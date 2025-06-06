Tyler Hopkins – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tyler Hopkins

2024-25 Team: Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 23, 2007

Place of Birth: Campbellville, ON, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Hopkins wasn’t much of an offensive producer last season, but he took a huge jump in his draft year, going from six goals and 13 points in 59 games to 20 goals and 51 points in 67 games. When asked about the surge, he said, “I think my first year was more about playing a defensive role and learning the league. This year, I’ve started to take that next step, which I’m pretty happy about. So far, it’s been going well.” While Hopkins still focuses a lot on his own end and playing well defensively, he has become a more well-rounded two-way player and is up there as one of the best in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) right now.

As a result, Hopkins was a key piece of the Frontenacs this season and was relied upon heavily by head coach Troy Mann in all situations. According to Neutral Zone, he averaged almost the same amount of ice time on both the power play (2:01) and penalty kill (2:10), and was consistently used in the faceoff dot, averaging 14 draws per game (49 percent success rate). He was also a high-minute man overall, logging an average of 19 minutes a night.

Tyler Hopkins, Kingston Frontenacs (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

Hopkins two-way prowess isn’t his only strength, either. He also has great speed and agility, often getting in on the forecheck and pressuring opponents. His frame and style have been described as a burgeoning power forward, as he’s not afraid to be physical and get into the gritty side of the game, whether it be along the boards or at the front of the net. He also has a quick release on his shot and notable playmaking and puckhandling skills in the offensive zone.

Hopkins’ teammate, Jacob Battaglia, who co-led the Frontenacs in scoring with 90 points, said it best when describing what type of player he is: “On the ice, you’re getting a detailed, hardworking, skilled, coachable, and reliable 200-foot centreman. Hoppy has been a huge key to our success this season with his defensive awareness and offensive production. Being a complete 200-foot player in your draft year probably isn’t too bad for Hoppy.”

All in all, Hopkins has a solid foundation to build on as he moves to the next level of his development. With his power forward frame, speed, defensive awareness and reliability in all situations, he could become an underrated part of a championship team. The fact that he’s coachable and always looking for ways to improve his game bodes well for his future, too, as he is always open to feedback and making himself better.

Tyler Hopkins – NHL Draft Projection

A lot of teams will be looking for centers like Hopkins once the draft enters the second, third and fourth rounds. Most rankings have him exactly in that range, with the highest projection being 54th overall (TSN/McKenzie) and the lowest 109th (THW/Baracchini). I see him going in the third round with the possibility of the late second, especially considering his high floor of a bottom-six center that can play a key role on the penalty kill and maybe even contribute on the power play at times.

Quotables

“Tyler Hopkins is a left-shot center with a well-rounded foundation and a high floor as a two-way, support-style forward. His size is pro-average, his hockey sense stands out in both the offensive and defensive zones, and he has been leaned on heavily in Kingston in all situations. While his point production doesn’t leap off the page, the underlying traits—defensive awareness, transition efficiency, inside-lane routes, and consistent compete level—make him a legitimate candidate to be an National League center. However, skating inefficiencies, inconsistent physical engagement, and play-driving limitations at the U18 international level currently temper his upside projection.” – Neutral Zone

“Situated to play a hard-nosed, defensive style game, Tyler Hopkins seems at ease. The details of his game don’t jump off of the page, but they can make big impacts. He pulls pucks off of the wall effectively, takes contact to make a play, and fights to maintain possession down low in the offensive end…He’s a support player who understands positioning well. Not a huge impact, but a fine defensive showing.” – Cam Robinson, Elite Prospects (from ‘April 27, 2025 – Finland U18 vs. Canada U18,’ Elite Prospects Scouting Reports, 5/2/25)

“Hopkins is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound center/winger known for his high-end skating ability and offensive awareness. His speed and agility make him a formidable presence on the forecheck, often forcing opponents into mistakes. Defensively, he has become increasingly reliable, excelling in faceoffs and penalty kills. He is a volume shooter. According to scouts, Hopkins’ puck skills, hockey sense, and offensive awareness stand out. His ability to pressure opponents and create scoring opportunities makes him a valuable asset on the ice. However, he will need to improve on his consistency from game to game.” – Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

Strengths

Two-way game

Faceoffs

Speed

Hockey IQ

Work ethic

Quick release on his shot

Good forechecker

Versatility

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Inconsistent with his physicality

Strength

Limited offensive upside

NHL Potential

Scouts don’t describe Hopkins as flashy, but reliable, well-rounded, and structurally sound – three things that usually translate to a long NHL career. He won’t win any scoring titles, but he brings the intangibles that every team needs in their lineup to have success at the highest level. As such, his ceiling is probably a third-line center that can step into the top-six in a pinch, with his floor at the very least a fourth-line, penalty-killing specialist.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Hopkins won gold with Team Canada at both the 2024 Hlinka/Gretzky Cup and the 2025 U18 World Championship.

Tyler Hopkins Statistics

Videos

