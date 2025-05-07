Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Stolarz or Woll, Bennett, Kampf & Depth

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for Game 2 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers, the spotlight is on what’s happening in the Maple Leafs’ crease. After Anthony Stolarz’s scary injury in Game 1, the team may be forced to turn to Joseph Woll, which adds intrigue and uncertainty to tonight’s matchup.

It’s not that Woll is bad or that the team is worried about him putting forth a solid effort; it’s just that Stolarz has been excellent, and the way he was forced to leave is reminiscent of two postseasons ago, when Sam Bennett also forced then-rookie forward Matthew Knies out of the postseason with a questionable tackle.

Here are three key storylines heading into Game 2:

Item One: Stolarz’s Status for Game 2 Still Unclear

Goaltender Stolarz remains questionable after suffering an upper-body injury during a crease collision with Bennett in Game 1. Stolarz was hospitalized Monday but discharged early Tuesday and is now recovering at home. While that’s a relief, signs point to possible concussion protocol involvement, complicating any quick return.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Craig Berube offered no clarity Tuesday, saying, “I don’t know that yet. I’ll probably find out today.”

If Stolarz can’t go, Woll is expected to start. It would be his first start since April 17. Toronto also has Matt Murray and Dennis Hildeby as backup options, but this wasn’t the goaltending plan heading into a critical playoff series.

Related: Maple Leafs Counting on Top Six to Beat the Panthers

Making matters worse, no supplemental discipline was handed down to Bennett for the hit. Given his long-standing reputation for crossing the line, it seems odd that nothing came of the play.

After Game 1, Bennett commented on the incident, calling Stolarz a “good friend” and claiming he didn’t realize contact was made. His words came across as sincere, yet conveniently noncommittal. He noted, “I’m on the power play and trying to score.”

It’s the sort of quote that walks the line, much like Bennett himself. A player known for skirting legality in the postseason, he raises a problematic question: for someone who plays to win at (almost) all costs, would knocking a friend out of the lineup be a price he’s willing to pay?

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In playoff hockey, intent often gets lost behind outcome, and Bennett has made a career out of successfully operating in that gray area. How the team responds should be interesting.

Item Three: A New Era of Forward Depth in Toronto

The Maple Leafs are fielding a playoff lineup deep both on paper and on the ice for the first time in years. Fourteen capable NHL forwards are battling for 12 spots, and head coach Craig Berube has legitimate decisions to make.

A perfect case study is David Kämpf. The steady defensive centre, long valued for his penalty killing and shutdown role, has found himself a healthy scratch. Not because of poor play, but because there’s simply no spot. Max Domi is thriving. Knies is emerging. And Max Pacioretty has pushed Nicholas Robertson to the press box.

Related: 4 Things Maple Leafs Head Coach Craig Berube Did Right in Year 1

This internal competition is the hallmark of playoff contenders. Kämpf’s absence isn’t an indictment — it’s proof that Toronto finally has “next-man-up” options who don’t drop the standard. During the postseason, depth becomes a survival tool, not a luxury. With so much high-end talent in reserve, the Maple Leafs are better insulated against injury, fatigue, and matchup challenges than ever before.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Game 2 is tonight, and the big questions focus on Toronto’s goalie situation. Will it be Woll’s net? Can the Maple Leafs continue to roll four lines? And how much will Stolarz’s absence — if confirmed — shape the tone of this series? Can the fourth line return from an iffy performance and become a difference maker again?

What’s certain is that Toronto will need contributions from every corner of the lineup to extend its series lead. The depth is there. The belief is there. But against a seasoned Panthers team, the margin for error is razor-thin.

Tonight could be a Maple Leafs statement game at Scotiabank Arena.