Blackhawks News & Rumors: Blashill, Keith, Korchinski, the Worlds & More

For it being the offseason, it’s certainly been a busy time for the Chicago Blackhawks over the last few days. It looks like the organization is finally getting somewhere with their search for a head coach. They also have some players at the World Championships, as well as others that are cleaning out their lockers after the Rockford IceHogs’ playoff run came to an end. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks announced their Centennial season and all the hoopla that comes with it. Oh, and there’s an old friend in town. It’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get to the latest news and rumors!

Blackhawks’ Centennial Celebration

Not only should the Blackhawks be better and more fun to watch next season, but they’ll also be celebrating their Centennial year as a franchise in this upcoming 2025-26 campaign. In their press release, the Blackhawks announced the celebration will be a “yearlong recognition that will weave together a century of storied tradition with an unwavering commitment to future excellence and growing the game.”

Related – Blackhawks Reveal Details for 2025-26 “Centennial Celebration”

You can read more details in Brooke’s article linked above, but some of the highlights include a Blackhawks Hall of Fame that the fans can vote on, exclusive interviews with iconic Blackhawks’ legends, theme nights, giveaways and bobbleheads.

The Chicago Blackhawks will celebrate their Centennial season throughout the 2025-26 campaign. (Mandatory Credit: Chicago Blackhawks)

Yes, I said bobbleheads! The full schedule of events will be released shortly after the NHL releases the schedules later this summer. The Blackhawks are notorious giving fans a great experience at the United Center, so I’m sure they have plenty of fun in store with their Centennial Celebration.

Blackhawks at the World Championships

A number of Blackhawks’ players and some staff are currently competing in the IIHF World Championships, which runs from May 9 through May 25 in Stockholm, Sweden and Hernig, Denmark. Let’s do a quick check-in as of today, May 17.

Team Sweden: Arvid Soderblom & Anders Sorensen

Soderblom is a goaltender with Team Sweden, and Anders Sorensen is serving as an assistant coach. Unfortunately, Soderblom is the third netminder behind New Jersey Devil’s Jacob Markstrom and Philadelphia Flyers’ Samuel Ersson, so he hasn’t played yet.

But the good news is Sweden is currently 6-0 in the tournament and the leader for Group A, and the entire tournament, with 18 points. This team will be one to watch as tournament progresses.

Team Germany: Lukas Reichel

Reichel only competed in three games before sustaining an injury that ended his participation. According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the injury isn’t too serious and shouldn’t interfere with his offseason regimen and training camp in September.

Lukas Reichel's injury at the Worlds isn't thought to be too serious. He should still have plenty of the offseason to train after recovering from it. https://t.co/c7qAS7zadV — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) May 14, 2025

In his three games, Reichel recorded a goal and three assists, as well as being named the Player of the Game in the team’s 6-1 win over Hungary on May 10.

Team Finland: Teuvo Teravainen

Teravainen is enjoying quite the tournament with Team Finland. Through five games, the 30-year-old has tallied a goal and eight assists! In the 9-1 win over Slovenia on May 15, Teravainen was the playmaker and also named Player of the Game with six helpers, all of them of the primary variety.

Team Finland is currently in third place in Group A, behind Sweden and then Canada.

Team USA: Frank Nazar, Alex Vlasic, Kevin Dean

Moving on to Team USA, both Nazar and Vlasic are making their contributions on a strong USA team, while Blackhawks’ assistant coach Dean is also serving as an assistant coach in the tournament.

Through five games, Nazar boasts three goals and three assists while centering the third line. He was given Player of the Game honors in a 6-0 victory over Hungary on May 11, with two goals and an assist.

Vlasic is playing on the second defensive pairing and has contributed two helpers so far. Team USA is currently in third place in Group B, behind Team Switzerland and then Team Czechia.

Korchinski Speaks to IceHogs’ Culture

The Rockford IceHogs, Chicago’s AHL affiliate team, were recently defeated by the Milwaukee Admirals in the second round of the playoffs. It was a disappointing outcome, because the IceHogs won the first two contests of the series before giving up three games straight. To add insult to injury, the final game went all the way to overtime before the IceHogs succumbed.

But it was a great experience for the young prospects who are on the cusp of becoming NHL regulars. Defenseman Kevin Korchinski spoke to the culture of the IceHogs and the tightknit group they’ve become.

The future is not only bright, but filled with A+ humans who also happen to be incredibly skilled and driven.



Hearing Kevin Korchinski talk about watching his teammates having their NHL dreams' come true speaks volumes about this class of Blackhawks 🎥 pic.twitter.com/mgM0yDKaSi — Dana Grey (@DanaGrey0) May 15, 2025

Like Korchinski said, these guys are all great friends. They’re pushing each other and also super happy for each other’s success all at the same time. This is the culture that’s being integrated into the Blackhawks with the youth movement. It’s a good thing to see.

Related – Would Michael Misa Be a Good Fit for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Some names to watch in training camp out of this group include defensemen Korchinski, Artyom Levshunov, Ethan Del Mastro and Nolan Allan. Among the forwards, Colton Dach and Sam Savoie will likely be gunning for an NHL spot.

Blackhawks’ Coaching Search Coming to an End?

Ah, now to the meat of the matter; who will be named as the Blackhawks’ head coach?! It’s been a crazy process, so let’s start at the beginning. We know that University of Denver’s head coach David Carle decided to stay in Denver, despite interviewing for the Blackhawks’ head coaching position. Mike Sullivan took the job with the New Jersey Devils. Rick Tocchet was hired by the Philadelphia Flyers and Adam Foote by the Vancouver Canucks, although neither were officially candidates for the job with the Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, it finally leaked on Thursday (May 15) that Blackhawks’ general manager Kyle Davidson met with Jeff Blashill, former head coach of the Detroit Red Wings for seven years (2015-2022). Could this be the guy?

Kyle Davidson has reportedly met with Jeff Blashill for the Blackhawks head coaching job.@DavidHaugh, @camronsmith, and @GabeRamirez break down how this could be a good fit for the young team in Chicago.#ChicagoLead pic.twitter.com/axjDNzUjpZ — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) May 16, 2025

While this might not be a sexy hire, Blashill does check off a number of boxes. He has previous NHL experience plus a history of working with young players. Sure, he didn’t have the best record in Detroit, (204-261-72), but he also had very little to work with there.

With the up-and-coming young talent and some lucrative offseason signings, the Blackhawks could be a much more competitive team next season. If hired, Blashill’s second stint has the potential to much more successful than his first.

Ah, the intrigue! Hopefully we’ll know more soon.

Duncan Keith in Town

As always, I like to end on a fun note. Blackhawks’ legend Duncan Keith was recently in town, presumably to help kick off the announcement of the Blackhawks’ Centennial Celebration. Keith visited with our friends over at the CHGO studios, provided a scavenger hunt for the fans, and threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game.

Chicago runs on Duncan. ❤️



3x Stanley Cup Champion Duncan Keith threw out today’s first pitch at the opening game of the Crosstown Series👏 pic.twitter.com/FDt2N3w0fY — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) May 16, 2025

I’m sure Keith being in town will be the first of many appearances by former Blackhawks’ legends as this centennial 2025-26 season commences. Fun times ahead!

Related – 10 Thoughts on the Blackhawks’ 2024-25 Season

Be sure to keep it here at The Hockey Writers for all the latest news, rumors, analysis and updates. A coaching decision, the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and free agency are just a few upcoming events we will be covering for you as they unfold. Stay tuned; it’s an exciting time to be a Blackhawks’ fan!