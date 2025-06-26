Felix Färhammar – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Felix Färhammar

2024-25 Team: Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

Date of Birth: April 11, 2007

Place of Birth: Stockholm, SWE

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 43 rd (European skaters)

(European skaters) Future Considerations: 154th

Felix Färhammar could get some late-round consideration at the 2025 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound left-shot blueliner makes plays at both ends of the ice and is great on his edges. There are areas to develop, particularly in his defensive game, but his general well-roundedness should bode well for him at the next level.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Recording three goals and 18 assists, Färhammar tied for 26th in J20 Nationell point-scoring among defensemen with 21 in 43 contests. While that’s not excellent production, Gustav Forsling, Marcus Pettersson, and Niklas Hjalmarsson—all successful NHL defenders—had slightly lower point-per-game rates in their draft year. Färhammar also had a plus-25 rating and 30 penalty minutes. He appeared in two Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games, where he put up zeroes across the stat sheet.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

One of Färhammar’s biggest strengths is his edge work. That movement allows him to play at a decent pace when he’s involved in the play, which is pretty often. He engages offensively when the time is right, either pinching to give his teammates another passing option or making plays in tight quarters from the blue line. Färhammar displays good vision in these sequences, so he should be able to create offense when he presumably becomes a full-timer in the SHL.

Defending the rush is something Färhammar could be more consistent with, as well as playing the puck to teammates rather than opponents upon retrieving it. He has upside in both of these areas, though. He flashes a decent defensive stick, can lay the body, and is solid positionally, which are key traits for preventing scoring chances off the rush. Färhammar’s edge work and vision could make him a useful retrieval-to-exit defender, too.

Färhammar has two-way potential. There isn’t an area of the game he shies away from, which could be his ticket to being selected on June 28.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Felix Färhammar – NHL Draft Projection

If he’s taken, Färhammar will almost definitely be a late-round pick. He has a good history being paired with Theodor Hallquisth, who’s very likely to be picked, so perhaps the two are somewhat of a package deal. At least, that’s what The Athletic‘s Corey Pronman mocked (from ‘NHL Mock Draft 2025: Starting with Matthew Schaefer, making selections for all 224 picks,’ The Athletic – June 17, 2025).

Quotables

“Färhammar is an active two-way defenceman with puck-moving ability. He has a physical edge to his game and plays the body whenever possible, creating breakups along the wall through pins and preventing multiple scoring chances from the slot across our viewings.” – Elite Prospects

“Farhammar is a left-shooting defenseman with great skating technique and good puck handling. He is very comfortable with the puck on his stick and is a puck-moving player, good at using body feints to get through traffic in the neutral zone. He’s good at playing with his head up and can deliver hard and accurate passes quickly after receiving the puck.” – Linus Johnsson, FCHockey (from ‘26800 – Orebro J20 vs. Frolunda J20,’ FCHockey – April 16, 2025)

“Farhammar is an agile skater with excellent stride mechanics, possessing good acceleration and top-end speed that enable him to join the rush and recover quickly on defense.” – Jocke Andersson, FCHockey (from ‘26680 – MoDo J20 vs. Orebro J20,’ FCHockey – March 18, 2025)

Strengths

Edge work

Vision

Puck-moving

Two-way involvement

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Consistency defending the rush

Could improve turnover rate on retrievals

NHL Potential

Färhammar can be a two-way, puck-moving defenseman on an NHL bottom pair if he pans out. At the very least, he should be a worthwhile contributor in the SHL.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 3.5/10, Defense – 3.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023–24 J18 SM Gold Medal

2024–25 J20 Nationell (Forts) Best Plus/Minus (+23)

Interviews/Links

Felix Färhammar Stats

Videos

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter