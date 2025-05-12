Despite Consecutive Losses, Maple Leafs Have a Rock in Joseph Woll

As the second-round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers heads back to Toronto tied 2-2, there’s one undeniable truth: the Maple Leafs are still in this thing mainly because of Joseph Woll.

Related: 4 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 2-0 Loss to the Panthers – Game 4

While Sunday night’s 2-0 shutout loss will sting, especially with Sergei Bobrovsky turning in a vintage performance for Florida, the real story from Game 4 was at the other end of the ice. Woll delivered his best game of the playoffs and arguably the best performance by any Maple Leaf so far this spring. He stopped 35 of 37 shots, including multiple high-danger chances, and carried the team through a rocky start that saw the Panthers get four power plays in the opening period. Despite the loss, Woll’s .946 save percentage (SV%) on the night was a reminder that Toronto has found its playoff goaltender.

Woll Has Always Been Mature, and He’s Showing It in the Loss

Woll’s postgame comments showed a calm maturity that has become his trademark. He pointed to the positives rather than focusing on the lack of run support. He praised the team’s penalty killing and structure, and noted how the early flurry of shots helped him settle in.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Woll said. “It gets you in the game pretty quick… I think to be able to get two kills in a row is good momentum.”

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That perspective, paired with steady play, has helped Woll emerge as a stabilizing force in a series filled with momentum swings.

Woll Has Taken Over Admirably for Stolarz

Woll’s ascension didn’t begin in Round 2. It started quietly in the final stretch of the regular season. Since early March, he’s gone 7-3-1 and closed out the season with three wins in his final four starts. That gave the Maple Leafs confidence in their goaltending depth behind Anthony Stolarz, who began the playoffs as the starter.

Related: Maple Leafs Can Apply Joseph Woll’s Style of Inspired Hockey in the Playoffs

Stolarz held the crease through Round 1, but Woll was suddenly back in the spotlight when he left Game 1 against the Panthers with an upper-body injury. Thrust into a high-pressure relief role, Woll made 17 saves to hold off a Florida rally and secure the win. He followed that up with a composed 25-save performance in Game 2, helping Toronto take a 2-0 series lead.

Game 3 was chaotic. Despite a 31-save effort, Woll couldn’t overcome breakdowns in front of him and a relentless Panthers attack, falling 5-4 in overtime. Still, he didn’t break, and his response in Game 4 showed how locked in he is.

Woll Is Standing Tall in the Storm

In Game 4, Woll was Toronto’s best player from the opening faceoff. He robbed Evan Rodrigues early with lightning-quick lateral movement, then turned aside Sam Bennett in tight and made huge saves on Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. With Florida’s constant pressure, Woll gave his team a chance to win a game they had no business staying close in.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Statistically, his numbers are modest—2-2 record, .893 SV%, 3.27 GAA—but those don’t tell the whole story. Game 3 skews the numbers, and when you factor in the quality of chances he’s facing and the opponent’s offensive firepower, Woll’s performance has been nothing short of impressive.

The Bigger Picture for the Maple Leafs

Florida is one of the NHL’s most dangerous playoff teams, averaging nearly four goals per game this postseason. That Woll is holding them below that mark, while playing behind inconsistent defence and getting minimal goal support, speaks volumes.

Related: Can Joseph Woll Save the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Season?

With Stolarz still not skating, Woll remains the unquestioned starter. But even if Stolarz returns, Woll’s performance may have earned him the net for the long haul. He looks increasingly like the goaltender who shone briefly last spring with a .964 SV% and 0.86 GAA. This time, he’s doing it as the guy.

If the Maple Leafs can find their offensive rhythm, and Woll keeps playing like this, there’s every reason to believe they can still win this series. He’s not just keeping them in games—he’s giving them a real chance to win.