William Belle – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

William Belle

2024-25 Team: U.S. National U18 Team

Date of Birth: Jan 14, 2007

Place of Birth: Minnetonka, MN

HT: 6-foot-4 WT: 220 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Forward

NHL Draft eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

William Belle is a hard-hitting forechecker who has no problem launching himself into opponents. He can also force steals and push the breakout back. He was a determined defensive player, working hard to push the opponent’s attack wide. He is not a prolific scorer, getting only 16 points in 55 games for Team USA. But that is not why NHL teams will be interested in him. He plays with an endless motor and has impressive physical strength for his age.

Will Belle, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

As a player who excels at engaging physically and applying pressure on opponents using his athleticism, Belle gets a lot of time on the penalty kill. He plays a very determined game in pursuit, which leads to numerous puck retrievals in tough areas. The areas that Belle will have to focus on to reach the next level are his foot speed, especially in accelerating at a quicker pace. While his mobility is not his best attribute, his determination and persistence on the ice make him a force to be reckoned with.

Another area where Belle has shown promise is in his playmaking. While at times he may give up the puck too quickly, on other occasions, he spotted teammates while on the forecheck, connected with cross-ice passes, and slipped pucks through defenders for scoring chances. He has also demonstrated his ability to take pucks off the wall, attack the middle, and utilize east-west movement. Even with promise as a playmaker, his shot-making abilities will need to improve.

William Belle – NHL Draft Projection

There is a lot to like about Belle’s potential in the NHL with his high motor and compete level. His lack of skating skills and shot-making ability will likely see him selected in the middle rounds.

Quotables

“An undeniably effective pure power-checking forward, Belle will need a comprehensive improvement in his skillset to become an offensive contributor.” – Luke Sweeney, Dobber Prospects

“Belle is a hard-hitting, pass-first winger. If he sees an opportunity to finish a hit, he takes it, and he looks to line up opponents in the neutral zone regularly. Playmaking-wise, he sees the ice well. He set up a goal by cutting back and passing into the slot, and had a backhand chip to the middle for another look.” – (from ‘Scouting Report, U.S. National U18 Team vs. Chicago Steel,’ Elite Prospects, April 4, 2025)

“A huge problem on the forecheck, causing problems for opponents on retrievals, and he dominates along the boards and in the corners- he doesn’t lose many 50/50 contests, and he can’t be overpowered.” – Chris Ralph, Upside Hockey

Strengths

Hard worker on both sides of the puck

Physicality

High energy player

Under Constructions – Improvements to Make

Skating

Shot-making

Off-puck movement

NHL Potential

Belle already has the physical tools to be a fourth-line player in the NHL. With some improvements in skating and shot-making to go along with his playmaking abilities, he has the chance to be a solid bottom-six contributor.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 3/10 Defense: 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Broke seven fitness-testing records when he was just 15 years old at Shattuck-St.Mary’s High School

2023-24 U17 WHC Silver Medal

William Belle Stats

Videos

