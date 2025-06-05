Rangers News & Rumors: K’Andre Miller, Quinn, Sacco, Kreider & More

The New York Rangers are going to be extremely active this summer as they look to get back into the playoff picture after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign. While they are currently focused on the draft combine and seeing what new players they can add to their prospect pool, there has been plenty of news and rumors surrounding them in recent days. In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we look at the possibility of a K’Andre Miller trade, some coaching updates, and a quick look at the status of Chris Kreider.

K’Andre Miller Gaining Interest at Draft Combine

While the Rangers are likely looking to make some changes, reports indicate that teams are interested in defender K’Andre Miller.

One player whose name keeps popping up at the Combine is K'Andre Miller.



I'm told the Rangers have let teams know he's available, but clubs are weighing that option versus the Offer Sheet route.



Appears to be significant interest in the 25-year-old. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 5, 2025

Miller, who is 25 years old, has faced critcism for his defensive inconsistency. This season, he scored seven goals and added 20 assists for 27 points through 74 games, which comes out to a 0.36 points-per-game average. Throughout his career, he has scored 36 goals and added 96 assists for 132 points through 368 games, which remains at a 0.36 points-per-game average.

If teams are looking to add a depth offensive-minded defender, Miller is likely near the top of their list. It seems likely that he gets traded before the 2025-26 season gets underway.

Rangers Hire Joe Sacco, Ty Hennes & David Quinn

After hiring Mike Sullivan as their new head coach, the Rangers have hired some new assistant coaches. Joe Sacco, who was serving as the interim head coach of the Boston Bruins before they decided to go a different route, David Quinn, who is the former head coach of the Rangers, and Ty Hennes, who had been with Sullivan when they were coaching the Pittsburgh Penguins over the past few seasons are all joining the team for the 2025-26 season.

Joe Sacco, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins decided to hire Marco Sturm as their new head coach, leaving Sacco with the decision of staying as an assistant coaching or pursuing another opporunity, and he chose to join the Rangers. Quinn, who was reportedly interviewed for several head coach openings, decided to join Sullivan as well, and Hennes simply followed Sullivan. There is a lot of experience behind their bench now, which is exactly what they were looking to add this summer.

After some rumblings heading into the offseason that the Rangers would look to trade Chris Kreider, fans were expecting to hear trade talks and rumors ramp up surrounding him as the 2025 NHL Draft approached. However, no trustworthy reports have circulated about a potential move.

The belief right now is that the Rangers continue to gauge the trade market and see what the interest is like for Kreider, and with the draft combine getting underway and the Rangers being very talkative, it’s possible his name resurfaces, but nothing has come close to fruition as of yet.

In terms of trade rumors surrounding Alexis Lafreniere, it doesn’t sound like there is anything new on that front either. Similar to Kreider, it’s possible both of them come up in trade talks during the combine or at the draft, but it doesn’t sound like any plans are in motion.

