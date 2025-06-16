Oilers Never Do Things the Easy Way

Much has been made about the Edmonton Oilers’ ability to come from behind during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Edmonton has eight comeback wins, equalling the franchise record for a single postseason. Four of the Oilers’ victories have occurred after trailing by multiple goals, which is tied for second most in a single postseason in NHL history. Earlier this postseason, they set the NHL playoff record with six consecutive come-from-behind wins.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Final Hub

Those are some incredibly impressive facts. But the thing is, in order to have that many comeback wins, you need to have trailed a lot. An awful lot. And the Oilers’ reliance on their ability to rally is finally catching up with them in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the defending champion Florida Panthers.

Oilers On the Brink

Edmonton is now on the brink of elimination, trailing the best-of-seven series 3-2 after a dispiriting 5-2 loss to the Panthers at Rogers Place on Saturday (June 14). Florida jumped ahead 2-0 in the first period and extended its lead to 3-0 before the Oilers finally got on the board, continuing series-long trends.

Through five games, the Panthers have scored first four times and led after the first period four times. Florida has led at some point in every game and held a multi-goal lead in all but one of the games. In each of the last three games, the Panthers have opened the scoring, led by two or more goals after the first period and held a lead of at least three goals at some point.

Looking at those statistics, it’s a wonder the Oilers have any wins in this series, let alone two. Fittingly, both of those victories have come via the comeback: Edmonton won Game 1 by a score of 4-3 in overtime after trailing 3-1 and prevailed in Game 4 by a score of 5-4 in overtime after trailing 3-0.

Kings Of the Comeback

Edmonton’s tendency to fall behind is not only a micro issue, but a macro one that’s been going on for years. In the Connor McDavid era, the Oilers have played 17 postseason series, and trailed at some point in all but two of them.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Likewise, Edmonton’s ability to come from behind applies to entire series just as it does individual games. Of the 10 playoff rounds that the Oilers have won since drafting McDavid first overall in 2015, they have had to come from behind in eight of them.

The opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs was as Oilers as it gets. Edmonton fell behind 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings before winning four straight games – and coming from behind in each of them, of course.

Survival Instincts

The Oilers simply play much better when their backs are against the wall. Since the start of the 2023 Playoffs, Edmonton has a record of 20-19 in games when leading or tied in the series, and 15-4 in games when trailing the series.

Over these last two postseasons, which has seen Edmonton become the first Western Conference team in 16 years to make consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, the Oilers have actually trailed in the series (14 games) more often than they’ve led (13 games). That’s absolutely astonishing.

It’s also very encouraging if you’re an Edmonton fan who’s wishing, hoping and praying that the Oilers can stay alive with a victory in Game 6. This will be the first time facing elimination this postseason for the Oilers, who have an 8-4 record when facing elimination in the McDavid era, including 5-1 the last two years. It was just 12 months ago that the Oilers won three straight games after falling behind Florida 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, before ultimately losing Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Questions to Be Answered

The burning question, of course, is why? Why do the Oilers so often get off to a slow start? Why do they seemingly need to fall behind before snapping into action? Why do they always make it so damn hard on themselves?

That question was put to the Oilers after Saturday’s loss, just as it has been time and again throughout these playoffs. Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch and his players never really seem to have an answer, and at this point, does it even matter?

The Oilers have made it this far by living dangerously. And if they’re going to pull off two more wins to capture the Cup, why should it be any other way?

This is what makes these Oilers who they are, for better or worse. And we’re all about to find out if that’s for the former or the latter.