Red Wings Draft Carter Bear 13th Overall

With the 13th pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings have selected Carter Bear from the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

About Carter Bear

Building off a strong rookie season with the Everett Silvertips, Carter Bear took his offensive game to another level this season, tallying 82 points in just 56 games played. He has an all-around game that will make the Red Wings organization very excited about the future with him in their system. His strong play led him to represent the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. While he only played in one of the two games in the series, he looked solid in the action he did see.

Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips (Photo credit: Evan Morud)

After being a star at the AAA level before his juniors, Bear has not failed to live up to the hype and expectations that surrounded him in his first two junior seasons. Unfortunately, his draft-year season came to an early end due to an Achilles injury near the tail end of the season.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Getting to his game, Bear is more than comfortable engaging physically. He creates a decent chunk of his offense through initiating contact, which keeps offensive zone possessions alive. Though he played more on the wing for the Silvertips, he showed center-like qualities in this way. Even when outnumbered, Bear can win puck battles. He does this through skill and anticipation rather than sheer size (which he somewhat lacks).”

“Shifting gears, Bear likes to be involved defensively. This is an area where his instincts shine, too. He closes scoring lanes before they open and leans on his teammates when necessary. If he sees a path to getting the puck out of the zone, he’s not afraid to get aggressive and pressure the puck carrier. Bear got some good experience on Everett’s penalty kill, and he had some success there.”

Full prospect profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Red Wings’ Plans

While the Achilles injury Bear suffered this season may put a damper on the beginning of next season, his addition to the Red Wings system bodes well for the organization. He will take a few more seasons to likely make a true impact in the NHL, but he brings a game that any team would love to have. Playing a strong game at both ends of the ice, led by his offensive skill set, there is no reason not to believe he will become a fixture in the top-six of the Red Wings’ lineup in the future.

