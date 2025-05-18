Hayden Paupanekis – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Hayden Paupanekis

2024-25 Team: Spokane Chiefs/ Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 04, 2007

Place of Birth: Winnipeg, MB, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 203 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

When you’re a prospect that’s the main piece in a major trade, a team definitely sees the upside and potential. Hayden Paupanekis was the centre piece that saw him go from the Spokane Chiefs to the Kelowna Rockets for Andrew Cristall. Pauapanekis had decent production with the Chiefs, scoring 11 goals and having 24 points in 39 games. That production continued with 11 more goals and 19 points in 32 games with the Rockets.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

While Cristall continued to torch the competition and go on a deep playoff run, Paupanekis showed promise throughout the season. He’s been a player that has been flying under the radar as we inch closer to the draft.

Paupanekis thrives on being an intimidating presence with his 6-foot-4, 203-pound frame. He’s effective on both sides of the puck, showing great awareness and positioning without it. He moves very well for his size, having a long stride and when he picks up speed, he’s able to power through defenders, cut to the inside and drive hard to the net. He’s energetic and plays with an intense side to his game.

He’s effective in the tight spaces, battling down low and along the boards and is always using that side to his advantage in order to get that inside track and win them. He protects the puck well when coming out of them, fending off players easily, dropping his shoulder and powering through to the middle of the ice. He has good control of the puck in transition and leading an attack. He works give-and-go’s quickly and finds the open passing lanes very well to connect with his teammates.

However, it’s his ability to do damage in the high danger area that stands out. Whether it’s driving to the shooting lane or crashing the net, he’s making his presence felt. His hands in tight allows him to have quick control and fool players. He’s constantly generating scoring chances whenever he can, possessing a very strong and accurate shot and can find the back of the net easily, be it from the top of the circle or down near the goal line. He can walk in for a rebound opportunity and capitalize successfully.

Despite having the size and compete level to be effective at the next level, Paupanekis could learn to use his physicality to his advantage more often. He already has the skillset and qualities that teams love and that alone would make him a more intimidating presence on the ice.

Hayden Paupanekis- NHL Draft Projection

Paupanekis hasn’t been a name that many have kept an eye on, but he started to get more attention in the second half of the season. While it’s safe to say that he can be a strong selection in the early to mid third-round, it’s possible that a team could surprise and select him higher as he already has a lot of tools down pat. He should generate more buzz leading up to draft.

Quotables

“He has the size, mobility, and tools to impact all three zones. However, his game remains a work in progress, with key areas such as puck management, 200′ assertiveness, and physical engagement requiring improvement and consistency.” – Neutral Zone

“Has a great eye for how to stay open to play in the middle lane, and doesn’t get caught behind the puck very often. Makes quick plays well, but he’s missing a layer of jump and independent drive.” – Gabe Foley, Recruit Scouting

Strengths

Strong 200-foot game and defensive awareness

Excels in tight spaces and in front of the net

Shot power and generation

Engaging in board battles

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Offensive consistency

Using size in physical engagements

Learn to be a little more patient and not force plays

NHL Potential

While the production could be limited at the next level, Paupanekis impacts the game positively and generates quality looks in the offensive zone. He’s the kind of player that you would want in an energy type of role on the third line with the ability to play heavy and attack the middle of the ice and net effectively. He easily could find himself as one of those players that you would want in the bottom part of your lineup.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2.5/5, Reward 2.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 5.5/10, Defense 7.5/10

Hayden Paupanekis Stats

Videos

Lookin sharp out there, Paups 😮‍💨



Hayden Paupanekis gives us our first lead of the game 9 minutes into the second with a sharp angle shot! Harrington and Catton get the assists.#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/E7CdEf3FpE — x – Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) October 13, 2024

