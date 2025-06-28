Islanders Draft KaShawn Aitcheson 17th Overall

With the 17th pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Islanders have selected KaShawn Aitcheson of the OHL’s (Ontario Hockey League) Barrie Colts.

About KaShawn Aitcheson

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound left-handed shot was third among OHL defensemen this season with 26 goals and seventh with 59 points in 64 regular-season games. He tied for fifth in playoff scoring by a defenseman with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games. Aitcheson also excels in a physical game, accumulating 88 penalty minutes that ranked second among Barrie players during the regular season. However, that number is down from the 2023-24 season, when he racked up over 120 minutes.

Aitcheson began to stand out among NHL scouts with his blend of offensive touch and physicality during the CHL/Top Prospects Challenge in November. That play carried throughout the season, and he is No. 9 on NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking of North American skaters, up from No. 15 in the mid-term rankings in January.

Aitcheson does not possess the flashiness of other defensemen in this year’s draft class, but he has worked to simplify his game, which has allowed him to play more consistently and effectively as a two-way player. He is a player who will step up in all three zones to check an opposing puck carrier. He’s 6’2 196 pounds at just 18 years old, and he’s already clearly comfortable with throwing his weight around.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“His offensive game begins with his ability to lead rushes from the defensive zone. He has strong vision and IQ with the puck on his stick. He has shown numerous times this season that he has no problem being the player who takes the puck end-to-end to make a play. When set up in the offensive zone, he constantly looks to activate from the point to make a play. This has shined through big time on the power play, where he has played alongside Cole Beaudoin (Utah Hockey Club 2024 first-round pick) and Riley Patterson (Vancouver Canucks 2024 fourth-round pick).

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)



“Defensively, Aitcheson’s physicality has continued to be what stands out the most. He has also improved at learning when and how to use it appropriately. His stick work defensively stands out, shutting down rushes and taking away lanes for opponents. He still takes himself out of the play, whether penalty-wise or out of position, at times when trying to make a hit, and he will need to continue to work on his decision-making in this aspect of his game.

“Aitcheson does not come with the flashiness of other defensemen in this year’s draft class, like Matthew Schaefer. Still, his development in his offensive game this season, tied in with his strong defensive play, can easily make him a mid-to-late first-round pick. There is an outside chance he finds himself as a lottery pick, depending on how the rest of the regular season and lottery shake out. It is a safe bet to say he will not make it out of the first round.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Islanders’ Plans

While adding Schaefer as a top offensive talent on the blue line, the Islanders have added a defenseman in Aitcheson, who has a strong defensive game to go along with an emerging offensive game. The Islanders have now added a prospect who can be a shut-down, in-your-face type player.

The Isles need to bolster the defensive pipeline, as it is an area of weakness, and have done just that with Schaefer and Aitcheson. In Aitcheson, they add a player who is a fierce competitor who plays with grit, along with good detail in his defensive game, gap control, and awareness. He plays a physical style and will back it up.