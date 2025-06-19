5 Takeaways From Oilers’ 2025 Playoff Run

Another NHL season ends in heartbreak for the Edmonton Oilers, as they lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season. While that’s a tough pill to swallow, Oilers fans got to see their team play in June, and they should cherish that because 30 other teams wish they were in that position.

The Oilers’ playoff run was a rollercoaster of emotions. It started rough, losing the first two games to the Los Angeles Kings before racking up four consecutive wins. Then, they beat the Vegas Golden Knights, defeating them in five games, with two coming in overtime, before beating the Dallas Stars in five games to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers were the underdog in every series, proving the doubters wrong along the way. There was no quit in this team, and they battled until the very end. Like every other team, they had no answer for the Panthers. Now that the playoffs are over, let’s reflect on this wild ride. Here are five takeaways from the Oilers’ 2025 Playoff run.

Goaltending Inconsistencies Plague Oilers

Nobody should be surprised, but Edmonton’s goaltending was inconsistent throughout the playoffs. Stuart Skinner allowed 11 goals in his first two games before being replaced by Calvin Pickard. Then, Pickard went 6-0 before getting hurt during Game 2 against the Golden Knights, forcing Skinner back into the net. Skinner lost his first game back before posting back-to-back shutouts to win the series. Then, he was excellent in three of the five games against Dallas, but only had one game above a .900 save percentage (SV%) in the Cup Final. He was pulled in Game 4 after trailing 3-0, but they came back thanks to Pickard’s play. Therefore, they started the journeyman netminder in Game 5, but it didn’t go well, forcing Skinner back in the net for Game 6.

Both goaltenders recorded seven wins in the playoffs, with Skinner having a 2.99 goals-against average (GAA) and an .889 SV%, while Pickard had a 2.85 GAA and a .886 SV%. Those numbers aren’t nearly good enough to win the Stanley Cup. While they both showed glimpses of brilliance, it wasn’t sustained. Goaltending continues to hinder this team, and something must be done about it in the offseason. While it wasn’t the sole reason they lost, its mediocrity was evident.

Oilers’ Depth Was Solid

The Oilers’ depth showed up throughout the playoffs, led by 40-year-old Corey Perry. The ageless wonder scored 10 goals in 22 games and was the biggest surprise. Evander Kane scored six goals, Connor Brown scored five, Adam Henrique scored four, and Viktor Arvidsson scored two. They also got clutch goals from Kasperi Kapanen, Mattias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin, and Jake Walman. Despite only playing five games, Jeff Skinner even scored a goal. They got contributions throughout their lineup, and they wouldn’t be here without them.

Oilers Were Better Off Without Mattias Ekholm

Mattias Ekholm wasn’t 100 percent, and you could tell. He played some of his worst hockey as an Oiler during the Stanley Cup Final. He missed most of the postseason before returning for Game 5 against Dallas. I appreciate him trying to gut it out, but he was a borderline liability in most games. He was making poor decisions with the puck and couldn’t handle Florida’s tenacious forecheck. He made a brutal pass to Evan Bouchard in the first period of Game 6, directly leading to a goal against, forcing Edmonton to chase the game, and they never had a response.

If Ekholm wasn’t healthy, he shouldn’t have returned, and his inclusion disrupted the chemistry of the defence group. They were finding their stride defensively against Vegas and Dallas, especially at five-on-five. They had six capable defenders trusted to do their job, and it worked. Edmonton was playing structured, but that went out the window against Florida. They forgot how to defend, and Ekholm didn’t make them better.

Zach Hyman’s Injury Was Devastating

Losing Zach Hyman in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final was a massive blow to this lineup. The Oilers’ winger suffered a significant wrist injury that will keep him out until at least training camp, maybe longer. That loss severely hurt Edmonton’s Stanley Cup chances because nobody could replace what he brought to the table. While his offence was down from last season, he had other intangibles that impacted the game. Before his injury, he led the playoffs in hits with 111, which was much-needed against a physical and aggressive Panthers squad.

Hyman also added a layer of depth to give head coach Kris Knoblauch lineup flexibility. Knoblauch loaded up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl frequently during the Stanley Cup Final, but to no avail. Hyman’s absence was especially missed in these situations because if the dynamic duo were together, he could slide down and play with Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. That trio had chemistry, especially late in Round 1. Plus, they added an offensive punch. Without him, generating offence was difficult without the big guns on the ice. He was dearly missed.

Oilers Were the Comeback Kids

The Oilers were constantly fighting from behind and chasing the game, but battled back. In their first six wins of the playoffs, they trailed at some point, becoming the first NHL team with six-straight comeback victories. They also had a few multiple-goal comebacks, including Game 4 against the Kings, Game 1 against the Golden Knights, and Games 1 and 4 against the Panthers. When they trailed, there was still hope, and that was exciting. There’s never a dull moment with this team, but that eventually caught up to them. Edmonton only led for 33:51 against Florida, and that was their downfall. They failed to grab the lead, and it cost them the Cup.

Florida was the better team, but it was another great season and deep playoff run for this Oilers group. Can they do it again next season, hopefully culminating in a championship? Keep following The Hockey Writers throughout the offseason as we gear up for another exciting season.