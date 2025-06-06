Penguins News & Rumors: Dan Muse, Mark Friedman, Mitch Marner & More

The Pittsburgh Penguins have finally taken a step in the right direction. Earlier this week, they announced a new head coaching hire following the dismissal of Mike Sullivan at season’s end. With less than a month to go before free agency opens on July 1, general manager Kyle Dubas is now tasked with finding ways to improve the roster and make the most of the final years of Sidney Crosby’s career. First up, though, is the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27 and 28, where the Penguins hold the 11th overall pick—and have some big decisions to make.

Penguins Name Dan Muse as 23rd Head Coach

On Wednesday, the Penguins announced that Dan Muse will be the club’s new head coach. Muse, 42, most recently served as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers from 2023 to 25 and previously spent time behind the bench with the Nashville Predators from 2017 to 20. His primary focus has been special teams, particularly the penalty kill—an area where Pittsburgh struggled last season and one that’s often key to making the playoffs.

Dan Muse, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dubas spoke about the hire:

“During this process, we met with many candidates who we felt would have been a fit as the next head coach of the Penguins, but ultimately, Dan Muse stood out as the best choice. What separated Dan was his ability to develop players, win at all levels where he has been a head coach, and his consistent success coaching special teams in the NHL,” said Dubas. “From his success in developing college and junior players, to his impactful work with veteran players during his time in the NHL, Dan has shown a proven ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers and help them to reach their potential.”

Muse will face one of the toughest challenges in hockey: getting the Penguins back into the playoffs with the clock ticking on Crosby’s career. With a pivotal offseason ahead, Muse will likely have input on roster moves. One interesting note—Muse coached Rutger McGroarty during his time with the U.S. NTDP, which could be relevant if the Penguins look to shake things up at the draft.

Mark Friedman Signs in Sweden

Former Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman is heading overseas. The 29-year-old has signed with Rögle BK in Sweden. Friedman played in Pittsburgh from 2020 to 23 before finishing his time in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks. Speaking about the move, Friedman said:

“I’m really looking forward to moving to Sweden and playing for Rögle. It feels like a perfect time in life to take this step. You always want to go to the team that shows the most interest, which Rögle did.”

Friedman played 93 games over seven NHL seasons, scoring four goals and nine assists for 13 points. Now, he’ll look to make an impact alongside Linus Sandin—brother of Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin—at Rögle.

Could Pittsburgh Be a Landing Spot for Marner?

A recent article by Sportsnet broke down potential destinations for Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner—and the Penguins were mentioned as a fit. The connection is obvious. Dubas was Marner’s GM for the bulk of his career in Toronto and could try to leverage that relationship to bring him to Pittsburgh if he hits the open market or becomes available via trade.

Crosby would be another major factor. Marner spoke openly about how much he enjoyed playing alongside Crosby during the 4-Nations Face-Off, calling it a dream come true. The idea of playing with him every night for a full season could be a major selling point. If Pittsburgh is truly serious about speeding up its retool, going after Marner could shift the direction of the franchise. While it wouldn’t come cheap, adding a player of his caliber would instantly improve their chances of returning to the playoffs.

