Felix Färhammar – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Felix Färhammar
2024-25 Team: Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)
Date of Birth: April 11, 2007
Place of Birth: Stockholm, SWE
Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 185 pounds
Shoots: Left
Position: Defenseman
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible
Rankings
- NHL Central Scouting: 43rd (European skaters)
- Future Considerations: 154th
Felix Färhammar could get some late-round consideration at the 2025 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-shot blueliner makes plays at both ends of the ice and is great on his edges. There are areas to develop, particularly in his defensive game, but his general well-roundedness should bode well for him at the next level.
Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide
Recording three goals and 18 assists, Färhammar tied for 26th in J20 Nationell point-scoring among defensemen with 21 in 43 contests. While that’s not excellent production, Gustav Forsling, Marcus Pettersson, and Niklas Hjalmarsson—all successful NHL defenders—had slightly lower point-per-game rates in their draft year. Färhammar also had a plus-25 rating and 30 penalty minutes. He appeared in two Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games, where he put up zeroes across the stat sheet.
One of Färhammar’s biggest strengths is his edge work. That movement allows him to play at a decent pace when he’s involved in the play, which is pretty often. He engages offensively when the time is right, either pinching to give his teammates another passing option or making plays in tight quarters from the blue line. Färhammar displays good vision in these sequences, so he should be able to create offense when he presumably becomes a full-timer in the SHL.
Defending the rush is something Färhammar could be more consistent with, as well as playing the puck to teammates rather than opponents upon retrieving it. He has upside in both of these areas, though. He flashes a decent defensive stick, can lay the body, and is solid positionally, which are key traits for preventing scoring chances off the rush. Färhammar’s edge work and vision could make him a useful retrieval-to-exit defender, too.
Färhammar has two-way potential. There isn’t an area of the game he shies away from, which could be his ticket to being selected on June 28.
Other THW Draft Profiles
Felix Färhammar – NHL Draft Projection
If he’s taken, Färhammar will almost definitely be a late-round pick. He has a good history being paired with Theodor Hallquisth, who’s very likely to be picked, so perhaps the two are somewhat of a package deal. At least, that’s what The Athletic‘s Corey Pronman mocked (from ‘NHL Mock Draft 2025: Starting with Matthew Schaefer, making selections for all 224 picks,’ The Athletic – June 17, 2025).
Quotables
“Färhammar is an active two-way defenceman with puck-moving ability. He has a physical edge to his game and plays the body whenever possible, creating breakups along the wall through pins and preventing multiple scoring chances from the slot across our viewings.” – Elite Prospects
“Farhammar is a left-shooting defenseman with great skating technique and good puck handling. He is very comfortable with the puck on his stick and is a puck-moving player, good at using body feints to get through traffic in the neutral zone. He’s good at playing with his head up and can deliver hard and accurate passes quickly after receiving the puck.” – Linus Johnsson, FCHockey (from ‘26800 – Orebro J20 vs. Frolunda J20,’ FCHockey – April 16, 2025)
“Farhammar is an agile skater with excellent stride mechanics, possessing good acceleration and top-end speed that enable him to join the rush and recover quickly on defense.” – Jocke Andersson, FCHockey (from ‘26680 – MoDo J20 vs. Orebro J20,’ FCHockey – March 18, 2025)
Strengths
- Edge work
- Vision
- Puck-moving
- Two-way involvement
Under Construction – Improvements to Make
- Consistency defending the rush
- Could improve turnover rate on retrievals
NHL Potential
Färhammar can be a two-way, puck-moving defenseman on an NHL bottom pair if he pans out. At the very least, he should be a worthwhile contributor in the SHL.
Risk-Reward Analysis
Risk – 1/5, Reward – 2/5
Fantasy Hockey Potential
Offense – 3.5/10, Defense – 3.5/10
Awards/Achievements
- 2023–24 J18 SM Gold Medal
- 2024–25 J20 Nationell (Forts) Best Plus/Minus (+23)
Interviews/Links
- Hockeysverige: Örebro throws in the 07: “A lot of speed and power”
Felix Färhammar Stats
Videos
Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter
Get 25% off on everything at NHLShop.com with promo code NHLDEAL
Jerseys, hats, hoodies, t-shirts, collectibles…it’s all 25% off with the promo code