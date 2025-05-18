Harley’s OT Winner Sends Stars to Western Conference Final in 2-1 Win Over Jets

Thomas Harley scored 93 seconds into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6. Sam Steel scored the Stars’ first goal, while Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

Game Recap

After the Stars controlled much of the play in the opening period, the Jets took the momentum back in the second, and capitalized with the first goal of the night at 5:28 of the middle period. Scheifele jumped on a loose puck in front of the crease and snapped it past Oettinger for his fifth goal of the postseason.

At 11:12, Steel scored above the glove of Hellebuyck from the top of the right circle to tie the game up at 1-1.

Dallas Stars Roope Hintz looks for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Samberg (Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

With Scheifele in the box to start overtime, Seguin wrapped around the back of the net and found Harley all by himself in the slot. Harley quickly shot the puck blocker side on Hellebuyck for his fourth of the playoffs, sending Dallas to their third straight Western Conference Final.

The Jets outshot the Stars 23-20, and did not have a power play, while the Stars scored on their only power-play opportunity.

Up Next

The Dallas Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.