Émile Guité- 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Émile Guité

2024-25 team: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: May 31, 2007

Place of Birth: Chambly, QC, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 174 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

After busting onto the scene of junior hockey last season with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Émile Guité’s season led to him winning a boatload of awards, led by the QMJHL’s Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. But this season, his play took a step backward. Even with that being said, Guité has plenty to like as a prospect.

What stands out the most about Guité’s game is his offense. He may not be a line driver who carries the puck the most while on the ice, but he is strong off the puck. He uses his vision and IQ to work himself into the soft spots of the ice to get in position for a shot. When he does get to these spots, his shot is strong enough to be impactful, and he can score well when given the opportunity. With the shot he possesses, he can use it as a bit of a “decoy” to become a playmaker with the puck on his stick, and uses his vision to find teammates.

Guité has shown flashes of being a strong offensive player, but the biggest issue with his game seems to be consistency. His motor does lack quite a bit, and the second half of his season was not the greatest. He needs to become more active on both ends of the ice to make a real impact at the next level. He plays more toward the perimeter of the ice offensively, which works well for him, especially with his strong shot (led by his one-timer), but becoming more of an overall force in the offensive zone could help him take another jump.

Émile Guité- NHL Draft Projection

The flashes Guité has shown and his rookie season have led many to believe he has the skillset to be an impactful player at the next level. Still, with the inconsistency in his overall game, he will likely be closer to a mid-round pick. He should hear his name called in the third round.

Quotables

“He’s so good in open space and is lethal on the power play. The 6-foot-1 might not be the most well-rounded player, but you’re guaranteed to see him do something electrifying at least once every night. Guite has one of the better shots out of the QMJHL, and I think teams will be interested in how well he takes advantage of scoring lanes.”- Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“His quick hands and tall frame are advantageous around the net, though he remains most dangerous from the hashmark area, where he unleashes a powerful one-timer. From the half-wall, he’s deceptive, often faking shots to deliver slot passes and fool defenders. If left with a clear view in the middle, he’ll punish opponents with a quick-release wrister.”- Joey Fortin Boulay, Future Considerations

Strengths

Lethal shot

Strong playmaking ability

Off the puck, he uses strong IQ and vision to work into open space

Strong power-play player thanks to his shot

Good hands with the puck on his stick

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Consistent play

Motor

Staying engaged with the play

Getting more involved in the dirty areas of the offensive zone (middle part of the zone)

Skating mechanics

NHL Potential

The upside that Guité has, combined with the right organization that helps him develop, work on his consistency, and renew his confidence, could see him turn into a middle-to-bottom-six player who can add some extra offense. His shot makes him a threat on the power play and could fill a role on an NHL team’s second unit.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4/5 Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7.5/10 Defense: 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge Gold Medal (Canada White)

2024 QMJHL Rookie of the Year

2024 Michel Bergeron Trophy (QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year)

2024 QMJHL All-Rookie Team

2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal (Canada)

Émil Guité Stats

Videos

🔵⚪️Revoyez le troisième d'Émile Guité cette saison.💪 pic.twitter.com/OQDEM6LkiZ — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) October 18, 2024

