Mason Moe – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Mason Moe
2024-25 Team: Madison Capitols (USHL)
Date of Birth: Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Place of Birth: Mar 26, 2007
Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 pounds
Shoots: Left
Position: Forward
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible
Rankings
NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings: 53rd (among NA skaters)
TSN/Bob McKenzie: 78th
McKeen’s Hockey: 91st
FC Hockey: 80th
Smaht Scouting: 56th
Mason Moe is a skilled, two-way center with strong offensive instincts and smart positional play. At 6-foot-1, 186 pounds, he has the size, balance, and puck protection needed to impact the game in all three zones. He has produced consistently against quality United States Hockey League (USHL) competition and has flashed NHL-level ability at the NTDP.
Moe’s path has been steady, showing progress at every level. His early years with the MN Sharks 14U AAA and Eden Prairie Bantam AA saw him post 13 points in 10 games and 36 points in 44 games, proving his offensive ability from a young age. He moved to the MN Kings 15U AAA and Minnesota Blades 15U AAA, where he continued to build his game. His transition to Eden Prairie High brought even more success—he put up 18 goals and nine assists in 26 games in 2022-23, followed by 23 goals and 17 assists in 27 games the next season.
At Eden Prairie High (USHS), Moe put up solid numbers over two seasons, showing his ability to produce consistently. In 2022-23, he tallied 18 goals and nine assists in 26 games, proving he could generate offense against Minnesota’s top competition. The next year, he took another step forward, scoring 23 goals and adding 17 assists in 27 games, leading the team in production. His strong offensive output earned him a spot in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft, where he was selected by the Madison Capitols, marking his transition to junior hockey.
Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide
Adjusting to the USHL’s speed and structure took time. In his 2023-24 rookie season, he played 12 games, recording one goal and one assist, but the staff noted his ability to control possession and make smart reads.
In 2024-25, he emerged as Madison’s top forward, tallying 17 goals and 26 assists (43 points) in 51 games, while stepping up in the Clark Cup Playoffs with five goals in six games. He also played six games with the U.S. National U18 Team, scoring three goals.
He consistently generates high-quality scoring chances, averaging 1.89 Grade “A” chances per game according to Neutral Zone, ranking among the best for a center his age in the USHL. His ability to finish in a variety of ways, from net-front rebounds to clean releases off the rush, adds value. He also adjusts his skating angles to create separation, making him tough to defend on the rush.
One of the biggest areas Moe needs to improve is his faceoff percentage, which finished the season below USHL average. If he doesn’t refine this part of his game, it could impact his ability to stay at center long-term, potentially pushing him to the wing as he moves up to the NCAA soon.
Mason Moe – NHL Draft Projection
Moe is projected to be selected in the third to fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, based on his rankings across various scouting sources. His lowest ranking comes from McKeen’s Hockey (91st), placing him near the end of the fifth round, while his highest ranking from NHL Central Scouting (53rd among North American skaters) suggests he could go as early as the late second or early fourth round.
Other THW Draft Profiles
Quotables
“Moe is effective through the neutral zone with smart routes and well-timed support. His 1.78 loose puck recoveries per game and 3.3 takeaways per game — high-end hockey sense and processing speed. He excels as a second-layer option, reading off puck movement and filling space with purpose.” – Neutral Zone
“Despite being 6’1” and above average in build for the USHL, Moe only wins 46% of his 50/50 puck battles and is receiving 0.81 hits per game — showing a need to improve his first touch. He needs to be more assertive physically and increase his engagement rate. His 0.5 hits given per game is too low for a player with his frame and role.” – Neutral Zone
Strengths
- Playmaking and vision
- Scoring chance generation
- Transition ability
- Puck support
- Penalty killing ability
Under Construction/Improvements to Make
- Faceoff proficiency
- Puck battles
- Shooting efficiency
- Defensive detail
NHL Potential
Moe projects as a bottom-six, two-way center or versatile winger who can match pace with high-skill linemates and support the rush. If he continues developing physically, improves his defensive details, and sharpens his faceoff skills, he has upside as a dependable NHL contributor in a depth role.
He’s not a high-level pick, but his hockey sense, ability to control possession, and adaptability make him a long-term prospect worth tracking. His time at the University of Minnesota will be important, giving him opportunities to improve his shooting, faceoffs, and overall consistency. If he improves those areas, he’s got a good shot to find himself in a depth role at the American Hockey League (AHL)/NHL level.
Risk/Reward Analysis
Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3/5
Fantasy Hockey Potential
Offense – 7/10, Defense – 7/10
Awards/Achievements
- WJAC-19 Champion
Interviews/Links
Mason Moe Stats
Videos
Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter
Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter