Melvin Novotny – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Melvin Novotny

2024-25 Team: Leksands IF J20 (Nationell)

Date of Birth: April 3, 2007

Place of Birth: Täby, SWE

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 187 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Melvin Novotny, who spent time both at center and on the wing, is a forward with decent size and skill. He has the tools to be a play-driver in the NHL, complementing his frame with above-average skating, shooting potential, and vision. His motor and physicality are works in progress, but Novotny’s game still has intriguing aspects.

In 41 regular-season games this season, Novotny recorded 38 points courtesy of 12 goals and 26 assists. With a point-per-game rate of 0.93, he ranked ahead of draft-eligible prospects Viktor Klingsell and Arvid Drott, who finished 19th and 25th on NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for international skaters. Novotny added six more points in seven playoff contests.

Novotny also had 18 points in 26 international games with Sweden—the same as Eddie Genborg, notably, but in fewer games. The former’s highlights came at the World Junior A Challenge, where he scored five points and won a silver medal, and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded three points and won bronze.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Novotny has some skill. He’s great on his edges and has moments of good straight-line speed. While he only scored 12 goals on an underwhelming 10.2% shooting clip in Swedish juniors, Novotny’s shot is a strength. The power there gives him upside at the next level. Additionally, his vision shone throughout the season in his playmaking and ability to get open as a shooter.

According to SMAHT Scouting contributor Alexander Appleyard, Novotny is among the top play-drivers for the 2025 class. When it comes to defense, he’s willing to attack puck-carriers. At the same time, he gets the puck up the ice to forwards to begin offensive possessions, as was just alluded to. Though he has yet to make his professional debut, it’s encouraging that Novotny has had a positive impact at both ends of the ice.

If Novotny can develop his physical game, that will help him become even more useful. While he was willing to retrieve pucks, he wasn’t physically dominant, despite being taller than and outweighing most players. A power game may not be his forte, but it could be an important skill to develop for an aspiring NHL player without standout traits or production at this point in time.

Melvin Novotny – NHL Draft Projection

Novotny has the makings of a mid-round pick, but perhaps the higher end of that. Don’t be surprised to hear his name called as early as the third round.

Quotables

“I think Novotny might be a nice, hard-working pickup for someone in the middle of the draft. He’s a hard-working forward with good hands, quick feet and an innate ability to get himself into open lanes. His ability to read plays quickly makes him effective.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Melvin Novotny is a player who I think is flying a bit under-the-radar for everybody, because he might not have that eye-catching factor in many aspects of his game that others have. However, he is a player who knows how to move well on the ice, understands the game at a high level, and when needed, can turn on the speed and showcase his puck-handling skills to make an impact.” – SMAHT Scouting

“Melvin Novotny is an intriguing two-way forward with a well-rounded skill set and excellent hockey IQ. His ability to impact both ends of the ice, combined with his strong frame and versatility, makes him a valuable asset for any team. While he may not be the flashiest player on the ice, Novotny’s detail-oriented game and consistency elevate his value.” – Neutral Zone

Strengths

Shot power

Edge work

Two-way upside

Already has NHL-average frame

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Physical game and motor could use development

Had good point production, but not high-end

NHL Potential

Historically speaking, those with Novotny’s numbers don’t make it past the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) level. That’s not to say they didn’t have the talent to do so (SHL top-six forwards could probably excel in an NHL bottom six if they were given more opportunities), but it’s a consideration to make. That said, Novotny still has the potential to be a bottom-six contributor if he makes the NHL. At the very least, he should carve out a nice professional career in Sweden.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 2.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 5/10, Defense – 4.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2021–22 U16 SM Silver Medal

2022–23 J18 Region (East) Most Assists (20)

2022–23 U16 SM Silver Medal

2023–24 U17 WHC Bronze Medal

2024–25 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Bronze Medal

2024–25 U18 WJC Silver Medal

2024–25 WJAC-19 Silver Medal

