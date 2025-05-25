2025 NHL Draft’s Top 10 Swedish Prospects

For the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Sweden not only has two prospects who should be selected in the first round but also two who can potentially be drafted in the top ten. While Sweden experienced a down year in draft picks in 2024, this year’s prospect group looks very talented and deep, especially at forward. So, without further ado, here are the top Swedes hoping to hear their names called in Los Angeles at the end of June.

The rankings used for this list are compiled from the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final rankings.

10. Viktor Klingsell – Left Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 19th (EU skaters)

Viktor Klingsell put his name on the radar as a top prospect when he was the leading scorer at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with 12 points on four goals and eight assists. He followed that up with another solid international tournament, adding eight points in seven games to help Team Sweden win the silver medal at the U18 Worlds. He demonstrated elite playmaking skills in both tournaments, fueled by his excellent vision of the entire ice.

Viktor Klingsell, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

While he did have some success playing in Sweden’s J20 Nationell, he has looked even better in international competition. Against Team Switzerland in the U18 Worlds, his speed and stickhandling skills were on full display in picking up three assists in their opening game victory. His size is a concern, something that he will have to learn to compensate for if he wants to have a middle-six forward role in the NHL.

9. Malte Vass – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 17th (EU skaters)

While the offensive side of the puck isn’t Malte Vass’s strong suit (11 points in 40 games this season), his strong, physical defensive game and off-puck awareness make him a prospect worth having on your side. He’s the kind of player that you need to keep your head up around at all times. Otherwise, you’ll be down on the ice. He can get into lanes to sacrifice the body and shows a constant strong and aggressive mindset whenever he’s on the ice.

Although his offensive upside may be limited at the next level, he does a good job of getting pucks on net and walking the line in order to find shooting lanes. He can spot seams to distribute the puck and shows good habits when breaking out of his own zone and moving the play forward. He is a physical defenseman with good defensive awareness and can shut down plays. His high intensity level allows him to work and engage in play consistently.

8. Theo Stockselius – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 13th (EU skaters)

Theo Stockselius has been flying under the radar, but the combination of his goal scoring and playmaking makes him an offensive threat. He can spot teammates with ease with his accurate tape-to-tape passes, spotting seams and connecting through high-traffic areas, leading to quality scoring opportunities. His accuracy and ability to open things up make everything that much easier for his teammates. When he’s not dishing the puck, he’s always finding the open space to make himself available to unleash his accurate and quick wrist shot.

Stockselius’ tools and skillset will allow him to become a very versatile and effective middle-six forward. He has the ability to produce offensively but is relied upon as a defensive presence. He’ll become an offensive producer in any situation, whether on the power play or at even strength. He has a very well-rounded game as he constantly presses puck carriers and disrupts plays effectively.

7. Theodor Hallquisth – Defenseman

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 10th (EU skaters)

Theodor Hallquisth is among the younger players eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, yet he got some playing time in Europe’s challenging Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The right-shot defenseman had notable performances against all kinds of competition, whether they were his age or much older. Among the 248 defensemen who played in a J20 Nationell contest, Hallquisth’s points ranked 24th, while his plus/minus was fifth. He found himself on the younger side of even a junior league, with most defenders being 18 or older.

Hallquisth is a two-way defenseman who shows flashes at both ends of the ice. Starting defensively, he has some intriguing shutdown qualities that likely contributed to his getting a chance in the SHL. One of his strengths is taking space away from opponents and forcing them into making hasty decisions. He possesses excellent vision, which allows him to be more assertive on the defensive side—he knows where his teammates are.

6. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak – Right Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 8th (EU skaters)

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak may not be one of the most popular names heading into the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, but he could be one of the most underrated forwards selected. He was criticized previously for his lack of physical play, but the 2024-25 season showed his added physical involvement and increased offensive production. His defensive game improved as the season progressed, and teams will likely value his ceiling as a potential offensive producer in the NHL.

Jakob Ihs Wozniak, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Ihs-Wozniak is a fleet-of-foot offensive forward whose skating ability is one of his standout attributes. With a fluid stride and quick acceleration, he is adept at breaking into the offensive zone and tracking back defensively. Ihs-Wozniak demonstrates excellent puck-handling skills, with the ability to control the puck under pressure and make creative plays.

5. Eric Nilson – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 7th (EU skaters)

Eric Nilson is not the biggest guy on the ice at 6-foot-0, 154 pounds, but his hockey IQ makes up for it, as he seems to always be in the right position offensively or defensively. He’s also versatile, capable of playing both center and wing, and possesses excellent skating abilities that could make him a threat in the modern NHL. Like his father, Marcus, who played 521 games in the NHL, Nilson is a solid two-way forward capable of playing up and down the lineup and in all situations.

Eric Nilson, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

He excels in international competitions; his point totals in international tournaments and the postseason (J18 and J20 levels) are off the charts with 20 goals and 49 points in 51 games, and 16 goals and 46 points in 36 games, respectively. This season alone, he had 11 goals and 30 points between the J18 and J20 teams, leading both to medals. While Nilson couldn’t come through in the gold medal game for Sweden at the U18 World Championship, he did have a strong showing, finishing with two goals and five points.

4. Eddie Genborg – Right Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 6th (EU skaters)

Eddie Genborg split last season between the SHL and Sweden’s J20 Nationell league, playing 28 regular-season games in each. At the J20 level, he was one of Linköping HC’s best players, finishing with a team-leading 19 goals and the fifth-highest point total despite playing 10 fewer games than the next highest scorer. He was also one of the team’s youngest players; of all U18 players in the J20 Nationell, he finished 18th in points and ninth in goals.

Genborg plays a highly effective game that makes the team around him better. On the forecheck, he moves to the toughest areas of the ice and is always ready to fight for the puck, using both his stick and his body to separate opponents from the puck. He’s often described as a strong cycle player, as he is very good at establishing possession and helping his team maintain it. Genborg has all the skills to make him a valuable NHL player right now. He works hard, plays physically, and has a well-rounded defensive game with few holes.

3. Milton Gästrin – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 3rd (EU skaters)

Milton Gästrin is a reliable two-way center who has been excellent offensively against his peers in Sweden, while still showing the defensive commitment to earn a handful of games in the SHL early in his career. He is a hard worker who skates well and has no apparent weaknesses in his game. After scoring just 16 points in 41 J20 games last season, Gästrin has taken a huge step up, scoring 42 points in 40 games in his draft year.

Milton Gästrin, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Gästrin was one of Sweden’s top producers, adding 10 points to help lead his team to the silver medal in the most recent U18 Worlds. During this tournament and in other games in Sweden and internationally, he consistently elevates his linemates’ performance through intelligent play and consistent effort. His leadership, competitive level, and ability to thrive in all situations make him a coach’s dream. Gästrin could develop into a dependable two-way center who excels in match-up roles and special teams.

2. Victor Eklund – Right Wing

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 2nd

While Victor Eklund’s shooting potential is exciting, that’s not where his strengths end. In particular, he has some of the best vision in the class. Not only does he see opportunities for scoring chances that most other players don’t, but he has the talent to make what he pictures a reality. Eklund’s competitiveness is admirable. He may be a smaller player, but he’ll surprise you with his determination. He wins many puck battles, making him an excellent support player for his linemates.

Victor Eklund, Team Sweden (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

On and off the puck, Eklund is a nightmare for the opposition. He has an elite offensive toolkit that can be a game-changer for whoever drafts him. His transition game is strong, and he’s a competent two-way player. While not someone who will grind for pucks in the defensive zone, Eklund will contribute on the back check if needed. Eklund will likely see his name called within the first 15 players drafted in June.

1. Anton Frondell – Center

NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 1st (EU skaters)

After his early-season struggles, Anton Frondell has quickly responded and put his name back on the radar now that he is healthy. Injuries derailed the early part of the season, but he finished with one of the most productive seasons by a U18 player in Allsvenskan history, the second-tier Swedish league. Frondell has experience down the middle and on the wing, which makes him an intriguing prospect.

Anton Frondell has his first goal of the #U18MensWorlds.



6-2. pic.twitter.com/1jeNnkWx40 — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) April 28, 2025

Although his performance at the U18 Worlds was not outstanding, he should be given a pass. He joined Team Sweden just a few hours before the tournament started after wrapping up his season with a championship with Djurgarden. His strength is combining his strong awareness, drive, and hockey IQ with his 200-foot game. He possesses great composure and poise at such a young age, much like Leo Carlsson in his draft year. You should hear his name called within the first 10 picks.

We will find out exactly where these players will be selected when the 2025 NHL Entry Draft is expected to be held on June 27 and 28, 2025. The Draft will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This will be the 63rd entry draft in the league’s history.

