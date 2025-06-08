2 RFA Defensemen the Penguins Should Pursue

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made the biggest move of their offseason to date. General manager Kyle Dubas announced the hire of Dan Muse as head coach on June 4. Now that they have a new head coach, Dubas will turn his attention to the roster. There is a lot that needs to be done, including adding some help on defense.

Penguins’ Defense Needs Some Upgrades

Pittsburgh’s defense struggled through most of the season. Veteran defenseman Kris Letang is 38 years old, and time has started to catch up to him. Erik Karlsson’s performance also left a lot to be desired, and Matt Grzelcyk and Ryan Graves didn’t make things any better.

There is no doubt that changes need to be made on defense, and there are some options available in free agency. Nicolas Hague, defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights, might be worth pursuing. At 26 years old, Hague is a solid defenseman who has a reliable two-way game. His offensive game is not very strong, but he can definitely be a top-four defenseman for the Penguins, which is something they desperately need. This season, he played in 68 regular-season games and scored five goals for 12 points and blocked 74 shots. He is a true shutdown defender who is good in his own zone.

Vegas is more than likely trying to be aggressive this summer to get back to the playoffs next season. They could be looking to go after the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner, but they need to open up some cap space to do so. Hague is a restricted free agent, and trading for his rights would not cost Pittsburgh much. Dubas needs to shore up the defense this summer, and the Golden Knights’ defenseman might be the perfect place to start.

Nicolas Hague, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The New York Rangers’ K’Andre Miller is another possible defensive addition. At 25 years old, he’s a big defenseman with a good, long reach who has already played in 368 NHL games. His biggest struggle is consistency. When he’s at the top of his game, he is easily a top-four defenseman who is good with his stick and in the offensive zone. He is also good at breaking up plays in the defensive zone. When he’s not playing well, he’s out of position and not driving any offense. Over the past two seasons, the Rangers have seen more of the latter from Miller as his production has somewhat flatlined.

The Rangers know what Miller is capable of, but they may not want to take the risk of re-signing him. That same risk is there for any team that trades for him. There is a chance he develops into a defensive star, but there is also a chance he has reached his ceiling and this is as good as it’s going to get. It would definitely be a gamble if Dubas were to go after him, but it could turn into a huge win for the Penguins.

Penguins: A Summer of Change

The Penguins are going to look a lot different in 2025-26. With a new head coach in place, the much-needed roster changes will slowly start to happen. The team will need a couple more seasons before they are competitive again, but that is something Dubas will be working towards. This season, it was made painfully clear that without a good defense, it is impossible to be successful. There are other areas that need attention, but adding a true top-four defenseman should be at the top of Pittsburgh’s to-do list this summer.