From Oilers to Maple Leafs? Corey Perry’s Future Could Include Another Canadian Contender

As the Edmonton Oilers compete in another Stanley Cup Final, Corey Perry continues to play a supporting yet impactful role — one he’s honed over a career filled with deep playoff runs and hard-earned respect. Last night, Perry recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits, and four penalty minutes in the Oilers’ 4–3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1. But with free agency looming, the question naturally arises: Will Perry return to Edmonton for another year, or will another contender snap him up?

Perry is one of those rare NHL veterans who grows on you, especially when he’s on your team. Once a top-tier goal scorer, Perry has evolved into a wily, dependable presence who can slot in anywhere in the lineup. Even at this career stage, what makes him so effective isn’t just experience — it’s his intelligence. He knows where to be on the ice, how to disrupt opponents, and how to complement elite talent like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Perry brings energy, grit, and savvy; as he’s shown during Edmonton’s playoff run, he’s still got fuel in the tank. If he wants to play next season, there’s little doubt he’ll find a home — he’s exactly the kind of player contenders love to add.

Elliotte Friedman Weighs in on Perry’s Future

In a recent episode of The FAN Hockey Show, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman joined hosts Matt Marchese and Mike Futa to discuss Perry’s status and why, at 39 years old, he may still be one of the more interesting names available this offseason.

“You chatted with Corey Perry yesterday — he said he wants to return for another year,” Marchese said. “There’s no reason why he shouldn’t. He’s had a good playoff. He’s a good fit wherever he goes as a veteran guy.”

That much is undeniable. Perry has made deep playoff runs with four different teams in the past five postseasons — the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, and now Edmonton. And while his ice time has diminished, his effectiveness hasn’t.

Friedman acknowledged as much when he noted: “He’s still a very effective player. He obviously can’t play 20 minutes a night anymore, but he’s very smart. He joked that he finally takes good care of himself, that he didn’t always earlier in his career.”

Perry Still Has a Passion for the Game

The conversation then turned toward Perry’s deep-rooted passion for the game — a trait Friedman sees as central to his ongoing relevance.

“To be great at something, you must have a passion for it and love it,” he said. “I don’t know if I believe anymore that you can be great at something without a true passion. And just talking to him yesterday — you can see how much he loves hockey and being around the game.”

Corey Perry of the Edmonton Oilers screens goaltender Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Friedman pointed to a recent example to illustrate that point. Perry’s young son Griffin has been visible throughout the Oilers’ playoff run, even joining his dad on the ice for interviews.

“He had Griffin at media day,” Friedman recalled. “You don’t do that unless you want your kids to understand why you love what you do. Colby Armstrong even did a segment with Griffin, and Griffin piped up and said, ‘Mom says one more year and that’s it.’”

That quote may be lighthearted. However, it also speaks to Perry’s mindset. It suggests he’s not quite ready to hang up the skates. “I think you’re going to have to drag him off the ice,” Friedman said. “He wants to keep going.”

If the Oilers Don’t Want Perry Back, Some Other NHL Team Will

The panel’s conversation agreed that if Edmonton doesn’t bring him back — whether due to roster constraints, cap considerations, or a changing team identity — Perry will still have options. “There will be a lot of teams poking around,” Friedman concluded. “He’ll be able to pick and choose.”

That flexibility reflects not just Perry’s past production but his present-day value. He may not put up 30 goals anymore, but he still draws penalties, gets under opponents’ skin, and scores clutch goals — all for a modest cap hit. Add his leadership and playoff résumé, and it’s clear why teams might line up for one more shot at the Cup with him in the mix.

What’s Next for Corey Perry — and the Maple Leafs?

If Perry hits the open market, expect multiple contenders — and maybe even the Maple Leafs — to come calling. Toronto has shown a willingness to bet on veteran character players, and Perry fits the mold: gritty, experienced, and capable of tilting a playoff game. At 40, he wouldn’t be asked to carry the load, to bring leadership and edge to the bottom six.

General manager Brad Treliving made a smart, low-risk move last season by bringing in Max Pacioretty on a PTO. While injuries limited Pacioretty’s regular season impact, he contributed in the playoffs, where Perry thrives. If Pacioretty chooses not to return, Perry might be the ideal candidate to step into that veteran role from day one. He knows how to elevate his game when it matters most. For a team desperate to push further in the postseason, he might be exactly what the Maple Leafs need.