Shamar Moses – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Shamar Moses

2024-25 Team: North Bay Battalion (OHL)

Date of Birth: May 6, 2007

Place of Birth: Scarborough, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 203 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Right Wing

NHL Draft eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

After being traded from the Barrie Colts to the North Bay Battalion just five games into this season, Shamar Moses took advantage of the opportunities in North Bay and showcased a strong all-around game in his draft-year season. One of the first things you notice when he is on the ice is his offensive skill set. Moses has a strong mix of puck handling, passing, and a shot to make him a threat anywhere in the offensive zone.

Shamar Moses, North Bay Battalion (Logan Taylor / OHL Images)

Starting with his puck handling, Moses plays with great deception when he has the puck on his stick, and it keeps defenders guessing what he will do with it. He also has the vision and IQ to look off a defender and make a strong pass, and can sense the game very well and drop the puck to an area for a teammate to pick it up for a chance. That deception in his game translates when he gets a shooting opportunity, being able to shoot the puck at any spot on the ice and from any position. He showed the ability numerous times this season to either shoot the puck back across his body or in a difficult body position. His shot overall is strong and heavy and gives opposing netminders trouble. The biggest downside to his offensive game is that he tends to coast around, which costs him even more chances to make a play with or on the puck.

Defensively, Moses’ game is fundamentally and positionally sound. He does well supporting his teammates, but his skating is the biggest downside to his defensive play. His skating ability is still a work in progress and limits his play physically. Not being the strongest skater, he takes longer to recover and get back on a play after making a hit. This is an easy area for him to develop and improve, and he should improve in time.

Shamar Moses – NHL Draft Projection

Moses’s skillset and potential, along with the further development of his game, should help him be selected toward the end of the second/early third round when the draft takes place at the end of June.

Quotables

“Moses has a keen sense of positioning and playmaking. His ability to read the game allows him to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.” – Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

“Standing out with his size, Moses shows flashes of strong puck protection and soft hands for a player of his frame. He’s a smart playmaker who reads the offensive zone well and makes good decisions with the puck. His ability to battle down low and maintain body positioning is a strength, and he consistently plants himself in front of the opposing net to screen goaltenders or look for deflections.” – Kohen Willis Dengler, FC Hockey (From ‘North Bay vs. Brantford’, FC Hockey – 4/5/25)

Strengths

Strong/ heavy shot

The capability to shoot from any spot and any position

Deceptive with the puck on his stick

IQ

Strong net-front presence in the offensive zone

Positionally sound defensively

Strong on the forecheck

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

On the slower side, skating-wise, plays at a slower pace

His skating limits his ability to get more involved physically – it takes more time for him to recover defensively

Finds himself coasting and not fully engaged

Lack of a detail-oriented game

NHL Potential

If Moses can continue to develop his game and work on his shortcomings (his skating in particular), he can become a middle-six forward at the NHL level. His shot, tied in with his offensive deception, could also help him become a secondary scorer at the next level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6/10 Defense: 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2025 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Shamar Moses Stats

Videos

WHAT A MOVE BY MOSES🤩@OHLBattalion Winger Shamar Moses shows off his skill with this beautiful toe drag and finish, tying the game at one!🫡🎉#OHL | @CHLHockey | #NHLDraft

pic.twitter.com/jqPASazGcq — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 26, 2025

TEAM EAST ANSWERS!🔵🚨@OHLBattalion winger Shamar Moses deflects a point shot by Xander Velliaris to tie the #OHLTopProspects game at one!🏒#OHL | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/HJP21uqU7D — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 16, 2025

