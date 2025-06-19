Carter Klippenstein – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Carter Klippenstein

2024-25 Team: Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Date of Birth: Nov. 25, 2006

Place of Birth: Lethbridge, AB

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 88th (among NA skaters)

FC Hockey: 192nd

McKeen’s Hockey: 229th

Carter Klippenstein is a gritty power forward who has the potential to be a staple in a team’s bottom-six if he’s able to reach his full potential. He specializes in using his physicality and size to disrupt plays, which could translate well to the professional game.

Carter Klippenstein, Brandon Wheat Kings (Jeremy Champagne/Brandon Wheat Kings)

The main concern surrounding Klippenstein is his lack of offensive contribution. He brings very little offensive upside, having just 14 goals and 14 assists this season for the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings. When he does score, it’s no surprise that many of his goals come from near the crease. He battles for loose pucks during scrambles in front of the goaltender and occasionally knocks them in. He does have a dangerous shot when he gets space in the slot as well, though, but he doesn’t utilize it very often.

The best-case scenario for Klippenstein would be carving out a defensive specialist role at the NHL level similar to that of Nico Sturm of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. However, Klippenstein is a very raw talent that likely won’t see the top level of hockey for at least a few years, and it’s far from a guarantee that he ever makes it to the show.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Carter Klippenstein – NHL Draft Projection

Klippenstein will likely be selected in the latter half of the NHL Draft, with the fifth or sixth round seeming like the most fitting place for him to be selected. His offensive limitations will hinder his ability to go higher, but he brings a lot of qualities that teams value. At that stage in the draft, he’ll be one of the few options who seem well-equipped to overcome the odds and make it to the NHL. With that being said, he does have a low ceiling at the NHL level, which will limit how high he goes in the draft, and there is a possibility that he doesn’t get selected at all.

Quotables

“Klippenstein plays a hard-nosed, checking-style game, leaning on his physicality and work ethic to try and stay involved despite limited puck touches and skating deficiencies. The one standout element of Klippenstein’s game in this viewing was his physicality. He’s a heavy player who threw his weight around effectively, finishing checks and bringing a hard edge in board battles.” – Greysen Goudy, FC Hockey (from ‘27041 – Lethbridge vs. Brandon’, FC Hockey, 5/10/25)

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

“Carter Klippenstein has the size, physicality, and defensive awareness that NHL teams look for in a bottom-six checking-line forward. However, his offensive game remains a work in progress, and his puck management needs development and consistency.” – Neutral Zone

“He’s a much more impactful player than the production suggests, but he will have to develop another layer of skill and mobility to become a top scorer in this league. If he does that, he could become effective depth in the NHL.” – Mitchell Brown, Elite Prospects (from ‘March 21st, 2025 – Brandon Wheat Kings vs. Regina Pats’, Elite Prospects, 4/4/25)

Strengths

Size

Reliable in his own zone

Brings energy through physicality

Strong work ethic

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating ability leaves much to be desired

Inconsistent offensive contribution

NHL Potential

Klippenstein brings a lot of intangibles to the table with his playing style. He works hard, plays with an edge and can contribute defensively. While his offensive deficiency will limit his ice time at the professional level, he certainly has the potential to carve out a fourth-line role if everything goes smoothly in his development. He’d be a defensive specialist through-and-through, with limited ability to put points on the board.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 2/10, Defense – 5/10

Carter Klippenstein Stats

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter