very well, plays a strong two-way game, and can take a lot of punishment despite being on the smaller side. I could see him becoming a reliable second-line centre in the NHL in the right situation.

Cole Reschny, Victoria Royals (Photo Credit: Kevin Light Photo)

16. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

I’ll admit, I was a bit harsh on Justin Carbonneau in my April ranking, questioning his vision and decision-making because of his shoot-first mentality. His positioning is actually quite good, as he’s often in the right place to receive a pass for an excellent scoring chance, or can move the puck to an open teammate. He’s not the most creative player, but he doesn’t have to be; he’s bullish on the puck, always looking for a chance to shoot and using his strength and size to help create space, which probably comes from his football background. He doesn’t have the nicest skating stride and looks a bit laboured, but still has a good top speed that can win footraces.

17. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

With so many other players showing off their competitiveness and ability to impact the game in big ways, I found myself somewhat underwhelmed by Malcolm Spence. I think he’s stronger and more aggressive than Reschny, and he uses his strength well to create turnovers and crash the net. He plays a high-energy style similar to Cootes, which I mentioned in my April ranking. I’d just like him to be a bit more assertive in the offensive zone, as he didn’t seem to generate a lot of chances on his own. The OHL playoffs weren’t his best performances, but he still scored four times and added five assists in the Erie Otters’ two series. Still a fantastic prospect, but for me, he is now just outside the lottery picks.

18. Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

I don’t want to put Carter Bear this low. He’s a hard worker, has a great offensive game, and uses his physicality effectively to create turnovers. Before he partially severed his Achilles tendon, he was playing an NHL-style game and made the Everett Silvertips an impossibly difficult team to handle. But Achilles’ injuries are not fun. They have a very long recovery time, and often force the afflicted athlete to play at a lower pace than they once did. Just look at Peyton Krebs, who also cut his Achilles before he was drafted and has struggled to live up to his pre-draft potential. Max Pacioretty and Anthony Duclair are two others who suffered Achilles injuries and haven’t been the same since. The only one who came back better than ever was Erik Karlsson in 2013. That doesn’t give me a lot of hope that Bear will return to full force next season, but his skill combination is worth gambling on.

19. Benjamin Kindel, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Benjamin Kindel knows how to score, and he does it frequently. After putting up 99 points in the regular season with the Hitmen, he led the team in the playoffs with 15 points in 11 games, eight of which were goals. He was also very good at the U18s for Canada, registering seven points in five games en route to a gold medal.

Yet, despite Kindel’s continued success, I kept him 19th overall. Part of that is the unfortunate consequence of others jumping ahead, but it’s also due to the lack of strength that I saw in Calgary’s opening series against the Saskatoon Blades. He made some incredible decisions with the puck, but could get pushed out of battles, forcing him to play more on the perimeter. I don’t think that will be a problem moving forward, as he’s shown a lot of intelligence on and off the puck, but others were just a bit more impressive.

20. Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

For being as big as he is, Radim Mrtka is not the toughest player to play against. He has flashes of a dominant shutdown defender, but his reads aren’t always accurate, he’s not the most efficient skater, and he doesn’t use his physicality enough to be all that threatening. Part of that might be because he’s only been taking hockey seriously for four years, meaning he’s significantly behind the development of his peers. To see him thrive as much as he did in the WHL is a testament to its own. He generally plays a simpler game, and it works for him, but I’m still hesitant to invest a higher pick on him. I know others will take him long before I’m comfortable, though, and that’s fine. I just don’t know if his hockey sense will develop quickly enough to be a high-impact player.

21. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

If Mrtka’s raw tools are getting the benefit of the doubt because of his relative inexperience, Sascha Boumedienne should get the same. The youngest player in NCAA hockey played all 40 games with Boston University and put up 13 points, a respectable total for a freshman, then went on to put up 14 points with Sweden at the U18 World Championship, the second-highest total just behind Filip Ekberg and 12 points ahead of the next highest-scoring defenceman on the team. I love his booming shot from the point, his creative puck movement, and his mobility. Of course, there’s still a lot of room for growth, but he has a very high ceiling.

22. Bill Zonnon, RW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Bill Zonnon and Spence fit very similar niches with their play. They both work very hard to support their team, both on offence and defence, and can use their size and strength to change the flow of a game. Zonnon had an excellent playoffs with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, leading the team with eight goals and 16 points in 13 games, both improvements from his regular season production. I’m not quite as big of a fan of his as Peter Baracchini, but he’s still an easy player to cheer for and always noticeable on the ice. I just found he was a little less impactful than Spence, which is why he sits just slightly lower than him.

23. Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

Cullen Potter is such a great skater, going from zero to 60 in the blink of an eye. He was one of the few 2007-born prospects in the NCAA this season, and he led his age group with 13 goals and 22 points in 35 games. He was also one of the Americans’ top producers at the U18s with four goals and eight points. However, while some analysts have him as a top-10 pick, I find him lacking that competitive edge that I’ve seen in other prospects. He thrives on doing things at high speed, but he isn’t a dominant presence on the ice. I’m still convinced he’ll emerge as a top prospect of his class, which is why I’ve kept him in the same range as my April rankings, but he’ll take longer than others to reach his potential.

Cullen Potter, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

24. Logan Hensler, RD, U. Wisconsin (NCAA)

As the season progressed, I think Logan Hensler figured out his game and where he was most effective. He’s not a puck-carrier or a rush defender. His mobility is good, but he doesn’t have the puck skills to be a high-end offensive defenceman. However, when he plays a simple, defensive style, he’s one of the best defencemen in his draft class. When his team is on the attack, he patrols the blue line, ready to catch a pass or keep the puck in the offensive zone. It also makes him ready for a breakout, where he excels at positioning himself between the player and the net, forcing them to cough up the puck or get pushed into the boards, regardless of where they start. He looks so calm and unaffected by all the changes around him, and while he probably won’t be a top-pairing defenceman, he’s got a great foundation. A safer pick, but still a good one.

25. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Despite Jack Ivankovic’s fantastic performance at the U18 World Championship, I still believe that Joshua Ravensbergen is the top goalie in the 2025 Draft. His size and athleticism are well-suited for the pro game, and he always looks so calm between the pipes, even when things go wrong, which they frequently did in Prince George this season. The team struggled to reproduce their 2023-24 results after losing several key players, and Ravensbergen’s numbers suffered. But he’s still a great athlete who plays his angles well, which should keep him as a first-round pick.

26. Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

I really like Cameron Reid’s skating, mobility, and vision, and he’s arguably one of the best-skating blueliners outside of Schaefer, but I thought he lacked a competitive edge in the playoffs that I’ve seen in other prospects higher on this list. The Kitchener Rangers were a strong team and in the running for the OHL title, which makes his zero goals and five assists in 14 playoff games really stand out, especially after he scored 14 times in the regular season. I will never hesitate to rank a smaller player higher than the consensus, but Reid looked like he was hindered by his size when games got grittier. With added strength, I don’t doubt that he’ll be able to show off his high-end intelligence, but in this case, I feel that he’s a bit riskier than others I’ve moved up.

27. Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Vaclav Nestrasil seems to have it all. He’s big but has great speed, plays a physical game but also has high-end offensive instincts, and thrived in his first full season in North America. His mobility is still lacking, but that hasn’t held him back too much in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He’s off to UMass next season, which will be another big change for the Czech winger, but he looks ready for it. If he can smoothly transition to the college game, he’ll look like a draft-day steal.

28. Eric Nilson, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Eric Nilson has the fantastic ability to catch opponents unaware with his speed, which often leads to turnovers and scoring chances. He’s such an effective offensive forward, and although he didn’t put up a ton of points this season, he’s shown the potential to be a great play driver. Few prospects out of Sweden have wowed me as often as Nilson, and although his game is still raw, as are many of the prospects in this range, he’s become one of my favourite potential sleepers.

Eric Nilson, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

29. Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Jack Murtagh remains my favourite player out of the United States Development Program (NTDP) thanks to his speed and energy. He slid a bit into the background at the U18s and was overshadowed by L.J. Mooney and William Moore, but he continued to bring a high work ethic to his line. I think his potential likely tops out at a second-line winger in the NHL and is likely more suited for a third-line role, which is why he’s lower in my first round, but I’ll still be paying close attention to where he goes on draft day. Joining the right team could set him on course to be a dangerous player in the future.

30. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

William Moore had a great tournament for the Americans at the U18s, leading the team with 11 points. He’s not the flashiest player, but he’s always aware of his surroundings and responds quickly to changes. He seems to be at his best when he’s stationed between the hash marks, where he can conduct traffic and pounce on opportunities. I’d like him to be a bit quicker, especially from his first few steps when he takes off, but his intelligence could take him very far in his career.

31. Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

I mentioned that, with Smith, I saw a little bit of Yakemchuk in his game in that he was trying to do too much. I see that even more with Blake Fiddler, who has the size and physicality of the Senators’ 2024 first-rounder. Fiddler is still a good skater, but he’s so much better when playing a simple defensive game like Hensler, putting himself in a strong position to adapt to changes and had some very good reads on when to pinch. But, like the 2023-24 Hitmen, the Edmonton Oil Kings were not a good team this season, and Fiddler was relied on to be a stabilizing presence. He performed well in that area all season long, which is why he’s now in my first round, but I’d like to see him focus more on one area where he can find more success.

32. William Horcoff, LW, U. Michigan (NCAA)

Previously ranked in my second round, I moved William Horcoff up into the first round after he was one of the USA’s better players at the U18 World Championship. I love his presence on the ice, and he has shown high-end potential in his short appearance with the University of Michigan. His jump means that all three 2007-born players in the NCAA are in my first round, which may be why so many players from the CHL are transitioning to college hockey for next season and beyond; if you can find success young in that league, you have a pretty good path to the NHL. Horcoff still has some very raw skills, but he looks like a potential middle-six two-way centre. It also helps that he set a record at the NHL Combine.

Second Round

33. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

If only Cameron Schmidt were a couple of inches taller. He plays so intensely, using speed and aggression to make things happen for the Vancouver Giants. He was easily the team’s best player in both the regular season and the playoffs, where he was practically unstoppable. At the U18s, some of his biggest weaknesses were put on full display, though, namely his ability to get pushed around by bigger, stronger, more defensively sound players. He still has a ton of strength for standing 5-foot-7, which he showed off at the Combine, and doesn’t lose nearly as many battles as you’d expect from a player that small, but it’s still a concern.

34. Milton Gästrin, C, MoDo J20 (J20 Nationell)

I had similar thoughts watching Milton Gästrin as I did watching Spence. He’s a strong presence at both ends of the ice, works hard, and gets pucks to his teammates, but I’d love him to be a bit more assertive in the offensive zone.

35. Ryker Lee, RW, Madison Capitals (USHL)

Ryker Lee is a player who does well in all areas of the ice. He’s quick, competitive, and physical despite a sub-6-foot frame. He reportedly grew five inches this year, which reminds me of Beckett Sennecke, who had a massive growth spurt after being a smaller player most of his career. With that added size, he had the best of both the small and big man’s game, which is why the Anaheim Ducks selected him third overall. Lee won’t go that high, but don’t be surprised if he’s a first-round pick.

36. Kurban Limatov, RD, Dynamo Moscow (MHL)

I can see why so many people have placed Kurban Limatov in their first round. He’s a highly mobile right-shot defender who thrived in Russia’s junior league. His potential is very high, but so is the risk. He played just a single game in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season, and thanks to the ban on Russian athletes, he’s never faced the best international talent in his age group. His skill set suggests he should be fine, and he was invited to the NHL Combine, but there are a lot of questions.

Kurban Limatov, Dynamo Moscow (Photo credit: HC Dynamo Moscow)

37. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak has bounced around the draft rankings this season, going from a sure-fire first-rounder to a definite second-rounder or lower. Lately, he’s been creeping back up and now exists somewhere in the middle. It’s easy to love his big, powerful shot and his impressive frame. Now he just has to round out the other areas of his game.

38. Haoxi “Simon” Wang, LD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Although the sample size was small, Haoxi Wang showed off a very impressive set of skills. He skates very well despite standing 6-foot-6, moving fluidly through the zones, and has some great awareness. He has a long way to go, but the tools are there to be a very effective NHLer someday.

39. Alexander Zharovsky, RW, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

Alexander Zharovsky saw a massive jump on the NHL’s Central Scouting list ahead of the final ranking, going from 151st to fifth among international skaters. A lot of that is due to the absolute wizard he is with the puck, showing off a level of creativity rarely seen in this year’s draft class. There are still a lot of questions about the rest of his game, but that hasn’t stopped some from projecting him sliding into the first round. I’m a bit more conservative in my ranking, but I see the appeal.

40. Filip Ekberg, LW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Filip Ekberg put on a show at the U18s, setting a record for the most points at the tournament. He’s dynamic in the offensive zone, using high-end speed to find openings and capitalizing on everyone’s mistakes. With intelligence and creativity, he has a very high potential, and even though he’s on the smaller side, I think he’s got a good path ahead of him.

41. Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

42. Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

43. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

44. Shane Vansaghi, RW, Michigan State University (NCAA)

45. Eddie Genborg, LW, Linköping HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

46. Jan Chovan, C/LW, Tappara U20 (J20 Nationell)

47. L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

48. Hayden Paupanekis, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

49. Nathan Behm, LW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

50. Luka Radivojevic, RD, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

51. Ethan Czata, C, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

Ethan Czata, Niagara IceDogs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

52. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

53. Adam Benak, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

54. Theo Stockselius, F, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

55. Max Westergård, LW/RW, Frölunda HC (SHL)

56. Mason West, C, Fargo Force (USHL)

57. Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

58. Benjamin Kevan, F, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

59. Owen Griffin, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

60. Carter Amico, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

61. David Lewandowski, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

62. Thomas Pobezal, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

63. Conrad Fondrk, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

64. Charlie Trethewey, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Third Round

65. Brandon Gorzynski, LW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

66. Tomas Poletin, LW, Pelicans (Liiga)

67. Mason Moe, C, Madison Capitols (USHL)

68. Victor Klingsell, LW, Skelleftea AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

69. Max Psenicka, RD, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

70. Daniil Prokhorov, RW, Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL)

71. Kristian Epperson, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

72. Michal Svrcek, C/LW, Brynäs IF (SHL)

73. Vojtech Cihar, LW, Karlovy Vary (Czechia)

74. Will Sharpe, LD, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

75. Reese Hamilton, LD, Regina Pats (WHL)

76. David Bedkowski, RD, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

77. Mikkel Eriksen, C, Färjestad BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

78. Luca Romano, C, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

79. Mateo Nobert, C, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

80. Bryce Pickford, RD, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers (Larry Brunt / Spokane Chiefs)

81. Owen Conrad, LD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

82. Gustav Hillström, C, Brynäs IF (SHL)

83. Shamar Moses, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

84. Michal Pradel, G, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

85. Sam Laurila, LD, Fargo Force (USHL)

86. Alexei Medvedev, G, London Knights (OHL)

87. Jimmy Lombardi, C, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

88. Drew Schock, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

89. Cole Temple, C/LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

90. Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

91. Arvid Drott, RW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

92. Carlos Handel, RD, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

93. Quinn Beauchesne, RD, Guelph Storm (OHL)

94. Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, LD, U. Michigan (NCAA)

95. Jacob Rombach, LD, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

96. Petr Andreyanov, G, CSKA Moscow (MHL)

Just Outside the Top 96 (in no particular order):

Peyton Kettles, RD, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

Tommy Lafreniere, C, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Aaron Obobaifo, C, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Lukas Sawchyn, LW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Harry Nansi, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Lucas Beckman, G, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Philippe Veilleux, LW, Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL)

Alex Huang, RD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Francesco Dell’Elce, LD, UMass (NCAA)

Leo Sundvist, RW, Brynäs IF (SHL)

Linus Funck, RD, Luleå HF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Lasse Boelius, LD, Ässät (Liiga)

Julius Saari, LD, Jokerit (Mestis)

Semyon Frolov, G, Krylia Sovetov (MHL)

