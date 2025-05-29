Viktor Klingsell – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Viktor Klingsell

2024-25 Team: Skellefteå AIK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: Feb 10, 2007

Place of Birth: Järfälla, SWE

HT: 5-foot-10 WT: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left-Wing

NHL Draft eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Viktor Klingsell has done some of his best work in international competitions, notably when he was the leading scorer at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with 12 points on four goals and eight assists. He followed that up with another solid international tournament, adding eight points in seven games to help Team Sweden win the silver medal at the U18 Worlds. He demonstrated elite playmaking skills in both tournaments, fueled by his excellent vision of the entire ice.

Viktor Klingsell, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Klingsell is a smooth pass-first playmaker who has a knack for finding his teammates in advantageous positions. However, that is a concern with Klingsell as he sometimes hangs out on the perimeter too much, instead of using his speed to drive the net and expose defenses, especially off the rush. While this may be something to work on for the future, Klingsell and international linemates Ivar Stenberg and Eric Nilson have been quite successful in those competitions.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

His playmaking was also on display at the 5 Nations tournament last February, impressing everyone with his prowess of passing the puck and setting up teammates. Even though he only had four points in four games, his playmaking skills helped out his teammates frequently, even if his efforts do not show up on the scoresheet. Those skills give him a high ceiling for success in the NHL.

It was not like his J20 Nationell season was a bust. After a slow start to the season, he rebounded in the second half to get 39 points in 43 games. He was even better in the playoffs, scoring seven goals with four assists in nine games, including a pair of goals that led Skellefteå into the league Final, but ultimately falling to Djurgårdens. The noticeable difference in his game from the start of the season is that he seemed much quicker on his feet.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Viktor Klingsell – NHL Draft Projection

Despite concerns about his size and a tendency to focus too much on perimeter play, Klingsell has so much upside as a playmaker that NHL teams cannot ignore, making it likely that he will be drafted in the second round.

Quotables

“Plays quick and fast. Leans distributor more than shooter. Playmaker from flank on the power play.” – Jason Bakula, Sportsnet

“Klingsell is an interesting one. On one hand, you can see the obvious skill. He’s only 5-foot-10 (and a bit on the heavier side for that size) but he makes high-quality plays on the rush and can actually land some decent hits. He put up some good numbers in the Swedish U-20 league but it feels like he passed the puck more than he needed to. He can be fast at points but there’s still work to be done to become at least an average skater.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“I don’t think he had an equal in the passing department at this tournament, showing all the hallmarks of an elite playmaker. He has the proverbial ‘eyes in the back of his head,’ and maximizes that vision with perfect precision and execution of his ideas. Sweden’s forward depth was, at times, uneven, so they leaned heavily on Klingsell and his line to earn the Hlinka Gretzky Cup bronze medal.” – Donesh Mazloum, FC Hockey

Strengths

Playmaking

Vision

Puck Control

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Shotmaking

Balance shooting vs distributing

Engage more physically

NHL Potential

As someone who is more of a playmaker than a shooter, he will need to be paired with someone who is a strong scorer. If he lands in a situation like that, that skill set, along with his high hockey IQ, will allow him to become a productive middle-six forward in the NHL.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk 3/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 7.5/10, Defense 4/10

Awards/Achievements

2024-2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Bronze Medal Hlinka Gretzky Cup Most Assists (8) Hlinka Gretzky Cup Most Goals (4) Hlinka Gretzky Cup Most Points (12) J20 SM Silver Medal U18 WJC Silver Medal WJAC-19 Silver Medal



Viktor Klingsell Statistics

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter