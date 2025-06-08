Oilers’ Play Is a Sad Reality of How Far Flames Are From Being a Contender

The Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers has been absolutely outstanding so far. These two have quickly proven why they have served as the NHL’s best two teams through the past two years, as the first two games of this series have been incredible hockey played at a pace we haven’t seen throughout other series.

While all hockey fans have been entertained by what we’ve seen so far in the Stanley Cup Final, it’s also a harsh reminder to many other fan bases as to just how far their respective teams are away from being a true contender.

One such fan base feeling that in a big way is the Calgary Flames‘. These past two Cup Finals have been an extra hard pill to swallow, as they are being forced to watch their provincial rival take on a team that features Matthew Tkachuk, a player who essentially forced his way out of town by refusing to sign a long-term deal when he was a restricted free agent (RFA).

Flames Nowhere Close to Being a Contender

What makes things all the more painful for Flames fans is that it is very obvious that this team is a long way away from being close to the level of either the Oilers or Panthers. They, of course, opted for a retool, meaning that they were always going to be a few years away from contending, but watching these two teams, you can’t help but feel the timeline may be even longer.

Prior to opting for a retool approach, the Flames were a good team, but still far from great. They had a very strong 2021-22 regular season, but were dismantled by the Oilers in the second round. An Oilers team, mind you, that wasn’t anywhere close to being as good as they are now.

Both of these teams have truly elite centermen in Connor McDavid and Aleksander Barkov, something which the Flames lack in a big way. There is a third elite centerman in the series in Leon Draisaitl, while there are plenty of other superstar talents, including Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, and Evan Bouchard.

To no surprise, with the amount of star talent, both the Oilers and Panthers can score at will, something the Flames struggled with immensely this past season. But, while they are both elite offensively, they have also both proven they are two of the better defensive teams in the NHL. Put both of those together, and you have a clear picture as to why they are in the midst of a rematch in the Stanley Cup Final.

Neither Team Falling Off Anytime Soon

What makes things all the more frustrating for other fan bases around the league, particularly the Flames, is that the Oilers and Panthers both have rosters that indicate they will continue to be elite for several more seasons to come.

The Panthers do face some questions in that one of their better forwards in Sam Bennett is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA), though nobody would be surprised to see him take a slight discount to not only remain in a desirable market but one that allows him to compete for Cups year after year.

As for the Oilers, the question following this season will turn to the future of McDavid, who has just one year remaining on his contract. However, it’s tough to envision the 28-year-old going anywhere else, as there aren’t really any other teams besides the Panthers themselves who give him a better chance at winning it all.

While the Flames do seem to slowly be building towards something good, it is quickly becoming apparent just how hard it is to become a truly elite team. Whether they are able to do it or not remains to be seen, but it won’t be coming anytime soon. In the meantime, their fans will have to suffer through many more impressive seasons from both the Oilers and Panthers.