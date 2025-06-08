2 Centers the Hurricanes Should Pursue in Free Agency

As we’re 23 days from the free agency and re-signing phase for the NHL, July 1 will be here before anyone knows it. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, they currently have $28.4 million in cap space going into the 2025 offseason, as they appear poised to be aggressive this summer for the 2025-26 season. That said, one of the Hurricanes’ biggest needs this summer is a bona fide second-line center to slot in behind Sebastian Aho. As of right now, it’s Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Staal, and Mark Jankowski that make up the spine of the Hurricanes’ forward core. However, it’s been evident for the last two seasons that they need a true second-line center, which they haven’t had since Vincent Trocheck went to the New York Rangers via free agency following the 2021-22 season. Here are two possible options that the Hurricanes could look at this free agency period for a center to fill in behind Aho.

Pius Suter

One possible option for the Hurricanes at center is Swiss forward Pius Suter. The 29-year-old Zurich, Switzerland native just completed his two-year, $3.2 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks, making him an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this offseason. Suter had an average annual value (AAV) of $1.6 million per season for the Canucks, which is a reasonable deal for the production they got out of him, especially during the 2024-25 season. After 81 games played, Suter set a career-high in goals (25) and points (46) in his fifth season in the NHL. He tied his assist total (21), which he set in 2021-22 with the Detroit Red Wings. When it comes to time on ice, he had the most minutes of his career (1,404:52) which gives some merit to his career year with the Canucks. After four seasons of decent ice time, Suter was given a bigger role and took advantage of the opportunity. Furthermore, he averaged 17:21 of ice time (career-high average), which saw a mix of 5-on-5 and special teams play. Suter had two power-play goals and even a shorthanded goal for the Canucks this past season.

In terms of faceoffs, he won 42.7% (373-501), however, he has gotten over 49% twice in the last three seasons. Overall, the Canucks as a whole struggled at the faceoff dot. Suter saw his season end with him being 37th in the Selke Trophy voting, with the award given to the best defensive forward in the NHL. While that might not be impressive in a small vacuum, that was the first time he had votes for the award, so there has been some progress for Suter’s two-way game.

Per AFP Analytics, they project Suter to possibly sign a contract around the four-year, $19.932 million range. The AAV of the deal comes out to $4.98 million per season with the cap hit at 5.22%. In context, Jesperi Kotkaniemi is making $4.82 million for the Hurricanes over the next five seasons, which ends after the 2029-30 season. While Suter is five years older, he had a 0.57 points-per-game average to Kotkaniemi’s 0.42 for the Hurricanes in 2024-25. Furthermore, Suter is someone the Hurricanes could place on the second power-play unit and be an option for the penalty kill, giving them depth in that area behind Aho, Staal, Seth Jarvis, and Jordan Martinook. Suter’s two-way game got better under head coach Rick Tocchet and could perhaps bloom more under head coach Rod Brind’Amour. If there is someone who can take him to the next level, it’s Brind’Amour.

Pius Suter of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

After a career year with the Canucks, Suter could have another stellar season with the Hurricanes in a bigger role with a more solidified contending team. Suter could help bring some offense to the second-line center spot that’s been needed since 2021-22 with the departure of Trocheck. Adding Suter to the top six and special teams could give the top line more flexibility to breathe and not be overly relied upon to have most of the production.

Suter saw some first-line time with Nils Hoglander and Conor Garland as the season came to an end for the Canucks, so he’s used to logging some huge minutes per game. Sliding him to the second line with Taylor Hall and possibly Jackson Blake or Logan Stankoven could make that group sneaky good for the Hurricanes in 2025-26. If there is someone to give a shot at with a payday and a bigger role, it could be Suter.

Mikael Granlund

Another target for the Hurricanes in free agency for a second-line center could be Oulu, Finland native Mikael Granlund. Granlund finished the 2024-25 season with 22 goals and 66 points split between the San Jose Sharks and the Dallas Stars. In 52 games with the Sharks, Granlund had 15 goals and 45 points, while with the Stars, he had seven goals and 21 points in 31 games. Those are 0.87 and 0.68 points-per-game averages, respectively, for the 33-year-old Finnish forward. He is coming off a four-year, $20 million deal with an AAV of $5 million that sees him becoming a UFA this summer.

The last time Granlund had back-to-back 60-plus point seasons was in 2016-17 and 2017-18 with the Minnesota Wild, who drafted him ninth overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Granlund just finished his 13th season in the NHL with an impressive 66 points, split between two teams, and saw a solid playoff run with the Stars that ended in the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. He had five goals and 10 points in 18 playoff games for the Stars. It was Granlund’s first playoff run since 2021-22 with the Nashville Predators.

Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

What makes Granlund an interesting option for the Hurricanes is that he can play center, as well as the wing. He played first-line right wing for the Stars alongside fellow countrymen Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Regarding faceoffs, Granlund was 49.6% from the dot this season, 48.4% with the Sharks (326-348), and 66% with the Stars (33-17). He averaged around 21 minutes per game with the Sharks, while he was with the Stars, he averaged around 17:05. On a team like the Stars, he was not relied on as much as he was with the Sharks.

AFP Analytics projected the 33-year-old Finnish forward to sign a two-year, $9.951 million deal this offseason. That AAV comes out to $4.975 million per season with the cap hit around 5.21%. Compared to Suter’s $4.98 million AAV per season, it’s a wash. The only difference is that Suter is 29 while Granlund is 33, and the former would sign a four-year deal compared to a two-year contract for the latter. It comes down to how much control and runway the Hurricanes want to go down with either player.

Both players are great options for the second-line spot for the Hurricanes. Granlund had 66 points while Suter had 46 during the 2024-25 season. It does make it an interesting situation for Carolina if they make a push for either player, knowing they could get solid production out of them both. Granlund could provide the depth on the power play just like Suter, and possibly the penalty kill if the Hurricanes see him in that role. He could give a boost to the top six as well if he does join the Hurricanes and slide behind fellow Finnish forward, Aho, in the lineup.

Decisions, Decisions This Offseason for Hurricanes

General manager Eric Tulsky has a ton to consider this offseason with all of the cap space the Hurricanes will have this summer. This is not saying to be reckless with the cap space, but the front office has been smart in the past when it comes to deals and either way, signing either Suter or Granlund for less than $5 million per season as a second-line center could be a brilliant move to give the Hurricanes flexibility to build more of the roster for 2025-26. With $28.4 million in cap space and 21 picks over the next three drafts, there are many ways to load up the Hurricanes’ roster this offseason. Hurricanes fans have a lot to look forward to this summer.