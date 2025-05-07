New Jersey Devils’ 2024-25 Season Awards

The New Jersey Devils’ season might not have had the happiest of endings, but there was still plenty to celebrate. Their 42-33-7 record was a far cry from the team that finished second to last in the Metropolitan Division in 2023-24. The Devils saw vast improvements in their goaltending, defense, and coaching, which will set them up for future success.

Despite suffering a crushing first-round defeat by the Carolina Hurricanes, Devils fans should be proud of all the team accomplished. That being said, a few players deserve recognition for their efforts all season long. Without further ado, here are the Devils’ 2024-25 team awards for The Hockey Writers.

MVP: Nico Hischier

Unsurprisingly, Nico Hischier is at the top of our list as most valuable player. The Devils’ captain had an incredible season (but was unfortunately snubbed out of a Selke nomination). Not only did he set a career-high of 35 goals in the regular season, but he was also the Devils’ leading goal scorer during the playoffs. Even after missing time with an injured oblique, he still averaged 2.71 points per 60 minutes of play.

Hischier does it all for the Devils. Whether he’s winning a faceoff, invading an opponent’s zone, or acting as a defensive forward, the captain has earned his title as one of the best two-way centers in the league. Hischier is also a huge part of the Devils’ special teams. He amassed 29 points on the power play and dominated the penalty kill with his defensive prowess.

Hischier has proven time and time again that he represents the Devils with grit, talent, and most importantly, heart.

Best Forward: Jesper Bratt

Another Devil that had a phenomenal season was Jesper Bratt. At the end of the regular season, he made history by breaking the record for most single-season assists, a title previously held by Scott Stevens. Bratt led the Devils in both points (88) and assists (67), all while achieving his fourth straight 70-point campaign.

Bratt was on the ice for 61.42% of the Devils’ regular-season goals and had a 51.61 expected goal percentage (xG%) during the playoffs. He even improved his physicality this season, landing a career-high 96 hits and blocking 42 shots.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Sheldon Keefe commended the physical aspect of his game, and Bratt’s willingness to throw his weight around will up the Devils’ competitiveness next season. His discipline, agility, and speed make him an elite player, and this season proves he deserves credit as one of the best offensive wingers in the NHL.

Best Defenseman: Luke Hughes

Luke Hughes has quickly emerged as one of the Devils’ most prominent defensemen. He shouldered additional responsibility after Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton’s injuries, improving his skill on the Devils’ special teams as well. This season, Hughes even became the first defenseman in franchise history to record back-to-back 30-assist seasons since Brian Rafalski. Unfortunately, he only played in Game 1 against the Hurricanes before suffering an injury, but he handled his limited playoff ice time with the poise of a seasoned pro.

Hughes led all Devils defensemen in both points (44) and assists (37), finding success with his veteran partner, Brett Pesce. Together, the two generated 53.19% of the Devils’ high-danger scoring chances (HDCF%). Goaltenders Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom also had a perfect save percentage (SV%) with the Hughes-Pesce duo on the penalty kill.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Hughes underwent successful shoulder surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery before the start of training camp, and there is no denying his game will reach another level in 2025-26.

Most Improved: Simon Nemec

It’s no secret that Simon Nemec had a tough sophomore season. During the regular season, he earned just four points in 27 games. As soon as the Devils recalled him from the American Hockey League (AHL), his struggles were noticeable.

Nemec finished the regular season with a minus-7 goal differential and a 38.71 goals for percentage (GF%). Likewise, he helped generate just 21.43% of high-danger goals (HDGF%). And according to NHL Edge, Nemec ranked below the 50th percentile among all defensemen in key stats such as shots on goal, skating distance, and offensive zone time.

Nemo put this game to bed but no one’s going to sleep tonight. pic.twitter.com/pFbcrwEdhI — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 26, 2025

But despite Nemec’s struggles, he flourished during the playoffs. Across four games, his GF% increased by 36.29%, while his expected goals percentage (xGF%) rose by 9.54%. His epic redemption came in Game 3, where Nemec’s game-winning goal propelled the team to a double-overtime 3-2 win. With Johnathan Kovacevic out for the start of next season, there is a high likelihood that Nemec could return to the lineup come fall.

Biggest Surprise: Johnathan Kovacevic

Kovacevic was arguably the Devils’ biggest steal. Acquired in exchange for a fourth-round 2026 Draft pick, he has emerged as a solid defensive defenseman. Kovacevic had some impressive on-ice rates, including 49.24 shot attempts and 2.06 goals per 60 minutes. He finished the regular season with a career-high in both assists (16) and time on ice per game (19:49).

Johnathan Kovacevic, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Siegenthaler-Kovacevic pairing was also the Devils’ best shutdown duo. Together, they recorded a 63.04 GF% and a 77.78 HDGF%. Goaltenders even had a .944 SV% with Siegenthaler and Kovacevic on the ice.

During the playoffs, Kovacevic had a 53.85 HDCF% and was on the ice for 26 unblocked shot attempts before leaving Game 3 with a knee injury. Sadly, it is unclear if Kovacevic will be ready for the start of next season. During his exit interview, he mentioned that surgery could happen in the near future, so only time will tell.

Best Acquisition: Jacob Markstrom

Regardless of all the Devils’ shortcomings, one thing is certain: Markstrom was the perfect solution to their goaltending woes. He finished the regular season with a .900 SV% and a 26-16-6 record. It took time for him to get back into the swing of things after his MCL injury, but he stood tall in the net during the playoffs.

Markstrom was the Devils’ starting goaltender for all of Round 1. He ranked in the 99th percentile for high-danger SV% and saved 5.7 goals above expected. While the team scrambled to deal with injuries, he made jaw-dropping saves to keep the Devils alive.

The upcoming season marks the final year of his contract. When asked if he would remain in New Jersey, Markstrom replied, “If Fitzy [Tom Fitzgerald] is calling, I’m answering.” The Devils finally have a reliable starting goalie, and the organization should do everything in their power to keep it that way.

Better Things to Come for 2025-26?

The Devils showed moments of greatness all season long, but were unable to overcome a lethal concoction of injuries, similar to 2023-24. During the offseason, there will be plenty of things for them to address, including a lack of depth scoring. Nonetheless, New Jersey has the potential to do great things next season, as long as their roster is healthy come October.