Pipe Dream or Perfect Fit?: Is the Blues’ Top Scorer the Oilers’ Big Move?

The next few days will be filled with what-if trade scenarios, as is fairly customary around the NHL draft and free agency. For some, the clock starts ticking as trade protection clauses kick in on July 1, making high-end players available before teams are bound by terms they might later regret. In St. Louis, it’s the reason Jordan Kyrou‘s name has risen up the trade bait board rankings.

The 27-year-old St. Louis Blues winger has been one of the league’s most dynamic offensive talents over the past three seasons, and he was recently vaulted to No. 2 on Frank Seravalli’s trade targets board. For the Edmonton Oilers, who are in full win-now mode and looking for a top-six winger with a proven track record of scoring, Kyrou’s skillset presents an enticing scenario, though likely an unrealistic one.

Why Kyrou Would Be a Dream Fit in Edmonton

Seravalli writes that it seems odd to imagine Kyrou being traded, but the big commitment remaining on his deal poses a potential issue. The NHL insider also notes that GM Doug Armstrong will see rookie Jimmy Snuggerud as a player who can effectively replace Kyrou soon. There’s a sense around the NHL that the Blues might be looking to play with their roster, moving out the old (not really) to make room for the new.

Kyrou’s game is built on speed, finesse, and elite finishing ability. He loves scoring off the rush, which is Edmonton’s bread and butter. He has the kind of qualities that would complement Edmonton’s top-six perfectly and finally provide Leon Draisaitl with a winger who can cash in beside one of the best passers in the NHL.

With 36 goals and 70 points in 82 games last season, and 320 points in 372 career games, he’s established himself as a consistent offensive producer. There are some warts in his two-way play, but his offense is elite, preferring to strike from the circles with quick wrist and snap shots. Put him on a line with someone like Vasily Podkolzin (who likes to create havoc in the crease) and you have the makings of a great second line.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A trade could send a message to the roster and Connor McDavid that the Oilers aren’t messing around in their pursuit of a scoring threat. Adding Kyrou — who is locked in at $8.125 million AAV through the 2030–31 season — means adding a contract that could age well in a rising cap era. McDavid wanted to know that the Oilers would be good year after year. Kyrou on the roster for the next several years partially answers that question.

But Is a Deal Even Realistic?

This is a nice idea, but there are some significant hurdles in turning it into reality.

First, Kyrou has a full no-trade clause. If he doesn’t want to join the Oilers, it’s his right to decline any potential trade.

Second, the Oilers’ current cap structure makes it nearly impossible to absorb Kyrou’s salary without major changes. Even after trading Evander Kane and actively shopping Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton still needs to sign key players like Evan Bouchard and Trent Frederic, while also rounding out its depth. Realistically, if Arvidsson is moved, they’d have around $7 million in space—still short of what’s needed to add Kyrou.

Then there’s the acquisition cost. The Blues aren’t going to move their star winger for futures alone (which the Oilers don’t have much of anyway). It would likely take a high-end roster player, which could force Edmonton to weaken another part of its lineup.

And let’s not forget the potential tension between the two clubs. Edmonton and St. Louis have some history, including recent offer sheet drama, and it’s unclear whether either side is eager to help the other.

In the end, while Kyrou would be an exciting addition, the Oilers face serious financial and logistical roadblocks that make this deal unrealistic. Unless a multi-team deal or surprising cap-clearing move emerges, Edmonton fans shouldn’t count on the team being linked to any Kyrou trade talks.