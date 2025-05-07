Mace’o Phillips – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Mace’o Phillips

2024-2025 Team: USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

Date of Birth: Feb 25, 2007

Place of Birth: Wayzata, MN

Ht: 6-foot-6 Wt: 227 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Mace’o Phillips has built his game around physicality and toughness, making him one of the hardest-hitting defensemen available in the 2025 NHL Draft. His defensive instincts and shutdown ability are what set him apart, and he plays every shift with that edge.

Phillips has NHL qualities as a true shutdown defenseman. His range alone takes up huge areas of the ice, and he does a great job against the rush, holding tight gaps, angling opponents away from the net, and using his stick to break up plays. He’s aggressive in the defensive zone, quickly identifying threats, smothering his opponents, picking off passes to the slot, and blocking shots. His reach is a weapon, suffocating attackers and forcing mistakes, and he’s never shy about throwing a heavy hit into the boards. When contact isn’t an option, he’s lifting sticks and poke-checking to keep the play moving away from his net. He also protects the slot well, clearing traffic, making sure his goalie isn’t screened in front.

Mace’o Phillips, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Phillips worked his way up through Minnesota’s high school system before joining the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP), where his heavy defensive play continued to stand out. He played 51 games for the U17 squad in 2023-24, logging 63 penalty minutes, then moved up to the U18 team in 2024-25, where he racked up 103 penalty minutes in 53 games. In United States Hockey League (USHL) play with the USNTDP Juniors, he added 52 penalty minutes in 33 games in 2023-24, followed by 67 penalty minutes in 25 games in 2024-25. He also played five games for Team USA at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, finishing with zero penalty minutes. Heading into the University of Minnesota in Big Ten hockey, he’ll need to cut those penalty minutes down to earn playing time at that level.

Most recently, Phillips was selected by the Green Bay Gamblers in the 2025 USHL Entry Draft, going 114th overall in the seventh round.

Gamblers select Maceo Phillips in the 7th round. Phillips appeared in 68 games with the USNTDP team last season. #GoGamblers pic.twitter.com/dXqJndbBZT — Green Bay Gamblers (@GamblersHockey) May 6, 2025

His physical game and shutdown ability make him an intriguing pickup, and he’ll have another opportunity to refine his skills before taking the next step to the NCAA.

Mace’o Phillips – NHL Draft Projection

Phillips is a big, tough shutdown defenseman who plays a hard, physical style that NHL teams value. His draft rankings vary widely, placing him anywhere from the 60s to the 110s, showing a range of opinions on his long-term potential.

He’s expected to go somewhere in the third to fifth round, and he’s the kind of player worth taking a chance on because of his size and physical game. If he keeps improving his puck movement and can cut down his penalty minutes, he could carve out a role as a dependable American Hockey League (AHL) or NHL defenseman down the line.

Quotables

“Phillips isn’t just big—he skates like a player six inches shorter. His first few steps allow him to close quickly on puck carriers, and his edgework below the dots allows him to contain shifty forwards. He maintains a wide, low stance and plays with a controlled intensity that rarely sees him off-balance. These tools are critical for defending today’s east-west offenses.” – Neutral Zone

“Mace’o Phillips has NHL traits that are difficult to find: size, athleticism, mobility, and physicality. He’s not just big—he’s powerful, coordinated, and competitive. His ability to defend the rush, clear his net, and engage physically makes him a rare breed in today’s NHL prospect landscape.” – Neutral Zone

Strengths

Physicality & strength

Size

Defensive awareness

Tough board battles

Shutdown ability

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Puck movement & playmaking

Gap control against speed

Decision-making in transition

Penalty management

NHL Potential

Phillips will continue his development at the University of Minnesota, joining the Golden Gophers within the next few seasons, most likely. He will continue his junior career with the Green Bay Gamblers first, though, likely for one season.

Looking forward, NCAA hockey will be an important step as he refines his game against top collegiate competition in the mighty Big Ten Conference. His shutdown ability and aggressive style give him the tools to become a reliable AHL or NHL defenseman in the future. If he continues refining his puck movement and decision-making, he has the potential to grow into an everyday NHL player, maybe filling a shutdown role at the next level if he can improve.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 4/10, Defense – 8.5/10

Awards/Achievements

U17 WHC Silver Medal

U18 WJC Bronze Medal

Mace’o Phillips Stats

Videos

-2nd | Maceo Phillips gives @USAHockeyNTDP a 3-2 lead. 1st USHL goal for Phillips (official scoring on the goal later changed to Carter Amico).#StarsRise | #USHLScores pic.twitter.com/ot1VgNbW4t — USHL (@USHL) January 20, 2024

