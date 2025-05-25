Dakota Joshua Is the Power Forward the Canucks Need

During a recent episode of Halford and Brough, the hosts shared a sentiment that’s becoming harder to ignore: if you want to win in the NHL playoffs, you need a power forward who is hard to play against—someone who brings a blend of physicality, offence, and a little bit of a mean streak. For the Vancouver Canucks, that player might already be in their lineup. His name is Dakota Joshua.

Looking at Joshua’s Time with the Canucks

Joshua is entering his fourth season with the Canucks. In 2023-24, he scored 18 goals and 32 points in just 63 games. This kind of season remains a reminder of the type of physical, two-way contributor he can be when healthy and fully engaged. Last season, his output dropped to seven goals and seven assists in 57 games.

When evaluating his numbers, keeping two key factors in mind is important. First, the 2024-25 season was a turbulent one for the Canucks. After a strong campaign the year prior, the team took a noticeable step back, marked by internal dissension and inconsistency across the board. That chaos affected everyone’s output, including Joshua’s. Second, Joshua was coming off a battle far more serious than anything on the ice: a cancer diagnosis. His return to game shape took time, and it showed early in the season.

Dakota Joshua, Elias Lindholm, and Conor Garland of the Vancouver Canucks

Even so, given his prior season and considering the adversity he faced this past season, Joshua’s perseverance and ongoing impact speak volumes about his character and resilience. In short, he’s a keeper. If he remains healthy, he could be just the kind of player the Canucks – as per Halford and Brough – need to play solid postseason hockey.

Joshua’s Bruising Style Is Built for the Postseason

Joshua’s rise in Vancouver was steady but undeniable. Going back to the 2023-24 season, he became an integral part of the Canucks’ third line that put up impressive numbers in a bottom-six role. Through 63 games, he scored almost 20 goals (18, as noted) and registered a staggering 245 hits. He plays every game like it matters, and his mix of grit and offence makes him invaluable in the kind of tight-checking, emotionally charged games that define the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Joshua stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 206 pounds. He doesn’t just throw his weight around—he uses it smartly, whether it’s battling in the corners, screening the goalie, or throwing clean, punishing hits. His hit totals and his ability to provide secondary scoring made it clear: Joshua plays a playoff-style game, even in the regular season.

That’s exactly the kind of player Vancouver will need if they hope to go deep into the postseason. He draws penalties, grinds down opponents, and brings momentum-shifting physical play. He’s also disciplined enough to know when to walk the line and when to step over it—evidenced by a manageable 35 penalty minutes in those 34 games.

Joshua Was Coach Tocchet’s Pet Project

Former Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet took a personal interest in Joshua’s development. Much like he did with players in Pittsburgh and Arizona, Tocchet has a knack for finding the grit guys with more to give, and Joshua fits that mold. Tocchet challenged him to bring his physical best every night, and Joshua has responded.

There were whispers that Tocchet saw shades of Todd Bertuzzi in Joshua. Perhaps, that’s a stretch. But it’s not wildly out of line for Joshua’s potential. Like Bertuzzi in his prime, Joshua has the size and raw skill to be a presence at both ends of the rink. During 2023-24, he was entrusted with more responsibility while on his game. You must believe that new head coach Adam Foote will give Joshua an equal chance to show his potential. Could Joshua become a cornerstone depth player?

Joshua Is a Story Bigger Than Hockey

Joshua’s impact isn’t limited to the ice. As one of the few Black players in the NHL, his presence carries powerful meaning. In interviews, he’s spoken candidly about the adversity he’s faced, the influence of his hockey-playing mother, and the responsibility he feels to inspire others. His journey—from a United States Hockey League (USHL) and NCAA standout (at Ohio State University) to an NHL mainstay—adds a layer of resilience and character that’s easy to root for.

In the YouTube video above, Joshua reflects on the importance of representation in hockey and his desire to be a role model. That mindset speaks volumes about the type of person—and teammate—he is.

The Bottom Line: The Canucks Might Already Have Their Guy

Every playoff contender needs a player who can tilt the ice with one shift—a big hit, a timely goal, a tone-setting forecheck. Joshua could become that player for the Canucks. He’s a rare mix of physical edge, offensive upside, and inner drive.

In a league that increasingly values data and precision, there’s still room—and a need—for players who bring heart, heaviness, and hard-earned swagger. The Canucks don’t need to look far. Joshua is already proving he belongs in that conversation.