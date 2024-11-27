3 Standouts from Game One of 2024 CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge

In the inaugural game of the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge, Team CHL reigned supreme, pulling out a 6-1 win over the United States National Team Developmental Program’s (USNTP) Under-18 team. Team CHL controlled the game almost right from the first puck drop and was led by a handful of players.

D Kashawn Aitcheson

Known for not being afraid of getting into the physical aspect of the game, that is exactly what Kashawn Aitcheson did in the first game of the challenge. He made his presence felt several times, laying hit after hit and getting involved in scrums. But the Barrie Colts defenseman also looked strong from the point in the offensive zone alongside his defensive partner, Quinn Beauchesne. Together, the two created havoc in the offensive zone and helped generate plenty of offense for themselves and their teammates. This led to Aitcheson scoring on a laser of a shot in the third period that was initially missed but was caught by in-game review to give him the sixth and final goal for Team CHL.

While his offensive numbers may not jump off the screen with the Colts, Aitcheson’s all-around game and style of play will certainly garner the attention of plenty of NHL organizations come draft time.

LW Lynden Lakovic

While the attention and fanfare were directed towards players like Porter Martone, Michael Misa, and Matthew Schaefer (for good reason), a player who seemed to fly under the radar heading into the first game was Moose Jaw Warriors left winger Lynden Lakovic. If anyone helped build their draft stock in the game, it was him. Not only did he open the scoring with a breakaway goal on USNTDP goalie Patrick Quinlan, bu he seemed to do all of the little things just right for his team.

Lynden Lakovic, Team CHL (Eric Young / CHL)

Between himself and Vancouver Giants winger Cameron Schmidt, they were pests on the forecheck and created all sorts of havoc in the offensive zone, with and without the puck. The two players fed off each other throughout the game and were among the most consistent lines in the victory.

While NHL Central Scouting gave Lakovic an “A” grade in their preliminary players to watch, his play in the game and at the start of the season alongside Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager could very well help his draft stock continue to rise.

D Matthew Schaefer

After missing the start of the season due to illness, Matthew Schaefer came into the challenge riding the momentum of the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he looked like the best defenseman in the tournament. The Erie Otters defenseman once again looked like the best defenseman on the ice in the 6-1 win, seemingly doing everything right when he was on the ice. Whether it was selling out to block a shot on the penalty kill while missing a glove and his stick or making light work of going coast-to-coast and scoring a power play goal to help extend the lead at that time to 4-0, Schaefer looked every bit of the top defenseman prospect for the 2025 Draft.

Schaefer tallied two points, and his all-around excellent game earned him, to no surprise, Player of the Game honors. If he can continue to play like he has over the last calendar year, he could easily push for the number one selection come June.

Can Team CHL Replicate Success in Game 2?

After the dominant performance in game one of the challenge, the two teams will face off again tonight (Nov. 27), but this time in Oshawa. There will be plenty to watch in the game, including the physicality of the first one likely carrying over. There will also be continued eyes on plenty of the players on both sides. If Team CHL can replicate how they played in the 6-1 win, they should sweep the two-game series from the US team.

