Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Knies, Marner, Domi, Woll & Solid PK

Facing elimination again, the Toronto Maple Leafs dug deep in Game 6, delivering their most composed series effort. Auston Matthews broke through with a critical goal, Joseph Woll posted a calm, clinical shutout, and the penalty kill suffocated Florida’s chances.

It wasn’t flashy — it was necessary. The series now heads to Game 7 with Toronto holding home-ice momentum and, perhaps for the first time all spring, a clearer identity. It’s worth looking back a day to see what worked for the Maple Leafs and to ask the crucial question: Can the team do it again tonight? If so, they will be moving on to the Eastern Conference Final.

Item One: Matthew Knies’ Status Looms Large Ahead of Game 7

Matthew Knies came out firing, throwing hits and driving the net like a player determined to shift the energy. But a hit late in the first period left him visibly shaken. He grabbed his hip as he left the ice and did not return at full force. Though he logged 13:01 of ice time, he laboured through most of it and didn’t play a shift in the final ten minutes.

Related: Maple Leafs Stay Alive, Force Game 7 Against Panthers

Toronto can’t afford to lose its only true power forward — not with the kind of board battles Florida is forcing. Knies’ absence threw the power play into disarray. The first unit looked disjointed; the second lacked chemistry. Calle Järnkrok and Bobby McMann played fine five-on-five, but are simply not as effective as Knies with the man advantage. If Knies can’t go, the team may need to retool both units.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) celebrates his goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

His loss would be a significant blow. Knies brings size, net-front presence, and a crucial straight-line game against Florida’s grinding forecheck. Nicholas Robertson could draw back in, but Max Pacioretty is the more likely candidate for top-six minutes. Either way, Toronto’s wing depth would be tested in the season’s biggest game.

Item Two: Auston Matthews Breaks Through with Timely Goal

Auston Matthews finally broke through when Toronto needed him most. After five games without a goal — and growing questions about his health — Matthews buried the opener in Game 6, capitalizing on a Florida turnover early in the third period. It was his first career goal beyond the first round, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Postseason Offensive Struggles Are Nothing New

The goal was the game-winner, underscoring his ability to produce under pressure despite clearly playing at less than 100%. He added four shots and two penalty minutes, and continued his physical postseason, now with 28 hits and 16 blocks in 12 games. This wasn’t about flash. It was about will power.

Item Three: Max Pacioretty’s Experience Shows in Clutch Moment

Pacioretty continues to prove his value in high-leverage moments. With the Maple Leafs clinging to a one-goal lead, he delivered the insurance marker late in the third — a veteran finish that sealed the 2-0 win. He has six points in six second-round games and has quietly become one of Toronto’s most consistent forwards.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with center Bobby McMann (74) and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

His physicality also stood out, adding four hits and two blocks in Game 6. With Knies questionable for Game 7, Pacioretty might be asked to take on more minutes, and judging by recent play, he looks more than ready.

Item Four: Mitch Marner Responds Under Pressure

Mitch Marner answered the criticism with his best game of the series. He was engaged on the penalty kill, moved the puck decisively, and made smart reads in all three zones. One moment stood out: a bold neutral zone rush past four Panthers that led to sustained pressure — the kind of urgency that had been missing.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Jumbo Joe Thornton

After taking heat for a costly turnover in Game 5, Marner responded. He directly contributed to the game’s first goal, forcing a turnover that led to Matthews’ tally. Marner now has points in the series and 13 in the playoffs, but his all-around game — hits, blocks, structure — that’s shifting the narrative. He could help lead an emotional surge in Game 7 if he maintains that urgency.

Item Five: Max Domi Answers the Call After Penalty Trouble

After seven minors in the first five games, Max Domi needed to play with an edge, not recklessness. He did just that. His diving stick lift on Sam Reinhart in the first period set the tone, and he logged strong minutes all game.

Domi has now recorded assists in back-to-back games, including a crisp setup in Game 6. With six points in 12 playoff games, he’s found a way to be impactful without hurting the team. Most importantly, he looked composed and purposeful, channeling emotion into structure. Domi could be a fundamental factor in Game 7 if he keeps that up.

Item Six: Joseph Woll Calm, Cool, and Composed

Joseph Woll didn’t just stop 21 shots — he erased doubt. His rebound control was sharp, and his calm play kept Toronto grounded. One telling moment: unsure where the puck was, he slid back to seal the post. No panic. Just poise.

Woll moved from question mark to cornerstone. After being pulled in Game 5 for allowing four goals on 12 shots, the 26-year-old responded with a 22-save shutout to keep the season alive. It was his first career playoff shutout, and it came under elimination pressure.

Related: Despite Consecutive Losses, Maple Leafs Have a Rock in Joseph Woll

He’s allowed just one goal in four of six games this series, showing clear growth in rebound control and poise. With Anthony Stolarz still not 100%, Game 7 will almost certainly belong to Woll. If his Game 6 performance is any indication, the Maple Leafs are in steady hands.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Game 7 will be played on home ice tonight. The ghosts of the past aren’t gone, but they’ve gone quiet – at least for now. The Maple Leafs finally played with a maturity that matched their talent. Matthews scored when it mattered. Woll shut the door. And the penalty kill brought grit and structure that will be critical again.

They’ve put themselves in a position to finish the job. Now, it’s about execution. If they bring the same defensive commitment and resilience they showed in Game 6, they’ll have more than a shot — they’ll have history in their sights.