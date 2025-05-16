Would Michael Misa Be a Good Fit for the Chicago Blackhawks?

This summer, the primary storyline surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks is who will be the next head coach. General manager Kyle Davidson has been tight-lipped about the process and potential prospects. While that’s frustrating for fans, it gives us the opportunity to examine what the Blackhawks might do with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft. That there’s no consensus first-overall pick or even top-five selections creates speculation and chaos.

In that chaos, Michael Misa’s stock has risen after a stellar season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), propelling him up the draft rankings and placing him as a guaranteed top-three pick. Where in the top three? Who knows. But it’s possible he falls to the Blackhawks at third overall, and many fans would be delighted to claim him. Some are even reading into social media posts and claiming Misa wants to be in Chicago with his friend and Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis.

Misa finished his third season with the Saginaw Spirit after being granted exceptional status in 2022 (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Tin foil hats don’t match my skin tone, so I’ll leave the conspiracies to those with more time on their hands. Nevertheless, there’s a very real possibility the Blackhawks have the opportunity to select Misa. But just because they can, doesn’t mean they should.

Blackhawks’ Center Depth

Misa plays center, and he plays the position very well (that’s an understatement). He lit up the OHL with 62 goals and 72 assists in 65 games. Scouts rave about his playmaking ability, poise, and high-end skill. He’s billed as one of the most complete players in this draft class. Together, those traits make Misa desirable for every NHL team because, after all, who doesn’t want a well-rounded center?

That question is only partially rhetorical. Teams who have centers and a developed pipeline might not be as enticed. The Blackhawks aren’t as far away from that mold as you might think. The first two names that come to mind are Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. Criticism of Bedard aside, he’s a legitimate top-two center who hasn’t turned 20. Give him time. And Nazar showed at the end of the season that he can drive his own line.

Connor Bedard sets up Frank Nazar for the overtime winner, and that's how Chicago's season comes to an end. Perfect. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/mZnKvtU8Pe — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 16, 2025

As for centers, the Blackhawks have options, a previously unavailable luxury as they’ve waited for this rebuild to gain momentum. Oliver Moore debuted this season and looked fairly comfortable. Ryan Greene also suited up for two games. Colton Dach is a natural center that hasn’t looked too out of place with 25 games under his belt. There’s also often-overlooked Sacha Boisvert, taken 18th overall by the Blackhawks in 2024.

And we haven’t even mentioned the established centers the Blackhawks boast: Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato, and Teuvo Teravainen all can play center and, more importantly, can slide into diminished roles as the young players mature. Even someone like Joe Valeno, picked up at the trade deadline, can fill that role as needed.

Admittedly, this list of players isn’t the most proven or battle-hardened. But it’s deeper than most think, and that brings us to the point: what exactly do the Blackhawks need at center, and does Misa meet that need?

Does Misa Fit the Need?

We are now treading into waters that I will freely admit I’ve never swum in: team management and player development. (The only experience I have with either is trying to convince my 15-month-old son to play shinny sticks.) Misa’s fit with the Blackhawks essentially boils down to whether the Blackhawks feel the first and second center spots are solidified because that’s where Misa is projected to slot in the NHL. Furthermore, if either Bedard and Nazar don’t pan out (and I’m not saying they won’t), is the depth described above enough to fill a hole?

Michael Misa had multiple points in 46 of the 65 games he played this season. 😱 #NHLDraft



(🎥: @OHLHockey) https://t.co/YHWk9elGHS pic.twitter.com/6Nd0SCJHxS — NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2025

It probably isn’t. Taking Misa makes sense not only because he would be the best player available should he fall to the third spot, but also because the Blackhawks will only benefit from having centers compete for the top roles. Also, centers are such prized commodities in the NHL that you can’t really have too many. Even if one doesn’t quite fit into your roster, the value he’ll command in the market provides leverage for you to recoup assets that you do need.

Alongside Misa’s talent and value, he fits the mold for the Blackhawks. At 18, Misa exudes a confident, calm demeanor that resembles Bedard, Nazar, and defenseman Sam Rinzel. Watch Misa’s interviews, and you’ll see a young man who doesn’t appear phased with the pressure. He also doesn’t seem arrogant. And that seems to be a balance that Davidson values in his players, a common theme you can hear listening to young Blackhawks players and prospects.

That’s important because the culture matters just as much as the talent during a rebuild. Misa appears to check both boxes. From the outside looking in, it doesn’t seem like the team could go wrong adding him to a deep talent pool.

Davidson Knows His Team

At the end of the day, Davidson knows what the team needs, whether it be in the head coach position or who to draft third overall. Misa would be hard to pass on should he fall that low, but the Blackhawks are a much deeper team than they have been in years past. That affords the opportunity to step back and examine the choice from multiple angles, like “Do we need more centers?” or “Take the best available player!” However this shakes out, Blackhawks fans should be encouraged that this discussion can even be had.