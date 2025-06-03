Matous Kucharcik — 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Matous Kucharcik

2024-25 Team: HC Slavia Praha (Czechia U20)

Date of Birth: Feb. 3, 2007

Place of Birth:

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 154 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

A player with raw talent and plenty of upside, Matous Kucharcik is an intriguing prospect heading into this year’s draft. He split this season with the Under-20 HC Slavia Praha organization and their Czech2 squad, as he looked more comfortable and productive at the U20 level. He may not play with a ton of pace in his game, but when he is fully engaged, he has the skill set to make an impact on the offensive side of the puck. He has strong enough stick-handling ability to beat his opponents, but seems to be content with deferring to his teammates for offensive zone chances, as he dishes the puck off and finds a lane to the net or to help support his teammates as a passing option. He does possess a strong shot in his toolbox, but it is not used as often as hoped.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Outside of the offensive zone, Kucharcik plays a strong defensive game. When he is fully engaged in the play, he uses an active stick and his vision to help place himself in the right position to break up a play and to help support his defensemen. The biggest concern with his defensive game is that his size and motor limit him a bit. He’s not built to go into the corners or along the boards and battle it out with opponents, and he tends to struggle to stay engaged in the play.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Kucharcik had a solid showing for Czechia at the Under-18 World Championship, playing on the Czechs’ top line while also looking strong on the power play, even though he only recorded one point in the tournament. If he can bulk up frame-wise and become more of an engaged player at both ends of the ice, he will make an NHL organization happy that they took a chance on him in this year’s draft.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Matous Kucharcik — NHL Draft Projection

Kucharcik will likely hear his name called in the middle part of the draft, most likely in the fourth or fifth round. His defensive game could help him get picked earlier than expected, but the inconsistency with his play should see him be selected in either of these rounds.

Quotables

“Standing out with his size and puck possession ability, Kucharcik supports play well on both sides of the puck and displays flashes of skill that suggest untapped upside. He’s consistently on the defensive side of the puck, showing strong instincts in his own zone and a willingness to block shots and disrupt plays with an active stick.” – Kohen Willis Dengler, FC Hockey (From ‘Pardubice Jr vs Slava Jr’, FC Hockey – 3/19/2025)

“Skating-wise, he isn’t impressive, playing a low-paced game and lacking explosiveness. He had some nice deceptive moves to gain pace and made some nice plays on the power play where he played in the right circle. There were some playmaking flashes there I liked. Kucharcik could be an interesting player for the later rounds in the draft. His lack of pace makes the projection risky but at the same time, he is a smart player with good size.” – Lassi Alanen, Elite Prospects

Strengths

Strong playmaking ability

Supports the play at both ends of the ice

Good defensively, using his stick work to do his most damage

When he uses it, he has a strong shot

Shows flashes of having strong stick-handling ability

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

When he is fully engaged, he is an impactful player. But his consistency and motor need to be improved upon to be a true impact player at the next level.

Being smaller, he tends to get overworked in battles and will need to work on bulking up and adding some weight and muscle.

Needs to gain more confidence in his overall game to become more of a play driver instead of relying on his teammates to create.

NHL Potential

Kucharcik has shown flashes of being a dependable two-way player in Czechia. If he can continue to work on his consistency and work ethic, there is a chance he can develop himself into a bottom-six player for an NHL organization.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 3/5 Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 5/10 Defense: 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup – Silver Medal (Czechia)

Matous Kucharcik Stats

Videos

You just want a player like Matous Kucharcik in your prospect pool. He's an under the radar type of player who, with quality development and coaching work, can grow into the next Adam Klapka. He has great range, works hard and has smooth hands. #2025NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/DlNCSG8JXp — Marek Novotny (@MarekNovotny96) April 16, 2025

🔥 Moc nechybělo a Matouš Jan Kucharčík se postaral o jeden z nejhezčích gólů sezony! 🤯#maxaliga | #tojemaxa | @HCSlavia pic.twitter.com/hzJla25QvA — Maxa liga (@maxaligacz) March 4, 2025

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter